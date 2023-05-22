Mzansi radio star Zanele Potelwa stated on Instagram that she is working on a new television show

The 5 Lunch host did not disclose the show's name, but she did post nine images hinting at what type of show it is

South African people were extremely proud of Zanele Potelwa and congratulated her in multiple posts

Zanele Potelwa has once again proven that she is a force to be reckoned with in the South African entertainment industry.

5FM star Zanele Potelwa's fans are excited after she announced she has a new TV show loading. Image: @zanelepotelwa

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, the 5FM host announced she landed another TV show. Potelwa didn't reveal much about her new job, but the nine photos she uploaded teased her new TV project.

"ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT I’m so excited to let you know that I’m working on another TV Show ❤️ It’s a little different to what I normally do, but not so different And it’s leading up to a historic event on the continent ❤️ I’ll be telling you about it with a video I’m working on with @bongani_rsa & @botlhe_m. Okay, I love you! And as always, Thank you, God. Jesus never fails to surprise me!"

Mzansi congratulates Zanele Potelwa after securing another TV gig

South Africans who stan Zanele were over the moon after she dropped the announcement. Many said they were proud of her, while others were too excited about Potelwa's new upcoming show.

@ndivho_makhwanya said:

"You're always winning ❤️ Congratulations, Zanele."

@beniemdn shared:

"I’m proud of you baby girl ❤️"

@kgotsohopelekau posted:

"This is so exciting!"

@simimdaka replied:

"Congratulations, and keep soaring high."

@mrkyleclark commented:

"You’ve been announcing good news this year! You are a superstar."

@lisasukdev also said:

"I'm so proud of your journey, my friend ❤️"

@hlehle_lupindo added:

"You are a star "

Khabonina Qubeka lands Shaka Ilembe acting role

Another Mzansi celebrity who has bagged a major television gig is Khabonina Qubeka.

According to an earlier report by Briefly News, Qubeka has been cast in Nomzamo Mbatha's Shaka Ilembe. The former Isidingo actress will play Queen Ntombazi.

The amazing news hit social and many TV lovers couldn't keep calm about Khabonina's addition to the star-studded cast of Shaka Ilembe.

Sithelo Shozi bags The Masked Singer SA investigator gig, Mzansi split: "This is so random"

In other news, Briefly News reported that DJ and influencer Sithelo Shozi was set to make her television debut in Anele Mdoda's South African version of The Masked Singer.

At the media launch attended by Briefly News in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, 4 April, Sithelo revealed how she felt when she bagged the TV role.

Source: Briefly News