Who is Jordan Masterson? Age, family, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth
Jordan Masterson is one of the most sought-after movie and television actors in today's American entertainment industry. He has been acting and appearing in television commercials since he was a kid. This may not be a surprising piece of information when you realise that the majority of his family members are also in the performing art profession.
Jordan Masterson may be well known for his recurring role in The Last Man Standing, a television series on-air for about a decade between 2011 and 2021. He is one man who likes to keep a private life away from the clicking cameras of the paparazzi, but it is a difficult job being the celebrity he is.
Jordan Masterson's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Jordan Masterson
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|9th April 1986
|Age
|36 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|Dunedin, Florida, United States of America
|Current residence
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian
|Religion
|Scientology
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6' 1"
|Height in centimetres
|185
|Weight in pounds
|83
|Weight in kilograms
|183
|Body measurements in inches
|43-34-14
|Body measurements in centimetres
|109-86-36
|Hair colour
|Dark Brown
|Eye colour
|Dark Brown
|Mother
|Carol Masterson
|Father
|Joe Reachie
|Siblings
|4
|Marital status
|Single
|Profession
|Actor, Deejay, and movie producer
|Net worth
|$3 million
Background information
Jordan was born on 9th April 1986, in Dunedin, Florida, the United States of America, to Carol Masterson and Joe Richie. He was raised in Long Island, New York, alongside his siblings. Jordan Masterson's age is 36 years at the moment.
Although his father's last name is Reachie, the actor goes by the last name of his mother's first husband, Peter Masterson. This was after his biological father was excommunicated from the family religion of Scientology. Jordan has not spoken with him in years, and the latter also suggests in an interview that his children have been made dead to him since he was not allowed to reach out to them.
Jordan Masterson's siblings
The man who played Adam Connor in the George Lopez television show has four siblings. His biological sister is Alanna, while Danny and Christopher are his maternal half-brothers. He also has another paternal half-brother, Will Masterson.
How many Masterson brothers are there?
There are three of them in the actor's life. So, are Jordan and Danny Masterson brothers? Yes, they are brothers, although half brothers since they are only related maternally. Danny is also an actor and a movie producer. Nevertheless, they are not the only actors in the family as Alanna also followed in their footsteps.
Education and career
There is no information about Jordan's educational history in the public domain; it is the same for most of his upbringing. Regardless, several sources have confirmed his love for sports like baseball, snowboarding, and tennis.
As per his career, Jordan started appearing in front of the camera when he was about five. He was already in several commercials before he was a teenager. His debut film appearance was in 1993 when he played Zeb in a movie directed by Danielle Steel, titled Star.
What shows did Jordan Masterson take part in?
The actor is mainly known for being on television series more than movies and is capable of acting in diverse roles depending on what the director and producer want. Below are some of Jordan Masterson's movies and TV shows:
- Marilyn & Bobby: Her Final Affair
- That 70’s show
- Star
- Do Over
- Grounded for Life
- George Lopez
- Las Vegas
- Malcolm in the Middle
- Pancho’s Pizza
- The 40-year-old Virgin
- Listen Up
- Without a Trace
- 7th Heaven
- CSI: Miami
- Greek
- How I Met Your Mother
- Memphis Beat
- Midnight Ride
- Inland Empire
- Bad Roomies
- The Beauty Inside
- Last Man Standing
- Urge
- Poolside
Was Jordan Masterson ever on George Lopez?
Yes, the actor played Adam Connor in the movie; he dated a girl named Carmen in one of the seasons.
Personal life
Jordan celebrated his 36th birthday in 2022 and has had his fair share of relationships with some of the prettiest women. However, two women constantly stand out. The first is named Angie Simms; the duo dated for about four years between 2006 and 2010.
The second lady, Dakota Johnson, is a famous Hollywood actress and model who was one of the lead stars in the movie Fifty Shades of Grey. The lovebirds were in a relationship for about three years between 2011 and 2014.
Body measurements and physical appearance
Jordan Masterson's height is around six feet and one inch, approximately 185 centimetres. He also weighs about 83 kilograms with a pair of dark brown eyes underneath dark brown hair.
Jordan Masterson's net worth
Jordan has a successful career in the movie industry, and for someone who has been in the business since he was barely seven years old, his net worth of $3 million does not come across as surprising.
In 2020, he reportedly bought a mansion worth around $1.9 million in the Los Feliz region of Los Angeles, California, USA.
Jordan Masterson may not be the wealthiest and most popular among the actors in Hollywood, but he is enjoying the rewards of a fairly lucrative career in the industry. The man from a Scientologists family is still very active and getting invited for movie and television features by movie directors and producers.
