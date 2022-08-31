Who is Meshack Mavuso? Age, wife, place of birth, career, profiles, net worth

Meshack Mavuso Magabane is a renowned South African actor and director. He rose to fame due to his acting prowess. The actor played a lead role as Vusi Moletsane in the popular soapie Isidingo and appeared in Yizo Yizo, an SABC 1 drama series where he played Jabulani “Javas” Nyembe.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Isidingo actor Meshack Mavuso. Photo: @Mavuso101 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The actor boasts over two decades of experience in the entertainment industry and has made appearances in several television shows, such as Heist and Zabalaza. This article looks into his life.

Meshack Mavuso’s profile summary and bio

Full name Meshack Mavuso Magabane Known as Meshack Mavuso Date of birth 8th April 1977 Age 45 years as of 2022 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Mandagsoek, Limpopo, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Languages English Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Wife’s name Neo Mavuso Magabane Profession Actor, Director Years active 1998 to Present Awards The SAFTA Golden Horn for Best Supporting Actor - Telenovela Social media Instagram

Meshack Mavuso’s age and early life

How old is Mavuso? The actor was born on 8th April 1977, and he is 45 years as of 2022. Meshack Mavuso’s place of birth is Mandagsoek, Limpopo, South Africa. However, there are no details about his early childhood and upbringing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Meshack Mavuso's parents

Mavuso is a proud family man. Photo: @mavuso101 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Little is known regarding Meshack Mavuso's family since he rarely talks about them. It is also not clear if he has siblings.

Meshack Mavuso’s wife and children

The Yizo Yizo actor is a family man, and his wife is called Neo Mavuso. The couple exchanged vows on 6th February 1995. They boast 27 years of marriage and are blessed with four children. Although he shares photos of his mother and videos with his children on his Instagram account, there is no disclosure about their names.

Meshack Mavuso’s career

The Isidingo star is a prolific actor and director in South Africa. He has over two decades of experience in entertainment, acting, and film production. Some of his acting credits in television series and films include the following.

Project Title Year/Season Role Durban Gen 2020 – present Dr Thabo Dlamini Heist 2016 (Seasons 1 and 2) Chairperson Zabalaza 2013 (Season 3) Cameo role Soul City 2014 (Season 12) Doctor Dube Who Do You Think You Are? 2009 (Season 1) Cameo role (as himself) Hijack Stories 2000 Papplas man Portrait of a Young Man Drowning 1999 Captured man Yizo Yizo Seasons 1, 2, and 3 Jabulani Nyembe alias Javas Isidingo Season 1 Vusi Moletsane

In his career, the actor has won one award, The SAFTA Golden Horn for Best Supporting Actor – Telenovela, for his role as Nsizwa in The River in 2018. Moreover, the actor takes credit for being the director of the television series Bay of Plenty, which premiered in 2007 and aired for two seasons.

Meshack Mavuso’s net worth

Actor Mavuso has been in the acting industry for over two decades. Photo: @mavuso101 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The established actor has an estimated net worth of between $250,000 and $300000, according to various sources. He has made his fortune from acting, theatre performances, and directing.

Meshack Mavuso’s Instagram

The actor is active on social media. His Instagram account, @mavuso101, has over 67,000 thousand followers as of September 2022. He never shies away from letting his followers into his life.

Is Meshack Mavuso from Zimbabwe?

Where does Meshack Mavuso come from? The Isidingo actor was born in Mandagsoek, Limpopo, South Africa. He is a South African citizen and currently resides there.

Why did Meshack Mavuso change his name?

Meshack was a theatre performer before he landed a role in the Yizo Yizo series. After leaving the show, he struggled to land more acting projects and decided to return to theatre performance. As part of reinventing himself, he changed his last name from Magabane to Mavuso.

Who is Neo Mavuso?

Neo Mavuso is actor Meshack Mavuso’s wife. In an interview with Kaya radio station, the actor opened up about how he met his wife. Meshack disclosed that Neo asked for his autograph when he had gone for stage rehearsals at her school in St Mary’s. The rehearsal was for a performance in Amsterdam, and when Meshack returned to South Africa, he linked up with Neo at Market theatre, and they became inseparable. The couple married in February 1995 and have 4 children together.

Meshack Mavuso has contributed significantly to the South African entertainment industry in the last two decades. His overall career as an actor and director is doing well.

READ ALSO: Who is Wanda Zuma? Age, girlfriend, education, career, education, profiles

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts regarding House of Zwide actor Wanda Zuma. The actor played the starring role of Nkosi Zwide in the eTV soapie. Wanda is also known for his award-winning theatre plays, including Mind Games and Black Collar.

How well do you know the rising star from House of Zwide?

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News