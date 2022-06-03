Who is Suzy Kolber? Age, children, husband, salary, profiles, net worth

Suzy Kolber is not a new name in the world of sports. She is a renowned sportscaster, anchor, and reporter. Over the years, Suzy has worked at the US’s top media houses such as ABC, CBS Sports, and Fox. Currently, she is the host of Monday Night Countdown on ESPN. Did you know that when she was ten years of age she won a spot on the school football team?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

SPN commentator Suzy Kolber during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2020, in Houston, Houston won 22-19 in overtime. Photo: Bob Levey

Source: Getty Images

For a long time, the world of sports, primarily football, was dominated by male journalists. However, that has changed dramatically, with women giving their male counterparts a run for their money. One such lady is Suzy Kolber who has left an indelible mark in the world of reporting.

Suzy Kolber's profile summary

Birth name Suzanne Lisa "Suzy" Kolber Nickname Suzy Gender Female Date of birth 14 May 1964 Age 58 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’ 7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 32-23-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-58-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Gene Kolber Mother Sandra Kolber Marital status Married Spouse Eric Brady Children Kellyn Brady Education Upper Dublin High School, University of Miami Profession Sportscaster, anchor, reporter Suzy Kolber’s Instagram @suzy.kolber Twitter @SuzyKolber

Suzy Kolber’s biography

Suzanne Lisa "Suzy" Kolber was born and brought up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. The names of her parents are Gene and Sandra Kolber. Unlike her, not much is in the public domain about them. Interestingly, she is the only child in her family.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She attended Sandy Run Middle School in Dresher for her elementary studies. Later, she proceeded to Upper Dublin High School for her high school studies. After graduating high school, she went to the University of Miami for her tertiary education. In 1998, she graduated from the institution with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Telecommunications.

How old is Suzy Kolber?

As of 2022, Suzy Kolber's age is 58 years. She was born on 14 May 1964, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Her husband Eric Brady's age is not known. Their son Kellyn is 14 years old.

Career achievements

Chuck Pagano accepts the Earle "Greasy" Neale Award for Professional Coach of the Year from (C-R) Kolber and Ron Jaworski at the 76th Annual Maxwell Football Club Awards Dinner. Photo: Bill McCay

Source: Getty Images

The sports reporter got into the job market even before she graduated. She landed her first job as a videotape coordinator at CBS Sports in New York in 1986. Since making her debut as a sports journalist, she has hosted several football shows, covering the NFL and NASCAR.

Her professional hosting journey started in 1993. She worked at the network until 1996, hosting many shows such as College GameDay, SportsNight, and SportsFigure. Later, she joined Fox Sports, where she covered several major NHL events.

In 1999, she returned to ESPN. Since then, she has made significant contributions to the growth of the network. Her work at ESPN has been commendable over the years, considering she is among the longest-tenured employees at the network. She has risen through ranks, and now she has her show.

Currently, she is the host of Monday Night Countdown. Often, she is joined by Booger McFarland, Adam Schefter, Steve Young, and Randy Moss, among many others, on her show for analysis and previews. The show boasts massive viewership and impressive ratings.

What is Suzy Kolber's net worth?

Kolber is arguably among the highest-paid individuals at ESPN. According to Sportscasting, she reportedly has a net worth of $18 million in 2022. So, how much does Suzy Kolber make at ESPN annually? The 58-year-old reportedly takes home an estimated $3 million per year for her services at the network.

Is Suzy Kolber still married?

Monday Night Football announcer Suzy Kolber looks on during an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 23, 2017. Photo: Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Suzy Kolber's husband is Eric Brady. The couple has been together since the early 2000s. Contrary to the expectations of many, the lovebirds tied the knot in a low-key ceremony; the event was not publicised. They have since lived together happily as a couple.

Suzy Kolber's family has since grown by one person. The sweethearts welcomed their firstborn, a boy, in 2008. The name of their son is Kellyn Brady. As of 2022, he is 14 years old. But, unlike some celebrity couples, Suzy Kolber and Eric Brady have kept their son away from the public’s prying eyes.

Body measurements and other stats

Suzy, ESPN's Monday Night Countdown host is reportedly 5 feet 7 inches (179 centimetres) tall. She weighs around 128lbs, which is roughly 58kg.

What happened to Suzy Kolber?

A few years ago, Kolber’s name hit the headlines because of an incident that involved her and Joe Namath. The incident happened during a match between the England Patriots against the New York Jets. The football quarterback wanted to kiss her publicly.

When did Joe Namath kiss Suzy Kolber?

It was on 20 December 2003. However, he did not manage to kiss her, and it later emerged that the former quarterback was intoxicated. He profusely apologised for his behaviour afterwards.

Suzy Kolber is among the most competitive, experienced, and skilled journalists. She is currently the host of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown show. Apart from her illustrious career, Suzy is also a wife and mother of one. Her determination and achievements are an inspiration for those seeking to venture into the world of journalism.

READ ALSO: Cassandra Marino’s bio: Little known facts about Caitlyn Jenner's daughter

Briefly.co.za, in another post, shared an exciting piece about Cassandra Marino. She is the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner. However, unlike Jenner and her other family members, she does not enjoy being in the limelight.

Cassandra Marino is a professional interior designer. Do you know the name of her husband? Check out the article for the little known facts about Jenner’s daughter!

Source: Briefly News