Who is Jordan Masterson? Age, family, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Jordan Masterson is one of the most sought-after movie and television actors in today's American entertainment industry. He has been acting and appearing in television commercials since he was a kid. This may not be a surprising piece of information when you realise that the majority of his family members are also in the performing art profession.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Jordan Masterson attends the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Masterson may be well known for his recurring role in The Last Man Standing, a television series on-air for about a decade between 2011 and 2021. He is one man who likes to keep a private life away from the clicking cameras of the paparazzi, but it is a difficult job being the celebrity he is.

Jordan Masterson's profile summary and bio

Full name Jordan Masterson Gender Male Date of birth 9th April 1986 Age 36 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Dunedin, Florida, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Scientology Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 83 Weight in kilograms 183 Body measurements in inches 43-34-14 Body measurements in centimetres 109-86-36 Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Dark Brown Mother Carol Masterson Father Joe Reachie Siblings 4 Marital status Single Profession Actor, Deejay, and movie producer Net worth $3 million

Background information

Jordan was born on 9th April 1986, in Dunedin, Florida, the United States of America, to Carol Masterson and Joe Richie. He was raised in Long Island, New York, alongside his siblings. Jordan Masterson's age is 36 years at the moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Although his father's last name is Reachie, the actor goes by the last name of his mother's first husband, Peter Masterson. This was after his biological father was excommunicated from the family religion of Scientology. Jordan has not spoken with him in years, and the latter also suggests in an interview that his children have been made dead to him since he was not allowed to reach out to them.

Jordan Masterson's siblings

The man who played Adam Connor in the George Lopez television show has four siblings. His biological sister is Alanna, while Danny and Christopher are his maternal half-brothers. He also has another paternal half-brother, Will Masterson.

US actor Jordan Masterson attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios. Photo: Michael Tran/AFP

Source: Getty Images

How many Masterson brothers are there?

There are three of them in the actor's life. So, are Jordan and Danny Masterson brothers? Yes, they are brothers, although half brothers since they are only related maternally. Danny is also an actor and a movie producer. Nevertheless, they are not the only actors in the family as Alanna also followed in their footsteps.

Education and career

There is no information about Jordan's educational history in the public domain; it is the same for most of his upbringing. Regardless, several sources have confirmed his love for sports like baseball, snowboarding, and tennis.

As per his career, Jordan started appearing in front of the camera when he was about five. He was already in several commercials before he was a teenager. His debut film appearance was in 1993 when he played Zeb in a movie directed by Danielle Steel, titled Star.

What shows did Jordan Masterson take part in?

The actor is mainly known for being on television series more than movies and is capable of acting in diverse roles depending on what the director and producer want. Below are some of Jordan Masterson's movies and TV shows:

Marilyn & Bobby: Her Final Affair

That 70’s show

Star

Do Over

Grounded for Life

George Lopez

Las Vegas

Malcolm in the Middle

Pancho’s Pizza

The 40-year-old Virgin

Listen Up

Without a Trace

7th Heaven

CSI: Miami

Greek

How I Met Your Mother

Memphis Beat

Midnight Ride

Inland Empire

Bad Roomies

The Beauty Inside

Last Man Standing

Urge

Poolside

Was Jordan Masterson ever on George Lopez?

Yes, the actor played Adam Connor in the movie; he dated a girl named Carmen in one of the seasons.

Actor Jordan Masterson attends the 2019 FOX Winter TCA Tour at The Fig House in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Personal life

Jordan celebrated his 36th birthday in 2022 and has had his fair share of relationships with some of the prettiest women. However, two women constantly stand out. The first is named Angie Simms; the duo dated for about four years between 2006 and 2010.

The second lady, Dakota Johnson, is a famous Hollywood actress and model who was one of the lead stars in the movie Fifty Shades of Grey. The lovebirds were in a relationship for about three years between 2011 and 2014.

Body measurements and physical appearance

Jordan Masterson's height is around six feet and one inch, approximately 185 centimetres. He also weighs about 83 kilograms with a pair of dark brown eyes underneath dark brown hair.

Jordan Masterson's net worth

Jordan has a successful career in the movie industry, and for someone who has been in the business since he was barely seven years old, his net worth of $3 million does not come across as surprising.

In 2020, he reportedly bought a mansion worth around $1.9 million in the Los Feliz region of Los Angeles, California, USA.

Jordan Masterson may not be the wealthiest and most popular among the actors in Hollywood, but he is enjoying the rewards of a fairly lucrative career in the industry. The man from a Scientologists family is still very active and getting invited for movie and television features by movie directors and producers.

READ ALSO: Who is Arionne Curry? Age, children, husband, profession, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Arionne Curry. She became popular after receiving persistent bashing from some of the characters of the reality television show Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

Arionne works as a nurse and takes the initiative of venturing into the business world. She has an online fashion brand that sells clothes and accessories. More about Arionne Curry here.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News