South African star Sithelo Shozi has been named as one of The Masked Singer SA's investigators

The social media influencer will hold things down on the SABC 3 show with Somizi Mhlongo, Micasa's J'Something, and Skhumba

Briefly News attended the lavish launch of the popular competition, and Mzansi responded with divided opinions

DJ and influencer Sithelo Shozi is set to make her television debut in Anele Mdoda's South African version of The Masked Singer.

Sithelo Shozi will be 'The Masked Singer SA's investigator alongside Somizi Mhlongo, Skhumba and J'Something. Image: @_sithelo

According to Anele Mdoda, at a media launch attended by Briefly News, the highly anticipated singing competition will premiere on SABC 3. Mpho Popps will be the host, and Sithelo will be one of the "investigators," alongside Somizi Mhlongo, J'Something, and Skhumba.

Sithelo Shozi grateful to be part of The Masked Singer SA

This is a massive opportunity for Sithelo, who has been criticised for not having a stable job. Peeps previously referred to Sithelo as a gold digger and even accused her of using her children with Andile Mpisane to secure the soft lifestyle.

Speaking at the media launch held in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, 4 April, Sithelo said that keeping her involvement in the show out of the public eye for so long was one of her "hardest kept secrets".

"This is my first big gig and I am excited to show the world who I am."

Sithelo also took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the opportunity.

"Cats outta the bag! Grateful to be one of the detectives of The Masked Singer South Africa. It’s still so surreal! To be on this platform and work with these incredible people I work with is very mind blowing. I can’t wait for you all to see the show. We are coming to SABC 1 & SABC 3 soon. Thank you for believing in me. #MaskedSingerSA"

Mzansi split after Sithelo Shozi joined The Masked Singer

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on Twitter that Sithelo joined The Masked Singer SA as an "investigator".

"Sithelo Shozi makes her mainstream television debut. The club DJ and influencer is gonna be sitting on the “investigators” panel on the Anele Mdoda produced South African iteration of The Masked Singer."

Sithelo's stans were pumped after the amazing news was dropped. However, some people weren't pleased and even prayed for the downfall of The Masked Singer SA.

@lesegodice said:

"Rooting for her."

@Sir_MeliK shared:

"Baby girl came back hard. The same mother of 3."

@CrazeeFistaz posted:

"Fave ❤️ I love this for her."

@_reneiloe replied:

"This is so random, but I won't judge or comment before the show airs. She could be adding something to the show. Not everyone on the panel of the American version is in the music industry, so no hate here."

@SIYA_VS commented:

"I have nothing against her, but what is she going to bring? Ai."

@AdvocateMpohla wrote:

"The SA entertainment industry is obviously based on connections (not hating). It's either we are watching the same people or it's very random poor choices."

Despite the backlash, Anele Mdoda has stood firmly behind Sithelo and said that she was giving her this platform to spread her wings and grow, saying:

"Take this chance and run with it."

Somizi, Skhumba, and J'Something to be investigators on The Masked Singer SA

In related news, Briefly News reported that The Masked Singer had taken the world by storm, and now South Africa has joined the party with its version of the popular singing competition show.

The show, which has already been a hit in countries like the United States, Australia, and South Korea, will now feature Somizi, Skhumba, and J'Something as the judges or, as they are appropriately called, the investigators.

Social commentator and entertainment blogger Phil Mphela announced the show on Twitter.

