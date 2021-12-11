John Madden's net worth, age, children, wife, quotes, career, winning, profiles

Having come from a humble background, John Madden was sure to chase his professional player dream. Despite trying and reaching a point of being drafted for professional playing by the Philadelphia Eagles, his knees got injuries that halted his playing career. However, his desires came true in the same field. But what is John Madden's net worth?

Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden looks on during the un vailing of the Hall of Fame busts for former Raider and teammate Ken Stabler. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Source: Getty Images

John Madden is a former American football player, coach, and sportscaster. After his desired football playing was aborted, he became a coach after his knees were injured. John became a coach of the Oakland Raiders and has remained the best in the team's history.

John Madden’s profile summary

Full name : John Earl Madden

: John Earl Madden Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Zodiac: Aries

Aries Age: 85 years in 2021

85 years in 2021 Date of birth: April 10, 1936

April 10, 1936 Place of birth : Austin, Minnesota, US

: Austin, Minnesota, US Gender: Male

Male Profession : Sportscaster, coach

: Sportscaster, coach Height: 6 feet 3 inches

6 feet 3 inches Weight : 95 kg

: 95 kg Eye colour: Grey

Grey Hair colour : Grey

: Grey Wife: Virginia Fields

Virginia Fields Father : Earl Russell Madden

: Earl Russell Madden Mother : Mary Margaret Flaherty Madden

: Mary Margaret Flaherty Madden Marital status: Married

Married Wife : Virginia Fields

: Virginia Fields Education: Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Jefferson High School, California Polytechnic State University

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Jefferson High School, California Polytechnic State University Children: Joseph Madden and Michaels Madden

Joseph Madden and Michaels Madden Net worth: $200 million

John Madden’s early life

The player was born on April 10, 1936, in Austin, Minnesota, US. He was born to his father, Earl Russell Madden and mother, Mary Margaret Flaherty Madden. He grew up in Daly City, California. John Madden’s age is 85 years old as of 2021.

Earl schooled in a Catholic Parochial School and graduated in 1950. He then joined Jefferson High School, where he graduated in 1954. After graduation from high school, he went to California Polytechnic State University.

Career

Madden head coach of the Oakland Raiders looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game circa 1977. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

John started being a football star in high school. His talent was recognized while playing a season at the College of San Mateo. He got a football scholarship from the University of Oregon, which would mark the beginning of his professional football career.

Between 1957-1958, he played for Mustangs of California Polytechnic State University, taking both offensive and defensive positions. During this time, he was pursuing his BS and MA in education. The NFL Philadelphia's Eagles drafted madden in 1958.

Unfortunately, he sustained an injury on his other knee during his first training bringing an end to his playing career before getting a professional chance to play.

Coaching career

After the end of his playing career, Madden’s passion for football did not get to end. He became an assistant coach of the Allan Hancock College team in 1960 before becoming a head coach in 1962. His success in the 1963 season made him be hired as a defensive assistant coach at San Diego State up to 1966.

Madden continued to earn fame as a coach, and in 1967, he was hired by Al Davis as a linebackers coach for the AFL'S Oakland Raiders. The position made him get into the Sid Gillman coaching tree. John helped the raiders to reach Super Bowl II. A year later, he became the head coach of the team after the resignation of John Rouch.

His significant achievements as a head coach were helping the Raiders win a Super Bowl and being the youngest coach to reach 100 career regular-season victories. He hit this record at the age of 42 with only 10 seasons.

John Madden’s health led him to stop coaching in 1979. He could not manage deteriorating ulcer conditions and work stress

During his tenure as a coach, John Madden’s winnings ranked him second best in the league's history, including playoff games. In addition, Earl never had a losing season as a head coach. To date, Madden remains the coach with the most wins in the Raiders history.

Media

Apart from playing and coaching football, Earl worked as a colour commentator and analyst on NFL games between 1979 and 2008. He appeared in all the four major American Television networks. Despite reaching the retiring age, Earl returned to the radio broadcast in 2017 on his morning–on-air–chat.

Former NFL punter Ray Guy, left, poses with his bust and former coach Madden, right, during the NFL Class of 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. Photo: Jason Miller

Source: Getty Images

John Madden’s wife and children

Earl married Virginia Fields on December 26, 1959. Together they are blessed with two sons. Virginia and John Madden’s children are Joseph Madden and Michaels Madden. John Madden’s family lives in Pleasanton, California.

Madden's net worth and salary

Earl has accumulated great wealth as a coach, broadcaster, author, and videogamer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, John Madden’s net worth is $200 million as of 2021. In addition, he earns a salary of approximately $10 million annually.

Quotes

John Madden’s quotes positively impact any footballer reading them. Here are a few of them.

When your arm gets hit, the ball will not go where you want it to.

If the quarterback throws the ball in the end zone and the wide receiver catches it, it's a touchdown.

I think comparisons are odious.

Here's a guy who can use his arms and legs simultaneously.

I get a certain feeling when I go to Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Soldier Field in Chicago is special to me. Those are the places that I really like—the stadiums.

If this team doesn't put points on the board, I don't see how they can win.

John Madden’s fast facts

What disease does John Madden have? He has chronic ulcers. Why did John Madden retire? He could not manage deteriorating ulcer conditions and work stress. How much does John Madden make from the video game? He earns around $14 million a year. Did john Madden actually play football? Yes, but sustained knee injuries before becoming a professional. Who is John Madden’s wife? His wife is Virginia Fields.

Succeeding in multiple fields is an achievement of few. John Madden's net worth shows a flourished coach, author, video games and media personality. He has successfully managed and earned from them thanks to his zeal, talents, and commitment.

