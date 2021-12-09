Joe Buck is the primary play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports' National Football League and Major League Baseball programming and is one of the most well-known American sportscasters. Joe Buck's dad, Jack, was a highly celebrated sportscaster, and he has undoubtedly followed his father's legacy. Joseph is still going strong two decades later; check out what your favourite sports broadcaster is up to now with Briefly.

Buck's lifelong fear of losing his hair caused him to turn to hair replacement treatments from the age of 24.

Source: Getty Images

For more than two decades, Joseph has been the face of Fox Sports, where he has brought us all the action from 6 Super Bowls, 23 World Series, and 25 MLB League Championship Series.

Joe Buck's profile summary and bio

Full name: Joseph Francis Buck

Joseph Francis Buck Nickname: Joe

Joe Famous for: Announcer for Fox Sports

Announcer for Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Date of birth: 25 April 1969

25 April 1969 Zodiac: Taurus

Taurus Joe Buck's age: 52 in 2021

52 in 2021 Current residence: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Joe Buck's wife: Michelle Beisner

Michelle Beisner Joe Buck's children: Natalie, Trudy, Wyatt and Blake

Natalie, Trudy, Wyatt and Blake Joe Buck's parents: Carole and Jack

Carole and Jack Siblings: Jack Jr., Christine, Julie, Betsy, Dan, Bonnie and Beverly

Jack Jr., Christine, Julie, Betsy, Dan, Bonnie and Beverly Joe Buck's height: 6 ft 1 inch

6 ft 1 inch Weight: 68kg

68kg Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Joe Buck's education: Indiana University Bloomington

Indiana University Bloomington Occupation: Sportscaster, author and television host

Sportscaster, author and television host Net worth: $25 million in 2021

$25 million in 2021 Joe Buck's salary: $6 million per annum

$6 million per annum Instagram: @joebuck

@joebuck Facebook: JoeBuck

JoeBuck Joe Buck's Twitter: @Buck

Mark Cuban (3rd L) poses with (from L) TV/radio personality Joe Buck, Trudy Buck, Natalie Buck, Jac Collinsworth and former NFL player Cris Collinsworth.

Source: Getty Images

Joe Buck's family

The celebrated Fox Sports reporter was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, on April 25, 1969, to Jack and Carole. Beverly, Christine, Julie, Betsy, and Bonnie are Joe Buck's sisters, and he is one of three brothers, including Dan and Jack Jr.

Joe Buck's father was late sports broadcasting star Jack Buck, who had a six-decade career before passing away in 2002. Joseph learned from his father first-hand, which involved broadcasting MLB and NFL games.

He attended St. Louis Country Day School before enrolling at Indiana University Bloomington, where he studied English and telecommunications in 1991.

Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck have been married for almost a decade.

Source: Getty Images

Is Joe Buck married?

Rich Eisen, a mutual acquaintance, introduced Joseph and Michelle Beisner for the first time. After less than a year of dating, the Fox Sports reporter proposed in August 2013. The following year, on April 12th, 2014, they were wed at a seaside ceremony near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Wyatt Joseph and Blake Andrew, Michelle and Joe Buck's twins, arrived a day after their dad turned 49.

The accomplished sportscaster was previously married to Ann Archambault, a former NFL cheerleader, for 18 years. Natalie and Trudy, Joe Buck's daughters, were born in 1996 and 1999, respectively, before their parents divorced in 2011. Ann has now married Scott Kitchel.

Joe Buck has been announcing for Fox Sports since 1994.

Source: Getty Images

Career

While attending college, Joseph began his career as a play-by-play broadcaster for the Louisville Redbirds. Later, he was recruited by Fox Sports and became the youngest individual to ever announce an NFL game on network television. He began calling for Major League Baseball a few years later, establishing yet another record by being the youngest play-by-play commentator to broadcast the World Series.

He has also worked for Fox as the primary golf commentator, in addition to baseball and football. Seven Sports Emmy Awards and four National Sportscaster of the Year awards have been won for his efforts.

Joseph has called an impressive six Super Bowls, 23 World Series and 25 MLB League Championship Series for Fox.

During the Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game, Joe Buck's Hall of Fame induction was televised live on Thursday Night Football in 2020. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as the recipient of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, which his departed father had previously earned in 1996.

Fox Sports NFL Analyst Joe Buck is presented the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award by the Hall of Fame President David Baker.

Source: Getty Images

How much does Joe Buck make?

In 2021 Joe Buck's net worth is $25 million. This TV personality makes about $300,000 for calling NFL games, along with an annual salary of $6 million. Joe Buck's schedule involves calling the World Series every year and the Super Bowl when Fox airs it every three years. His Fox contract expires in February 2023, after working the Super Bowl.

“I haven’t spoken to Fox about extending. I have a wife who works. I have 3-year-old twins. I have older daughters who are entering the next phase of their lives. I’ll just take a breath and see what works.”

How old is Joe Buck?

In 2021, this Fox Sports reporter celebrated his 52nd birthday. Joseph's birthday was under the Taurus star sign on the 25th of April.

Did Joe Buck play football?

Although he is good at talking the talk, this accomplished broadcaster has never competed in the NFL or other professional sports leagues.

Executive producers Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley with hosts Timothy Ferriss and Joe Buck of 'Undeniable with Joe Buck' and 'Fear(less) with Tim Ferriss'.

Source: Getty Images

We might just have a few more years to witness Joe Buck in action, as his contract with Fox is due to expire in early 2023. This successful sportscaster is now is calling his 24th World Series, tying analyst and former partner Tim McCarver for most times broadcasting the event on television. If he does hang up his boots, no one can deny that this man deserves a well-earned break!

Source: Briefly.co.za