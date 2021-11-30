Since 1981, Tom Bergeron has worked in the entertainment sector as a television host and actor. He is also a comedian who has been the face of popular series, such as 'American Funniest Home Videos,' 'Dancing with the Stars,' and more. Starting out as a DJ, he has worked his way to become one of the most recognisable hosts on television. Find out when your favourite entertainer will be returning to your screens.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Fun Fact: Tom Bergeron is a huge fan of "Firefly." Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

In addition to hosting, Bergeron is an actor who has featured in various movies and series and even holds an Emmy Award to his name. Find out what this talented man has accomplished with Briefly.

Tom Bergeron's profile and bio

Full name: Thomas Raymond Bergeron

Thomas Raymond Bergeron Nickname: Tom

Tom Famous for: Dancing With The Stars and America's Funniest Home Videos

Dancing With The Stars and America's Funniest Home Videos Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Haverhill, Massachusetts

Haverhill, Massachusetts Date of birth: 6 May 1955

6 May 1955 Zodiac: Taurus

Taurus Tom Bergeron's age: 66 in 2021

66 in 2021 Current residence: Calabasas, California

Calabasas, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: French, Canadian, Irish

French, Canadian, Irish Sexuality: Straight

Straight Tom Bergeron's wife: Lois

Lois Children: Samantha and Jessica

Samantha and Jessica Parents: Raymond and Catherine

Raymond and Catherine Siblings: Maureen Vallieres

Maureen Vallieres Height: 1,75 m

1,75 m Weight: 75 kg

75 kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Grey

Grey School: Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill High School

Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill High School Occupation: TV personality, game show host, comedian, and actor

personality, game show host, comedian, and actor Books : I'm Hosting as Fast as I Can! Zen and the Art of Staying Sane in Hollywood

: I'm Hosting as Fast as I Can! Zen and the Art of Staying Sane in Hollywood Net worth: $16 million in 2021

$16 million in 2021 Instagram: @tombergeron

@tombergeron Facebook: TomBergeron

TomBergeron Twitter: @tombergeron

@tombergeron Tom Bergeron's cameo collection: cameo.com

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A rare glimpse at Tom Bergeron's daughter, Jessica. Photo by Stephen Shugerman

Source: Getty Images

Tom Bergeron's family

The popular TV host was born on 6 May 1955 to Raymond and Catherine, of French-Canadian and Irish ancestry. Their family, along with his sister, Maureen, called Haverhill, Massachusetts home.

He proceeded to graduate from Northern Essex Community College, where he trained in the theatrical arts.

Specifics on when he met Lois Harmon are unclear, but the pair were wed on 22 May 1982.

Their family expanded with the birth of Tom Bergeron's children, Jessica and Samantha, but they have mainly been kept out of the spotlight.

Fun Fact: Tom Bergeron used to work as a mime. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

Career

The gifted entertainer debuted as a DJ at WHAV Radio, and he had established himself as the DJ of WHEB by the late 1980s.

He then moved on to Fox Network, where he co-hosted the morning show Breakfast Time on FX.

Tom Bergeron's Hollywood Squares partnership occurred between 1998 to 2004. This performance earned him a Daytime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Game Show Host in 2000.

Movies and TV series:

2020: Down the Middle

2005-2020: Dancing with the Stars

1994-2019: America's Funniest Home Videos

2021: Hit Job

2020: The Masked Singer

2018: IIIThe Messenger

2018: Animals

2018: Candy Jar

2011: Phineas and Ferb

2010: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

2010: Castle

2009: Rock Slyde

1998-2004: Hollywood Squares

1998: The Nanny

1996: Fox After Breakfast

1984: Gremlins

1980: A Capitol Fourth

Host Nick Cannon and Tom Bergeron "Taco" on "The Masked Dancer" Photo by FOX

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Tom Bergeron's AFV?

After 25 years of hosting America's Funniest Home Videos, this TV personality set his sights elsewhere. In 2014, Tom Bergeron's AFV career ended with no animosity.

"[It's] just time to put a bow on it and pass the piñata stick to the new host."

He was so popular on the show that AFV released an official Tom Bergeron bobblehead as part of their merchandise.

Why was Tom Bergeron fired from Dancing with the Stars?

The Dancing with the Stars host was not pleased by the political direction the show seemed to be taking. He stated:

"personnel changes behind the scenes, and those people and I did not see eye-to-eye about how best to present the show."

In 2019, he went public with his opinions that politics should stay out of the ballroom, which subsequently led to his dismissal in July 2020, along with co-host Erin Andrews.

Season 28 is when it all started to go south for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in "Dancing with the Stars." Photo by Eric McCandless

Source: Instagram

What is Tom Bergeron doing now?

Tom Bergeron's 2021 has been busy as he prepares to host an NBCUniversal reboot of the game show Tic-Tac-Dough. Participants on the classic game show had to respond to questions from several genres to receive an "X" or an "O" on the scoreboard. The specific modifications that producers will make to Tom Bergeron's new show are yet to be revealed.

How old is Tom Bergeron?

At the time this article was written, this Taurus had celebrated his 66th birthday.

How much is your favourite host worth? He allegedly made $150,000 per episode of Dancing with the Stars, so Tom Bergeron's net worth has taken a hit since he departed from the show. In 2021, the experienced entertainer is worth $16 million.

Tom Bergeron is due to host the latest reboot of Tic-Tak Dough. Photo: @tombergeron

Source: Twitter

After over a year of his dismissal from Dancing with the Stars, Tom Bergeron will soon be returning to our screens to host a reboot of the classic eighties quiz show, Tic-tac Dough. Specifics on when this remake will hit our screens are unclear, so keep your eyes peeled. With his many years of experience, we are sure that your favourite host will be a hoot!

READ ALSO: Tyra Banks' net worth, age, children, spouse, height, education, movies, profiles

The newest face of Dancing with the Stars, Tyra Banks, is a talented personality who has worked as a supermodel, television host, actor, and film producer, among other things.

Tyra Banks is the current host and executive producer of Dancing With the Stars, taking over when Thomas and Erin left in 2020. Find out more about the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model with Briefly.

Source: Briefly.co.za