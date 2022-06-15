Jason Alexander's net worth, age, family, movies and TV shows, height, profiles

Jason Alexander’s net worth is of such value that he has been listed as one of the wealthiest people in the American entertainment industry. He is an established actor, director, comedian, singer, TV producer, and screenwriter. Generally, he is widely recognized for portraying George Costanza on NBC’s sitcom Seinfeld. How has all of this success translated to Alexander's worth?

Jason Alexander is, undoubtedly, among the most experienced Hollywood actors and producers. He has won multiple awards since he ventured into acting in 1980. For instance, in 1989, the actor won a Tony Award for the Best Actor in a Musical. As of 2022, he has over 150 acting credits. But, do you know that Jason wanted to become a magician when he was a child?

Jason Alexander's profile summary

Birth name Jay Scott Greenspan Nickname Jay, Pretzel Boy Gender Male Date of birth 23 September 1959 Age 62 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Newark, New Jersey, USA Current residence Newark, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’ 4” Height in centimetres 164 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Ruth Minnie Simon Father Alexander B. Greenspan Siblings Michael Greenspan, Karen Van Horne Marital status Married Spouse Daena E. Title Children Gabe Greenspan, Noah Greenspan Education Livingston High School, College of Fine Arts, Boston University Profession Actor, director, comedian, singer, TV producer, screenwriter Net worth $50 million Instagram @jalexander1959

Jason Alexander’s biography

The famous actor was born in Newark, New Jersey, in the USA, into the family of Ruth Minnie Simon (health care administrator) and Alexander B. Greenspan (accounting manager). His birth name is Jay Scott Greenspan. However, many people know him as Jay or Pretzel Boy, which are his nicknames.

He has two half-siblings, namely, Michael Greenspan and Karen Van Horne. Unlike him, the two are not in the showbiz scene. Over the years, they have kept much of their information under wraps.

Jason Alexander's age

How old is Jason Alexander? He is 62 years as of June 2022. The actor was born on 23 September 1959, meaning his zodiac sign is Libra. Alexander's ethnicity is American and he is of Jewish descent in terms of religion.

Educational background

He attended Livingston High School in 1977 for his high school studies. Later, he proceeded to the College of Fine Arts for his tertiary education. He also enrolled at Boston University, where he pursued Theatre.

Career achievements

Alexander is an established actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and comedian. He made his screen debut in 1980 in a movie titled A Capitol Fourth. The following year, the actor landed another role in The Burning, playing a character named Dave. Since then, he has appeared in several movies and TV shows.

In 2010, he created his production company. The name of the company has been established to be Angel Ark Productions.

Jason Alexander's movies and TV shows

According to IMDb, he boasts of more than 150 acting credits. Some of the popular ones include:

E/R (1984-1985)

(1984-1985) Rockabye (1986)

(1986) Everything's Relative (1987)

(1987) Newhart (1988)

(1988) I Don't Buy Kisses Anymore (1992)

(1992) Dinosaurs (1991-1993)

(1991-1993) Cinderella (1997)

(1997) Seinfeld (1989-1998)

(1989-1998) Hercules (1998-1999)

(1998-1999) Star Trek: Voyager (1999)

(1999) The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle (2000)

(2000) Dilbert (1999-2000)

(1999-2000) Friends (2001)

(2001) The Legend of Tarzan (2001)

(2001) Malcolm in the Middle (2003)

(2003) Listen Up (2004-2005)

(2004-2005) Everybody Hates Chris (2006-2007)

(2006-2007) Criminal Minds (2008)

(2008) American Dad! (2010)

(2010) Two and a Half Men (2012)

(2012) Wild Card (2015)

(2015) The Grinder (2016)

(2016) The Simpsons (2017)

(2017) The Tom and Jerry Show (2014-2017)

(2014-2017) Hit the Road (2017Hit)

(2017Hit) Harley Quinn (2019-2020)

(2019-2020) Young Sheldon (2018-2022)

What is Jason Alexander's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth around $50 million as of 2022. He has accumulated this wealth by starring in various movies and TV shows. Additionally, he is a producer, director, and screenwriter for over 20 films and TV shows.

Who is Jason Alexander's wife?

The actor has married once in his life. Since 1982, he has been married to Daena E. Title. Like him, Diana is in the showbiz industry. She is a singer and actress known for For Better or Worse. The couple is blessed with two children. The names of Jason Alexander's kids are Noah Greenspan and Gabe Greenspan.

Jason Alexander's children are also in the entertainment scene. Noah Greenspan (born in February 1996) is an actor same as Noah. Interestingly, Noah has already appeared in over 25 films and TV shows.

Jason Alexander shares a name with Britney Spears’ ex-husband. So, most of the time, people confuse him for Spears’ ex-husband who tried to ruin her wedding in June 2022.

Jason Alexander's height and weight

Alexander is 5 feet 4 inches or 164 centimetres tall. He also weighs around 150 pounds or 68 kg. Additionally, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Jason Alexander's net worth has grown steadily, thanks to his diligence and passion for entertainment. He has appeared in more than 150 films and TV shows in his acting career. Apart from his illustrious career, he is a husband and father of two.

