The untold story of Michael Tell, Patty Duke's ex-husband

Patty Duke was a renowned American actress and mental health advocate, famous for her iconic portrayal of Helen Keller in the 1962 film, The Miracle Worker. But, do you know about her marriage to Michael Tell? The story of their short-lived union is fascinating, and it is full of twists and turns.

Actress Patty Duke. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Michael Tell's marriage to Patty Duke was brief. Many questioned whether the union ever really took place. With speculations about the legitimacy of their union, the public was left wondering who Michael was.

Michael Tell's profile summary and bio

Full name Michael Tell Gender Male Date of birth 1950s Age 70s (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Divorced Ex-partner Patty Duke Children 1 Profession Former rock music promoter and publisher Net worth $1 million

Who is Michael Tell?

According to Michael Tell's biography, he is a rock enthusiast. He was born in the late 1950s.

Michael Tell was reportedly born in the United States of America, so he holds American nationality.

Career

Besides being an American rock promoter, Michael has worked as a publisher and writer. He showcased his love for rock music through various projects.

Actress Patty Duke at the Creative Coalition's 2004 Capitol Hill Spotlight Awards ceremony with her son, actor Sean Astin. Photo: David S. Holloway

Source: Getty Images

Despite not having a college degree, Michael began his career in the music industry after high school. He worked there for decades before retiring in 2010.

Who is Patty Duke's second husband?

Patty Duke's second husband was Michael Tell, but their marriage ended soon after their wedding. However, Patty Duke had three other husbands.

Her first husband was director Harry Falk, whom she married in 1965 and divorced in 1969. Then, she married actor John Astin, her third husband, in 1972.

Her fourth and final husband was Michael Pearce. They married in 1986 and were together until she died in 2016.

How long was Patty Duke married to Michael Tell?

Patty Duke and Michael Tell were married for 13 days. They married on 26 June 1970 at the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas, but the marriage was annulled on 9 July 1970. Michael was relatively unknown until he married Patty Duke.

They first met at a restaurant and then dated inconsistently for two years before getting married. During the marriage, Patty Duke reportedly experienced a manic phase of her undiagnosed bipolar disorder.

Who are Michael Tell's children?

Michael has a son, Sean Astin. When Michael and his wife divorced, she was already pregnant with their son. Sean was born on 25 February 1971, but this fact was confusing because he was born less than a year after Michael and his mother separated.

Who is Sean Astin?

Astin is a well-known American actor, director, and producer who was born in Santa Monica, California. The actor attended Catholic school and later became a Protestant. He also attended the Crossroads High School for the Arts before attending the Stella Adler Conservatory in Los Angeles, where he undertook master's classes.

He has been featured in movies and TV series, including The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

Is Sean Astin still acting?

Yes, he is. The Conners, Perry Mason, and Young Rock are his recent drama features.

Actor Sean Astin speaks during the 2023 FAN EXPO at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Erika Goldring

Source: Getty Images

Does Sean Astin have a relationship with Michael Tell?

Yes. Sean Astin noted during an interview that he has a good relationship with Michael Tell.

Is Michael Tell still alive?

Yes, Michael Tell is still alive but has been out of the public eye since his retirement from the music industry and his divorce from Patty Duke. This is likely why only some of Michael Tell's images are available online.

How much was Patty Duke worth when she died?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Patty Duke had an alleged net worth of $10 million at her death. She had a successful career that earned her a significant amount of wealth.

But Michael Tell's net worth is significantly lower. As of 2023, his estimated net worth is $1 million.

Despite not being an actor, Michael Tell's association with Patty brought him drama and fame. While it is impossible to know Michael's intentions in marrying the star, his experience highlights the challenges of associating with someone in the public eye.

READ ALSO: Did Jackie Witte ever remarry? The inside story of Paul Newman's first wife

In an article published on Briefly.co.za, Jackie Witte was a United States-born actress and model popularly known for being the ex-wife of the famous American actor, film director, race car driver, and entrepreneur Paul Newman.

The lovebirds became an item at a young age and tied the knot shortly after establishing their love before the famous actor entered the limelight and their marriage was dissolved.

Source: Briefly News