Who are Dr Phil's sons and what do they do? Everything you ought to know

With a track record spanning more than 20 years, the Dr Phil show has cemented its reputation as a lifeline for numerous troubled families across the USA. However, viewers wonder about his family behind the scenes, especially his sons. The renowned television personality and psychologist is a proud father of two sons, Jay and Jordan. Dr Phil's sons have become prominent with their impressive careers, and many are curious about what they do.

Dr Phil McGraw, his wife Robin, his son Jay and his wife Erica Dahm, with their two children. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Dr Phil's sons have carved out their successful careers in the entertainment industry. Jay has proven himself as a multi-talented Emmy award-winning producer and author, while Jordan has made a name for himself as a notable musician. Following their parent's footsteps, the McGraw kids are taking the American show business scene by storm and making a splash of their own.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Philip Calvin McGraw Nickname Dr Phil Date of birth 1 September 1950 Age 72 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Vinita, Oklahoma, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'7" Height in centimetres 193 Mother Anne Geraldine Father Joseph J. McGraw Siblings Deana, Donna, and Brenda Marital status Married Spouse Robin Jo Jameson Children 2 School Shawnee Mission High School University University of Tulsa, Mid Western State University, University of North Texas Profession Presenter, psychologist, author, television producer, actor, film producer, pilot Net worth $460 million Social media presence Instagram

Who is Philip Calvin Mcgraw?

Better known as Dr Phil, Phillip Calvin McGraw is an American television personality and author born on 1 September 1950. He is famous for his show, Dr Phil. His rise to fame was orchestrated by his features on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the late 1990s.

The Oklahoma-born TV personality graduated from Midwestern State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology in 1975. He also had his Master's and a doctorate in experimental psychology and clinical psychology, respectively, from North Texas State University.

McGraw first married Debbie Higgins McCall at 20 years in 1970, but they went apart after three years in 1973. While the annulment process was on, he met and dated Robin Jo Jameson before they married in 1976. She is a philanthropist, TV personality, and one of New York's best-selling authors.

Jordan and Morgan Stewart attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

How many biological children does Dr Phil have?

The TV personality has two biological children from his second wife. Dr Phil's children are Jay and Jordan.

Does Dr Phil have a son?

Yes, he has two sons. Who is Dr Phil's son on The Doctors? Jay, Dr Phil's older son, is the executive producer of The Doctors show. He was born on 12 September 1979 in Wichita County, Texas, making him 43 years old and a Virgo.

Like his father, Dr Phil McGraw's son Jay holds a Bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Texas and a Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University.

He tied the knot with Erica Dahm, a Playboy model, on 12 August 2006, and they have two children. Jay McGraw's kids are Avery Elizabeth, born on 18 March 2010, and London Philip, born on 31 August 2011.

Did Dr Phil have kids with his first wife?

No, their marriage produced no children until they separated in 1973. However, he has two sons from his second wife.

Is Jordan McGraw Dr Phil's son?

He is the second and younger son, born on 21 October 1986. He is 36 years old and born under the Libra zodiac sign. He attended Elite School and Greenhill School in childhood and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Texas.

In December 2020, he tied the knot with television personality and co-host of E! Daily Pop and Nighthly Pop, Morgan Stewart, who has appeared on shows such as Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. Together, the couple has two children: Row Renggli, born on 16 February 2021, and Grey, born on 17 February 2022.

What do Dr Phil's two sons do for a living?

Jay McGraw is a CEO, producer, host, and author who, together with his father, founded Stage 29 Productions. He owns Bird Street Books Inc and Ghost Mountain Books Inc and has produced shows such as Daily Mail TV, The Doctors and Bull.

Jay McGraw and his wife Erica Dahm attend the Face Forward's 10th Annual La Dolce Vita Themed Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Jay also hosted Renovate My Family on FOX and co-founded Doctor on Demand, serving as board chairman. He is a successful New York Times best-selling author with six books, including Life Strategies for Dealing with Bullies and Closing the Gap: A Strategy for Bringing Parents Teens Together.

Dr Phil's son Jordan is a singer and songwriter who began playing the guitar at 15 and formed a band called The Upside. He later joined and formed other bands, including Stereo and Hundred Handed. His first single, Flexible, was released in 2019, and he has since released other songs, such as She and Her.

He has collaborated with notable musicians and even toured with the Jonas Brothers. He has also worked with his father on TV shows such as House Calls with Dr Phil and The Animal Rescue Show and has appeared on programs like The Steve Harvey Show and Celebrity Family Feud.

How many grandchildren does Dr Phil have?

He has four grandchildren from his two sons. They are Avery and London from Jay's marriage and Row Renggli and Grey from Jordan's marriage.

Is Dr Phil's son a doctor?

No, his two sons are not licensed doctors. However, they have bachelor's degrees in psychology.

Net worth

The McGraw family is one of the wealthiest and most influential families in the USA. The father's net worth is $460 million, Jay is worth $30 million and Jordan is worth $20 million.

Dr Phil's sons are making an impact with their different careers in their own right. Despite being born into a wealthy and famous family, their accomplishments have captured fans' attention and interest.

