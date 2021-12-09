Joe Buck: net worth, age, children, wife, salary, hall of fame, education, profiles
Joe Buck is the primary play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports' National Football League and Major League Baseball programming and is one of the most well-known American sportscasters. Joe Buck's dad, Jack, was a highly celebrated sportscaster, and he has undoubtedly followed his father's legacy. Joseph is still going strong two decades later; check out what your favourite sports broadcaster is up to now with Briefly.
For more than two decades, Joseph has been the face of Fox Sports, where he has brought us all the action from 6 Super Bowls, 23 World Series, and 25 MLB League Championship Series.
Joe Buck's profile summary and bio
- Full name: Joseph Francis Buck
- Nickname: Joe
- Famous for: Announcer for Fox Sports
- Gender: Male
- Place of birth: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Date of birth: 25 April 1969
- Zodiac: Taurus
- Joe Buck's age: 52 in 2021
- Current residence: St. Louis, Missouri
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Joe Buck's wife: Michelle Beisner
- Joe Buck's children: Natalie, Trudy, Wyatt and Blake
- Joe Buck's parents: Carole and Jack
- Siblings: Jack Jr., Christine, Julie, Betsy, Dan, Bonnie and Beverly
- Joe Buck's height: 6 ft 1 inch
- Weight: 68kg
- Eye colour: Green
- Hair colour: Light brown
- Joe Buck's education: Indiana University Bloomington
- Occupation: Sportscaster, author and television host
- Net worth: $25 million in 2021
- Joe Buck's salary: $6 million per annum
- Instagram: @joebuck
- Facebook: JoeBuck
- Joe Buck's Twitter: @Buck
Joe Buck's family
The celebrated Fox Sports reporter was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, on April 25, 1969, to Jack and Carole. Beverly, Christine, Julie, Betsy, and Bonnie are Joe Buck's sisters, and he is one of three brothers, including Dan and Jack Jr.
Joe Buck's father was late sports broadcasting star Jack Buck, who had a six-decade career before passing away in 2002. Joseph learned from his father first-hand, which involved broadcasting MLB and NFL games.
He attended St. Louis Country Day School before enrolling at Indiana University Bloomington, where he studied English and telecommunications in 1991.
Is Joe Buck married?
Rich Eisen, a mutual acquaintance, introduced Joseph and Michelle Beisner for the first time. After less than a year of dating, the Fox Sports reporter proposed in August 2013. The following year, on April 12th, 2014, they were wed at a seaside ceremony near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Wyatt Joseph and Blake Andrew, Michelle and Joe Buck's twins, arrived a day after their dad turned 49.
The accomplished sportscaster was previously married to Ann Archambault, a former NFL cheerleader, for 18 years. Natalie and Trudy, Joe Buck's daughters, were born in 1996 and 1999, respectively, before their parents divorced in 2011. Ann has now married Scott Kitchel.
Career
While attending college, Joseph began his career as a play-by-play broadcaster for the Louisville Redbirds. Later, he was recruited by Fox Sports and became the youngest individual to ever announce an NFL game on network television. He began calling for Major League Baseball a few years later, establishing yet another record by being the youngest play-by-play commentator to broadcast the World Series.
He has also worked for Fox as the primary golf commentator, in addition to baseball and football. Seven Sports Emmy Awards and four National Sportscaster of the Year awards have been won for his efforts.
Joseph has called an impressive six Super Bowls, 23 World Series and 25 MLB League Championship Series for Fox.
During the Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game, Joe Buck's Hall of Fame induction was televised live on Thursday Night Football in 2020. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as the recipient of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, which his departed father had previously earned in 1996.
How much does Joe Buck make?
In 2021 Joe Buck's net worth is $25 million. This TV personality makes about $300,000 for calling NFL games, along with an annual salary of $6 million. Joe Buck's schedule involves calling the World Series every year and the Super Bowl when Fox airs it every three years. His Fox contract expires in February 2023, after working the Super Bowl.
“I haven’t spoken to Fox about extending. I have a wife who works. I have 3-year-old twins. I have older daughters who are entering the next phase of their lives. I’ll just take a breath and see what works.”
How old is Joe Buck?
In 2021, this Fox Sports reporter celebrated his 52nd birthday. Joseph's birthday was under the Taurus star sign on the 25th of April.
Did Joe Buck play football?
Although he is good at talking the talk, this accomplished broadcaster has never competed in the NFL or other professional sports leagues.
We might just have a few more years to witness Joe Buck in action, as his contract with Fox is due to expire in early 2023. This successful sportscaster is now is calling his 24th World Series, tying analyst and former partner Tim McCarver for most times broadcasting the event on television. If he does hang up his boots, no one can deny that this man deserves a well-earned break!
