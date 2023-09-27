John Madden's wife, Virginia Madden's life story and facts

The late American football coach and TV presenter John Madden was one of the most celebrated names in football, with undeniable skills and an endearing nature that captivated fans. John Madden’s wife, Virginia Madden, is a more reclusive figure and stayed behind the scenes. Keep reading for what we know of Virginia's life and marriage to John.

John Madden attended the Super Bowl XXXVII - EA Sports Ninth Annual Football Videogame Tournament at Axiom Nightclub in San Diego, California. Photo: Dimitrios

Source: Getty Images

Although John is one of the most recognisable names in the NFL, his relationships and subsequent marriage were mainly kept out of the public eye. This means little is known about Virginia and the couple's union. We will get into some widely reported facts following the summary of her biography below.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Virginia Madden (née Fields) Birthplace Undisclosed location in the United States of America Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Widowed (married to John Madden from 1959 to 2021) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Blonde-grey Eye colour Light brown Children Two sons (Joseph Madden and Michael Madden) Native language English

Virginia Madden, wife of John Madden and not to be confused with actress Virginia Madsen, has remained tight-lipped regarding her late husband and does not interact with the general public often. There are rare occasions where she publicly represents her husband, including at events honouring his name.

Is Virginia Madden still alive?

Considering her estimated age and that her long-term partner, John, has since passed away, many wonder whether the reclusive figure is doing fine. According to various sources, Virginia Madden is still alive as of 2023.

How old is Virginia Madden now?

Virginia Madden’s age is unknown. She is reportedly in her 70s or early 80s, but this remains unconfirmed.

Virginia Madden spoke at the 'One More Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden' memorial at the Coliseum in Oakland, on February 14, 2022. Photo: Jane Tyska

Source: Getty Images

Who is Virginia Madden married to?

Virginia Field’s spouse was the beloved football coach and TV presenter John Madden. John Madden met his wife, Virginia Fields, at a Pismo Beach, California bar. The couple hit it off instantly and wed on December 26, 1959.

What is Virginia Madden famous for?

The reclusive figure is best known for being John Madden's wife and stood by his side for decades until his passing on December 28, 2021. Virginia remains out of the limelight, especially since her husband's tragic death.

Where is Virginia Madden now?

She remains out of the public eye but occasionally appears out of loving memory for her late husband. Virginia attended a memorial for John in February 2022 at Oakland Coliseum memorial in Oakland, California, where she spoke fondly of her late spouse and his passion for sports.

During her estimated seven-minute speech, Virginia playfully poked fun at her and John's 62 years of marriage, saying 'most of it was great.' She also mentioned his love for fans: 'John believes in the town of Oakland, he believed in the Coliseum, and most of all, he believed in the Raiders.'

Virginia Madden was married to John for 62 years. Photo: Jane Tyska

Source: Getty Images

Who did Virginia Madden have a child with?

John and Virginia Madden share two children, sons Joseph and Michael Madden. The couple's two sons were raised in Pleasanton, California. According to online sources, Joseph attended Brown University, and Michael attended Harvard and was a part of the football team.

Virginia Madden's life out of the public has led to little information regarding her personal life and marriage to John. Her rare public appearances praising him show that despite her husband's passing, she keeps his memory alive with whatever chances she gets.

Source: Briefly News