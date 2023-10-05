American DJ Diplo is an industry heavyweight with many successful hits that have catapulted him into superstardom. His personal life has been spotlighted, especially his romantic life and previous partner, Kathryn Lockhart. Keep reading for more on Diplo's life and what we know of Kathryn.

Although her former partner is a globally known DJ, Kathryn has managed to keep her personal life out of the public eye. This makes obtaining facts about her life difficult, but there are some widely reported facts about her career and some information on her social media.

Profile summary and bio

Diplo's romantic life in recent years has come under much speculation since he sometimes does not directly divulge details on who he is dating. He has paid tribute to the mothers of his children online but keeps things mum otherwise.

How old is Diplo?

Born on November 10, 1978, Diplo is 44 years of age at the time of writing. He will be 45 on November 10, 2023, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio. Kathryn was born on February 26, 1983, and is 40 years old in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Why is he called Diplo?

Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr.'s professional moniker is unusual, prompting fans to wonder where the name originates. Diplo is short for Diplodocus, derived from his childhood fascination with dinosaurs.

Where is Diplo from?

He was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, making him an American citizen. He is of German and English descent.

Is Diplo married?

Diplo is single in 2023. He was previously in a long-term relationship with Kathryn Lockhart, but the couple split in 2014. They began dating in 2009, marking a five-year relationship. According to sources, the couple met while Kathryn worked as a bartender, but this remains unconfirmed.

Her IMDb states Kathryn is an actress, producer, and editor, with acting credits including:

Jennifer and Chicken (2022)

Pocket Shock (2022)

J'Tree (2019)

InTime (2019)

Gravid (2018)

Nothing in Particular (2018)

Unwelcome (2017)

Dr Liebenstein (2014)

Does Diplo have kids?

Considering his busy, on-the-go lifestyle, which his successful music career presents, some wonder whether he has children. Diplo has three beautiful children with two women.

Who does Diplo have a child with?

Diplo and Kathryn Lockhart share two children, Lockett and Lazer. Kathryn has a third child named Lennox, but the father is unknown. Diplo shares a third child with Jevon King.

Does Diplo have a new baby?

Model Jevon King and Diplo had a son together named Pace, but the period together, if at all, has yet to be discovered. There has been no confirmation on whether they were officially in a relationship or when, but Jevon King is now married to entrepreneur Andrew Talley.

Diplo's girlfriend as of 2023 is unknown, and he is believed to be single. The DJ shared a touching tribute towards his mother and the two mothers of his children through an Instagram post on May 10, 2020, showing that he is still on amicable terms with his ex-partners.

Who is Diplo signed with?

Diplo has had various music labels associated with his name throughout the years. The list includes:

Mad Decent

Atlantic Records

Columbia Records

Warner Music Australia

FFRR Records

Because Music

Sweat it Out Records

Big Dada

Hyatt Records

What is Diplo's net worth?

Some sources state Diplo’s net worth to be anywhere from $20 million to $55 million. However, the successful DJ's net worth is mainly reported as $50 million.

Although commonly mentioned as Diplo's wife, Kathryn Lockhart never married the star. She has, however, been a prominent figure in his life, and he continues to show his admiration for her online, proving there is no bad blood between the former couple.

