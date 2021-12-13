Jimmy Johnson's net worth, age, children, wife, parents, education, profile

Jimmy Johnson is a retired NFL coaching legend and sports analyst. He had one of the most successful coaching careers from the 1960s to 1999, winning two consecutive Super Bowls and several national championships. He propelled the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys to several NFL victories. Join us as we share the details of Jimmy Johnson's net worth and more!

He was an NFL head coach from 1989 to 1999. Here is Jimmy Johnson's biography for more fascinating facts about him. Photo: @CoachUrbanMeyer

Source: Getty Images

The National Football League is one of the most loved sporting leagues in the United States. Founded in 1920 and consisting of 32 teams, the sport has produced playing and coaching icons who continue to keep the NFL zeal alive. Jimmy Johnson is one of the legends who have played a pivotal role as a coach.

Jimmy Johnson's profiles summary and bio

Full name: James William Johnson

James William Johnson Date of birth: 16th July 1943

16th July 1943 Jimmy Johnson's age: 78 years in 2021

78 years in 2021 Birth sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Port Arthur, Texas, United States

Port Arthur, Texas, United States Current residence: Islamorada, Florida Keys

Islamorada, Florida Keys Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.8 m)

5 feet 8 inches (1.8 m) Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Married

Married Wives: Linda Kay Cooper (from 1963 to 1990), Rhonda Rookmaaker (since 1999)

Linda Kay Cooper (from 1963 to 1990), Rhonda Rookmaaker (since 1999) Jimmy Johnson's children: Brent and Chad Johnson

Brent and Chad Johnson Siblings: Wayne Johnson

Wayne Johnson Alma mater: Memorial High School, University of Arkansas

Memorial High School, University of Arkansas Profession: Sports analyst, retired NFL coach, former collegiate football athlete

Sports analyst, retired NFL coach, former collegiate football athlete Player position: Defensive lineman

Defensive lineman Instagram: @jimmyjohnson4616

@jimmyjohnson4616 Twitter: @JimmyJohnson

@JimmyJohnson Net worth: Approximately $45 million in 2021

Early life and education

How old is Jimmy Johnson? The veteran sports analyst was born on 16th July 1943 in Port Arthur, Texas, United States. He is 78 years old in 2021. Jimmy Johnson's parents are Allene and C.W. Johnson Jr., and he has a brother called Wayne.

For his education, he attended Port Arthur-based Memorial High School. He later joined the University of Arkansas, where he took part in college football from 1962 to 1964.

Jimmy Johnson's wife and children

The Pro Football Hall of Famer with his wife Rhonda. Photo: @jimmyjohnson4616

Source: Instagram

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been in two marriages. His first wife was Lind Kay Cooper, whom he married in 1963. They were blessed with two handsome sons, Brent and Chad. Unfortunately, things did not work out between them, and they finalized their divorce in 1990.

The acclaimed NFL coach later met Rhonda Rookmaaker, an American hairdresser, and they tied the knot in 1999. The couple is still together.

Jimmy Johnson's NFL career

Jimmy's football career span more than 35 years. He began as a collegiate football player at the University of Arkansas from 1962 to 1964. He then went on to become a collegiate assistant coach for several colleges from 1965 to 1978.

He later became a head coach at the collegiate level for about 10 years, from 1979 to 1988, before moving to the NFL for nine seasons. He began head coaching with the Oklahoma State University and later worked with the University of Miami.

Jimmy's remarkable collegiate coaching landed him a deal with NFL's Dallas Cowboys from 1989 until 1993. He led the team to win two Super Bowl titles. In 1996, he became Miami Dolphins head coach and was with them until his retirement in 1999.

Post-NFL career

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is a sports analyst on Fox Sports. Photo: @Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Since retiring from the National Football League, Jimmy became a regular television personality and works for Fox Sports as a sports analyst. He is also a valuable commentator on Fox NFL Sunday alongside other NFL legends like Michael Strahan and Terry Bradshaw.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has also ventured into business. He owns two restaurants, one in Miami called Three Rings and the other in Florida called JJ's Big Chill.

Achievements and honours

The acclaimed NFL coach was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Photo: @ProFootballHOF

Source: Twitter

The NFL legend holds the record of being the first head coach to win both the Super Bowl (with Miami) and college football national championship (with Dallas Cowboys). Jimmy Johnson's college football achievements as a player include;

Being a national champion in 1964

Getting two SWC championships in 1961 and 1964

Achieving All-SWC in 1964

His coaching career was also highlighted with major honours, including;

Two times Super Bowl champion

AP NFL Coach of the Year in 1990

National champion in 1987

Walter Camp Coach of the Year in 1986

In 1996, the Miami Hall of Fame inducted his name. Then, in 2020 he was signed into the College Football Hall of Fame. In January 2020, he was named the 328th Pro Football Hall of Famer, and he was inducted again in August 2021. Jimmy Johnson's Cowboys Ring of Honour induction was also done in 2021.

Jimmy Johnson's net worth

The Pro Football Hall of Famer had a successful coaching career and is currently doing well as a sports broadcaster and sports analyst. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his fortune is estimated at $45 million in 2021.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson has built a legacy that will remain an essential part of NFL's history for generations to come. In addition, he remains a great source of inspiration for both the NFL coaches and players, whether amateurs or professionals.

