Alexandrea Martin is no stranger to the entertainment world. She couples up as an established film producer and actress. Her affiliation with the iconic Whoopi Goldberg is another reason that thrust her into the competitive entertainment world. Her mother's success has transcended her career's success. Who is she, and how relevant is she in the industry?

Whoopi Goldberg became a household name after her feature in movies such as Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Quest of the Delta Knights, American Intellectuals, Call Me Claus and Strange As Angels. Alexandrea Martin became famous during the production of According to Alex, a BET reality series. The show revolved around her family; therefore, it drew more attention to her life.

Alexandrea Martin's profile summary and bio

Full name Alexandrea Martin Nickname Alexandrea Dean, Alex Dean Gender Female Date of birth 9th May 1973 Age 49 years as of May 2022 Place of birth USA Residence New York City Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Complexity Brown Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Height in cm 180 cm Height in feet 5'11" Weight in kg 70 kg Weight in pounds 154 lbs Occupation Actress, film producer Marital status Married Spouse Bernard Dean ​(m. 2011)​ Children Amarah Dean, Jerzey Dean, Mason Dean Spouse/Ex Bernard Dean (M. 2011) Father Alvin Martin Mother Whoopi Goldberg Son Mason (born. 1999) Daughters Amarah Skye (Amarah Dean) (born. November 13, 1989) and Jerzey (born. 1995) Granddaughter Charlie Rose (daughter of Amarah Skye) Net worth $4 million

Who is Whoopi Goldberg's daughter biracial?

According to a post by Mixed Girl Problems on Instagram, the award-winning Whoopi Goldberg has a biracial daughter from her first husband. Her name is Alexandrea Martin. Alex followed in her mother's footsteps and is also an actress.

How old is Alexandrea Martin?

She was born on 9th May 1973 in the USA. Therefore, as of May 2022, Alexandrea Martin's age is forty-nine years.

Alexandrea Martin's husband

Alexandre remarried Dean on 15th October 2011. They were previously married, although they had divorced. Bernard is a renowned executive producer, and one of his notable works is Sensitive Men, a short film released in 2018. Dean has also worked for Ron Meyer, the president of Universal Studios, since 1994.

Stevie Jordan

Alexandrea was initially in a relationship with Steve Jordan, an iconic record producer, DJ and TV personality. Their six-year relationship ended in 2007. They got tabloids speculating that they had gotten married. Nonetheless, they publicly rubbished the allegations.

Alexandrea Martin's children

Martins is a mother of three beautiful children. She has two daughters: Amarah Skye and Jerzey Dean, and a son, Mason Dean.

Amarah Skye

Amarah Skye is the eldest of Alex's children, who was born in 1989. Amarah gave birth to her daughter Charlie Rose in March 2014.

Jerzey Dean

Jerzey Dean is Alexa's second daughter and child. Jerzey was born in 1995 and currently works as the production manager for the reality TV show Strut.

Mason Dean

Mason is Alex's only son. He was born in 1998 and is a musician. His grandmother believes Mason has a promising future in the music industry.

Alexandrea Martin's parents

Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter. Photo: @Marcel Thomas

Source: Getty Images

Alexandrea's mother is the iconic Whoopi Goldberg, born Caryn Elaine Johnson. She is a Grammy and Emmy award-winning actress. Some of her best works include:

Ghost (1990)

(1990) Sister Act (1992)

(1992) The Color Purple (1985)

(1985) Sister Act 2 (1993)

Who is the father of Whoopi Goldberg's daughter Alex?

Whoopi Goldberg struggled with heroin addiction as a teenager and subsequently got into a sexual relationship with Alvin Martin, her counsellor. Their relationship resulted in her getting pregnant at the tender age of eighteen. She dropped out of high school before her daughter's birth.

After the end of her marriage to Alvin, Whoopi Goldberg got married to David Claessen, a Dutch cinematographer, in 1986. Claessen and Whoopi met on a set of a documentary called Who Are They? Their union lasted up until 1988.

Alexandrea Martin's movies

The apple does not fall far from the tree. Alex has carved a niche in the entertainment industry as an actress and film producer. She has been part of the following productions:

Maria in Strange as Angels in 2003

in 2003 A member of the congregation (as Alex Dean) in Call Me Claus in 2001

in 2001 American Intellectuals in Stand Up Comedy Specials in 1997

in 1997 Man In Audiences in Stand Up Comedy Specials in 1997

in 1997 Mannerjay's Scribe in Quest of the Delta Knights in 1993

in 1993 Little Girl in The Color Purple in 1985

Alexandrea has worked as a producer in the following productions:

Sensitive Men in 2018

in 2018 Descendants in 2018

in 2018 Rebel Hearts w/Kristie Reeves in 2017

in 2017 The View between 2015 and 2016

2015 and 2016 E! Live from the Red Carpet in 2016

in 2016 The Chew in 2015

in 2015 The Wendy Williams Show in 2015

in 2015 Good Morning America in 2015

Alexandrea Martin's height

Alexa takes after her mother in so many ways. She stands 180 cm tall and weighs 70 kg. Her black hair and black eyes complement her brown skin complexion perfectly.

Alexandrea Martin's net worth

Alex Martin's net worth is approximately $4 Million. She has accumulated her wealth through her career as an actress and film producer.

Alexandrea Martin's biography takes you on a trip down her life. It highlights some of the unknown facts about her life, how she has earned her spot in the competitive entertainment industry and her achievements. Even though her mother's success thrust her into fame, she is focused on ensuring that her name remains imprinted in the industry through her work.

