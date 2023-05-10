John Henry Kelley is an American celebrity kid who rose to stardom for being the son of actress Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband David Kelley, a producer and former attorney. With a career spanning over four decades, Michelle has won a Golden Globe Award and a British Academy Film Award. The father of John Henry, David is best known for producing the films Chicago Hope, Boston Public and Big Sky.

Michelle Pfeiffer, her husband, son, and daughter at a ceremony honouring Pfeiffer with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Despite his parents' prominence, John Henry Kelley has one of the most grounded and private lifestyles. As a result, much speculation has risen about him, with many inquiring about his whereabouts.

John Henry Kelley's profile summary and bio

Full name John Henry Kelley Nickname John Gender Male Date of birth 5 August 1994 Age 29 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilogram 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Parents David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer Siblings Claudia Rose Pfeiffer Famous for Being a celebrity kid

How old is John Henry Kelley?

John Henry Kelley (aged 29 as of 2023) was born on 5 August 1994. He holds American nationality.

Writer David E. Kelley (L) and actress Michelle Pfeiffer attended the Sierra Club's 125th Anniversary Trail Blazer's Ball at Innovation Hangar. Photo: C Flanigan

Source: Getty Images

John Henry Kelley's siblings

Claudia Rose Pfeiffer, John Henry Kelley's older sister, was born on 9 February 1993. She is 30 years old as of 2023. Michelle Pfeiffer adopted her in 1993 before getting married to David.

How did John Henry Kelley's parents meet?

In January 1993, Michelle Pfeiffer met David on a blind date. The following week, David took her to see Bram Stoker's Dracula at the movies, and they began dating officially, eventually marrying on 13 November 1993.

What does John Henry Kelley do for a living?

Details about Henry's career remain unknown. However, his mother is regarded as one of the 1980s and 1990s most successful on-screen stars. She has been nominated for three Academy Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Michelle Pfeiffer attended Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

David Kelley, his father, is one of the very few screenwriters to have created shows that have aired on all four top commercial U.S. television networks (ABC, Fox, CBS and NBC) as well as cable giant HBO.

How much is John Henry Kelley's net worth?

Although John's net worth remains unknown, his parents are among the wealthiest Hollywood stars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, their combined net worth stands at $250 million as of 2023. The duo's wealth stems from long and successful careers in the entertainment industry.

Unlike most celebrity kids, John Henry Kelley leads a private life, and little is known about him. Conversely, his parents have thriving careers. Although his mother is in her sixties, her fame has not dwindled. She was and still is a superstar.

READ ALSO: Where is Jamar Jakes? The inside story of T.D. Jakes' son

Briefly published intriguing facts about Jamar Jakes, an American celebrity son. Jamar is famous for being the eldest child of renowned author T.D. Jakes and his wife, Serita Jakes. T.D. Jakes is undoubtedly one of the most influential preachers in the world.

T.D. owns a Dallas-based megachurch, The Potter's House, and continues to spread the Gospel of Christ worldwide. In the mid-2000s, T.D. Jakes's son gave his parents a scare when he suffered several heart attacks.

Source: Briefly News