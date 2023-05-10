John Henry Kelley's bio: Everything you ought to know about Michelle Pfeiffer's son
John Henry Kelley is an American celebrity kid who rose to stardom for being the son of actress Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband David Kelley, a producer and former attorney. With a career spanning over four decades, Michelle has won a Golden Globe Award and a British Academy Film Award. The father of John Henry, David is best known for producing the films Chicago Hope, Boston Public and Big Sky.
Despite his parents' prominence, John Henry Kelley has one of the most grounded and private lifestyles. As a result, much speculation has risen about him, with many inquiring about his whereabouts.
John Henry Kelley's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|John Henry Kelley
|Nickname
|John
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|5 August 1994
|Age
|29 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Birthplace
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in kilogram
|55
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Parents
|David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer
|Siblings
|Claudia Rose Pfeiffer
|Famous for
|Being a celebrity kid
How old is John Henry Kelley?
John Henry Kelley (aged 29 as of 2023) was born on 5 August 1994. He holds American nationality.
John Henry Kelley's siblings
Claudia Rose Pfeiffer, John Henry Kelley's older sister, was born on 9 February 1993. She is 30 years old as of 2023. Michelle Pfeiffer adopted her in 1993 before getting married to David.
How did John Henry Kelley's parents meet?
In January 1993, Michelle Pfeiffer met David on a blind date. The following week, David took her to see Bram Stoker's Dracula at the movies, and they began dating officially, eventually marrying on 13 November 1993.
What does John Henry Kelley do for a living?
Details about Henry's career remain unknown. However, his mother is regarded as one of the 1980s and 1990s most successful on-screen stars. She has been nominated for three Academy Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award.
David Kelley, his father, is one of the very few screenwriters to have created shows that have aired on all four top commercial U.S. television networks (ABC, Fox, CBS and NBC) as well as cable giant HBO.
How much is John Henry Kelley's net worth?
Although John's net worth remains unknown, his parents are among the wealthiest Hollywood stars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, their combined net worth stands at $250 million as of 2023. The duo's wealth stems from long and successful careers in the entertainment industry.
Unlike most celebrity kids, John Henry Kelley leads a private life, and little is known about him. Conversely, his parents have thriving careers. Although his mother is in her sixties, her fame has not dwindled. She was and still is a superstar.
READ ALSO: Where is Jamar Jakes? The inside story of T.D. Jakes' son
Briefly published intriguing facts about Jamar Jakes, an American celebrity son. Jamar is famous for being the eldest child of renowned author T.D. Jakes and his wife, Serita Jakes. T.D. Jakes is undoubtedly one of the most influential preachers in the world.
T.D. owns a Dallas-based megachurch, The Potter's House, and continues to spread the Gospel of Christ worldwide. In the mid-2000s, T.D. Jakes's son gave his parents a scare when he suffered several heart attacks.
Source: Briefly News