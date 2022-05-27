Who is Jake Bongiovi? Age, girlfriend, parents, height, profiles, net worth

Jake Bongiovi is an American star and son of an iconic musician. He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth; hence, his transcendence to fame was not as difficult. Even though his father is a celebrated musician, Jake opted to choose a slightly different path. How much do you know about him?

What is Jake Bongiovi famous for? Jake Bongiovi has amassed a following of hundreds of thousands on social media platforms at his age. This goes to show how popular he is. Lately, he has been in the limelight after speculations that he is dating Millie Bobby Brown emerged. How true is this? Has their alleged relationship impacted his growth on social media? Go through these details to find out more about the Instagram star.

Jake Bongiovi's profile

Full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi Nickname Jake Gender Male Date of birth 7th May 2002 Age 20 as of May 2022 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New Jersey, USA Current residence Place of birth: New Jersey, USA Nationality American Sexual orientation Straight Eye colour: Blue Blue Hair colour Blonde Height in cm 175 cm Height in feet 5'9" Weight in kg 77 kg Weight in pounds 169 lbs Education Syracuse University in New York City, Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, New York Occupation Actor Father Jon Bon Jovi Mother Dorothea Hurley Sister Stephanie Brothers Jesse and Romeo Relationship status Dating Partner Millie Bobby Brown Net worth $700,000 Instagram jakebongiovi Facebook Jake Bongiovi Instagram followers 501,000 followers Facebook likes 1,627 followers

Jake Bongiovi's biography

Jake was born and raised in New Jersey, USA. He went to Poly Prep Country Day School. Apart from excelling in his studies, Jacob enjoyed playing football.

Currently, Jake is a student at Syracuse University in New York City. He still enjoys playing football and is part of the college football team.

Jake Bongiovi's age

How old is Jake Bongiovi? He was born on 7th May 2002 as Jacob Hurley Bongiovi in New Jersey, USA. Therefore, as of May 2022, he is twenty years old.

Jake Bongiovi's parents

If the surname Bongiovi sounds familiar, there is a high likelihood that your parents put you on Bon Jovi's music growing up. It turns out that Jon Bon Jovi, the band's frontman, is Jake's father. Jake's mother is Dorothea Hurley.

Jacob is the second youngest of his parent's four children. He has an elder sister, Stephanie, and a brother, Jesse. He also has a younger brother, Romeo. Jake Bongiovi's parents have been married for more than thirteen years.

Jake Bongiovi's height

How tall is Jake Bongiovi? He stands 175 cm tall and weighs 77 kg. His blue eyes complement his slightly built physique. His blonde hair adds a little charm to his extraordinary personality.

Jake Bongiovi's education

Jacob went to Poly Prep Country Day School. After clearing high school, he joined the in 2020. Currently, he is a member of the university's football team.

Is Jake Bongiovi an actor?

According to the description on his Instagram biography, Jake claims to be an actor. In 2019, he featured in People TV, a TV series.

It is unclear whether there are any other Jake Bongiovi movies or records of the productions that he has been a part of. Nonetheless, Jake declared he is not interested in following his father's path in music.

Jake Bongiovi's Instagram

Is Jake present on Instagram? Yes, Jacob has a profile on Instagram. Currently, he enjoys a following of more than 500,000 people.

Jake Bongiovi's girlfriend

Jacob shares snippets of what his life is about on Instagram. In June 2021, he shared photos insinuating he had something going on with Millie Bobby Brown, the Stranger Things actress. In the post, he referred to her as his bff. Since then, he has been sharing lovey-dovey photos, insinuating he is in a relationship with her.

Before, Millie dated Joseph Robinson, the British rugby player. They went their separate ways after dating for close to eight months. Millie was also romantically involved with Romeo Beckham and Jacob Sartorius.

When did Millie and Jake begin dating?

The couple stirred up dating rumours in April 2021. They shared posts insinuating they were together in June 2021. During the same month, they were spotted walking together in the streets of New York City.

Their relationship has drawn public attention because Jake is two years younger than Millie Bobby Brown.

Jake Bongiovi's net worth

As of 2022, Jake Bongiovi's net worth is estimated to be $700,000. He is following in his father's footsteps in earning a dime in the entertainment industry. His father is wealthier since his worth is approximately $400 million.

Other facts about Jake Bongiovi

Apart from the aforementioned aspects about Jacob, these other facts highlight what his life is like.

He spends a lot of time in the UK

Millie Bobby Brown is his girlfriend, and she resides in the UK. It is not surprising that Jacob has spent a lot of time in the UK in the past months. There are speculations that he has moved there, although there is no evidence to support that.

He wants to get a doctorate

Apart from being born with a silver spoon, Jacob is an academician. He intends to pursue his further studies and get a doctorate.

He is an activist

When he was fifteen, Jacob staged a national student walkout during his sophomore year at Pennington. The protest was linked to the mass shootings in the USA in 2018.

These details about Jake Bongiovi highlight the Instagram star and actor's life. He shares snippets of his life on his Instagram account. If you wish to find out more information about his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown, check out his social media accounts.

