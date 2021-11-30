Tom Bergeron: net worth, age, children, wife, fired, new show, profiles
Since 1981, Tom Bergeron has worked in the entertainment sector as a television host and actor. He is also a comedian who has been the face of popular series, such as 'American Funniest Home Videos,' 'Dancing with the Stars,' and more. Starting out as a DJ, he has worked his way to become one of the most recognisable hosts on television. Find out when your favourite entertainer will be returning to your screens.
In addition to hosting, Bergeron is an actor who has featured in various movies and series and even holds an Emmy Award to his name. Find out what this talented man has accomplished with Briefly.
Tom Bergeron's profile and bio
- Full name: Thomas Raymond Bergeron
- Nickname: Tom
- Famous for: Dancing With The Stars and America's Funniest Home Videos
- Gender: Male
- Place of birth: Haverhill, Massachusetts
- Date of birth: 6 May 1955
- Zodiac: Taurus
- Tom Bergeron's age: 66 in 2021
- Current residence: Calabasas, California
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: French, Canadian, Irish
- Sexuality: Straight
- Tom Bergeron's wife: Lois
- Children: Samantha and Jessica
- Parents: Raymond and Catherine
- Siblings: Maureen Vallieres
- Height: 1,75 m
- Weight: 75 kg
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Grey
- School: Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill High School
- Occupation: TV personality, game show host, comedian, and actor
- Books: I'm Hosting as Fast as I Can! Zen and the Art of Staying Sane in Hollywood
- Net worth: $16 million in 2021
- Instagram: @tombergeron
- Facebook: TomBergeron
- Twitter: @tombergeron
- Tom Bergeron's cameo collection: cameo.com
Tom Bergeron's family
The popular TV host was born on 6 May 1955 to Raymond and Catherine, of French-Canadian and Irish ancestry. Their family, along with his sister, Maureen, called Haverhill, Massachusetts home.
He proceeded to graduate from Northern Essex Community College, where he trained in the theatrical arts.
Specifics on when he met Lois Harmon are unclear, but the pair were wed on 22 May 1982.
Their family expanded with the birth of Tom Bergeron's children, Jessica and Samantha, but they have mainly been kept out of the spotlight.
Career
The gifted entertainer debuted as a DJ at WHAV Radio, and he had established himself as the DJ of WHEB by the late 1980s.
He then moved on to Fox Network, where he co-hosted the morning show Breakfast Time on FX.
Tom Bergeron's Hollywood Squares partnership occurred between 1998 to 2004. This performance earned him a Daytime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Game Show Host in 2000.
Movies and TV series:
- 2020: Down the Middle
- 2005-2020: Dancing with the Stars
- 1994-2019: America's Funniest Home Videos
- 2021: Hit Job
- 2020: The Masked Singer
- 2018: IIIThe Messenger
- 2018: Animals
- 2018: Candy Jar
- 2011: Phineas and Ferb
- 2010: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
- 2010: Castle
- 2009: Rock Slyde
- 1998-2004: Hollywood Squares
- 1998: The Nanny
- 1996: Fox After Breakfast
- 1984: Gremlins
- 1980: A Capitol Fourth
What happened to Tom Bergeron's AFV?
After 25 years of hosting America's Funniest Home Videos, this TV personality set his sights elsewhere. In 2014, Tom Bergeron's AFV career ended with no animosity.
"[It's] just time to put a bow on it and pass the piñata stick to the new host."
He was so popular on the show that AFV released an official Tom Bergeron bobblehead as part of their merchandise.
Why was Tom Bergeron fired from Dancing with the Stars?
The Dancing with the Stars host was not pleased by the political direction the show seemed to be taking. He stated:
"personnel changes behind the scenes, and those people and I did not see eye-to-eye about how best to present the show."
In 2019, he went public with his opinions that politics should stay out of the ballroom, which subsequently led to his dismissal in July 2020, along with co-host Erin Andrews.
What is Tom Bergeron doing now?
Tom Bergeron's 2021 has been busy as he prepares to host an NBCUniversal reboot of the game show Tic-Tac-Dough. Participants on the classic game show had to respond to questions from several genres to receive an "X" or an "O" on the scoreboard. The specific modifications that producers will make to Tom Bergeron's new show are yet to be revealed.
How old is Tom Bergeron?
At the time this article was written, this Taurus had celebrated his 66th birthday.
How much is your favourite host worth? He allegedly made $150,000 per episode of Dancing with the Stars, so Tom Bergeron's net worth has taken a hit since he departed from the show. In 2021, the experienced entertainer is worth $16 million.
After over a year of his dismissal from Dancing with the Stars, Tom Bergeron will soon be returning to our screens to host a reboot of the classic eighties quiz show, Tic-tac Dough. Specifics on when this remake will hit our screens are unclear, so keep your eyes peeled. With his many years of experience, we are sure that your favourite host will be a hoot!
