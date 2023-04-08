eTV's Smoke & Mirrors cast (with images), plot summary, trailer

eTV's Smoke & Mirrors is a new South African soapie set to premiere on 17th April 2023 at 9.00 p.m. following the end of Imbewu. The show's storyline revolves around Thandiswa, who is on a mission to expose three morally corrupt men in the small mining town of Emnyameni.

eTV's Smoke & Mirrors will replace Imbewu. Photo: @etv on Twitter (modified by author)

Smoke & Mirrors on eTV is created, produced, and written by Loyiso Maqoma, who previously worked as a resident writer on SABC3's Isindigo (1998 to 2020). He has also written for Imbewu, Muvhango, The Kingdom - uKhakhanyi, Gold Diggers, and Scandal! The Final Chapter Production house is the show's producer.

Smoke & Mirrors plot summary

Smoke & Mirrors is set in a small town called Emnyameni, whose main activity is mining. The area is controlled by evil powerful men. A determined mother-of-one sets out on a journey to unearth the evil done in the dark. According to the show's creator, Loyiso Maqoma;

We've cooked up a story that is gripping at its core but yet has multiple facets that resonate with the viewer. A lot of research went into putting the show together, and in the end, we are happy to say we have a good product to show and tell.

Smoke & Mirrors starts on 17th April at 9.00 p.m. Photo: @etv on Twitter (modified by author)

Smoke & Mirrors full story

Thandiswa is a hairdresser by day and an escort by night in the small mining town of Emnyameni. She is determined to expose three evil men, Caeser, Mthetho, and Jaxon, also called The Unholy Trinity. Caesar, the brains behind The Unholy Trinity, is a powerful and respected businessman who also has a reputation for getting his hands dirty whenever necessary.

Mthatho is Emnyameni's police commissioner who lives a double life, but his choices will one day come to haunt him. The third member of The Holy Trinity is Jaxon, a flashy mayor living beyond his means. Thandiswa is also a mother to a street-smart teenage boy called Mpendulo Mseleku. Can she single-handedly rid the town of the seemingly powerful Unholy Trinity? Watch eTV's Smoke & Mirrors trailer for more on what to expect.

Smoke & Mirrors cast with images

Smoke & Mirrors soapie has a stellar cast made up of some of South Africa's finest actors and actresses. The show has both veteran and upcoming stars.

Ayanda Bandla as Thandiswa Mseleku

Ayanda portrays Thandiswa in Smoke & Mirrors. Photo: @PhilMphela, @TvblogbyMLU on Twitter (modified by author)

Actress Ayanda Bandla portrays Thandiswa, the lead female act in Smoke & Mirrors. She graduated from the University of Pretoria with a BA in Political Sciences, specializing in International Relations. She starred in uBettina Wethu as Lakhe Amon and has been in shows like Vutha, Single Galz, Nqobile, Lavish, and Identity.

Zolisa Xaluva as Caesar

Zolisa Xavula is a veteran South African actor. Photo: @PhilMphela, @PopPulseSA on Twitter (modified by author)

Veteran actor Zoliza Xaluva portrays Caesar's character in Smoke & Mirrors. Caesar is the show's main antagonist and the leader of The Unholy Trinity. Zolisa is also known for his roles as Jason in Generations, Diamond Mabuza in The Queen, Mogotsi Masire in Kings of Jo'burg, and Melusi in Gomora.

Meshack Mavuso - Magabane as Jaxon

Mavuso Magabane portrays Jaxon's character in Smoke & Mirrors. Photo: @TvblogbyMLU on Twitter (modified by author)

Mavuso Magabane plays the role of Emnyameni's flashy mayor, Jaxon. The actor is known for playing Vusi Moletsane in Isindigo, Javas in Yizo Yizo, Thabo Dlamini in Durban Gen, and Kero in Isithembiso.

Kabomo Vilakazi as Mthetho

Kabomo Vilakazi is a South African actor, singer, songwriter, and artist manager. Photo: @DestinyConnect_, @incwajana on Twitter (modified by author)

Actor Kabomo Vilakazi portrays Mthetho, Emnyameni's police commissioner living a double life. He has starred in Zabalaza as Herbert, The Mayor as Pastor, and Rhythm City as Robert. Kabomo is a musician known for his single Uzobuya and the album, All Things Grey. He is also a producer, songwriter, editor, and artist manager.

Khayalethu Xaba as Mpendulo Mseleku

Khayalethu Xaba is an upcoming actor. Photo: @joy_zelda on Twitter (modified by author)

Khayalethu stars as Mpendulo Mseleku, Thandiswa's street-smart teen son. He is an upcoming South African actor known for his role as Shaka Ndlovu on Mzansi Magic's Lavish.

Lusanda Mbane as Martha

Lusanda Mbane has starred in several shows like Imbewu, Soul City, and Isibaya. Photo: @BMC_Mokwape, @PhilMphela on Twitter (modified by author)

Lusanda Mbane stars in Smoke & Mirrors as Martha, a former sex worker who owns a two-star hotel in Emnyameni. Lusanda is also known for portraying Boniswa Langa in eTV's Scandal! She was on Soul City as Joyce, Isibaya as Thembi, Imbewu as Makhosazana Langa, and Generations as Naomi Malotana.

Angela Sithole as Nthabiseng

Actress Angela Sithole has starred in Imbewu, Hustle, and Zabalaza. Photo: @1MagicTV on Twitter (modified by author)

Angela Sithole is widely recognized in South Africa for her role as Terry Ramotsetsi in Mzansi Magic's Zabalaza. In 2016, she had a starring role in Hustle and later joined Mzansi Magic's The Queen in 2017 as Onica. She joined the cast of eTV's Imbewu in December 2021 as Zandile Majola.

Siyabonga Raymond Sepotokele as Sakhile

Siya Raymond portrays Sakhile's character in Smoke & Mirrors. Photo: @SitholeVuyisile on Twitter (modified by author)

Siya Raymond is a South African actor and musician. He joined SABC2's Muvhango in 2020 as Sechaba and starred in The River as Njabulo. He was also in Lingashoni as Donald Nondumo, Is'phidiselo as Chris, DiepCity as Sikhumbuzo, and Broken Vows as Thapelo.

Charmaine Mtinta as Nomeva

Charmaine Mtinta is a veteran South African actress. Photo: @Jabu_Macdonald on Twitter (modified by author)

Veteran actress Charmaine Mtinta stars in Smoke & Mirrors as Nomeva, a powerful and respected Sangoma matriarch nobody can mess with. Mtinta has been in the South African acting industry for over two decades. She is known for roles like NoCorinthians in DiepCity, Valencia Twala in How to Ruin Christmas, Noxolo in Igazi, Mam' Ntuli in Isibaya, and Zungazi in The River.

Zinhle Mabena as Virginia

Zinhle Mabena is known for her roles in Isibaya and Mtunzi.com. Photo: @AdvoBarryRoux, @PhilMphela on Twitter (modified by author)

Zinhle Mabena is on the cast of Smoke & Mirrors as Caesar's wife, Virginia. The actress starred in isiBaya as Sihle, Mtunzi.com as Busi Thwala, eKasi: Ours Stories as Tshireletso, and Isifiso as Julia.

JT Medupe as Leeroy

JT Medupe is a South African actor, stage performer, musician, and presenter. Photo: @OptirnismFNDx on Twitter (modified by author)

JT Medupe was cast in Smoke & Mirrors as Leeroy, a hairstylist and lover of an influential and wealthy man in Emnyameni. Medupe previously appeared in Sokhulu & Partners as Tebogo Mxotwa, Rockville as Mdu, Isindigo as Siyabonga, and Generations as Jonathan Motene. He has been in several theatre productions like Festen, Peter Pan, Big Love, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, and others. JT is also a musician and presenter.

Herald Khumalo as Mandla

Herald Khumalo portrays Mandla, a two-faced priest on Smoke & Mirrors. Photo: @Gen_legacy on Twitter (modified by author)

Herald Khumalo plays the role of Mandla, a two-faced preacher on eTV's Smoke & Mirrors. Herald is known for his role as Kotini, the gangster right-hand man of Mageba on Uzalo.

Be ready for smoking hot entertainment as eTV's Smoke & Mirrors episodes debut on your screen on Monday, 17th April 2023. South African-produced soap operas have never been better!

