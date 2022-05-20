Those keen on science, astrology and the Universe in general probably already know of the well-loved scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson. Having various shows centred around the topics throughout the years, he has become a prominent public figure thanks to his passion for his profession and for making these niche topics more mainstream. So, what is there to know about him? We here in discuss everything, including Neil deGrasse Tyson's net worth, relationships, and professional life.

Neil deGrasse Tyson has made various TV appearances throughout the years.

Source: Getty Images

Neil deGrasse Tyson’s young career moves gave him an excellent start in the scientific community, starting as a starry-eyed postdoctoral research associate at the elite Princeton University from 1991 to 1994. Afterwards, he became a scientist and joined the staff team at the Hayden Planetarium. Since then, his career skyrocketed, and he became a household name.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Neil deGrasse Tyson Nickname Neil Date of birth 5 October 1958 Age: 63 years old Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Manhattan, New York, USA Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Agnostic (based on public comments Current residence Lower Manhattan, New York, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Alice Young Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Weight 84 kg (unconfirmed) Height 188 cm Hair colour Black/grey Eye colour Dark brown Parents Cyril deGrasse Tyson and Sunchita Feliciano Tyson Siblings Stephen Joseph Tyson and Lynn Antipas Tyson Profession Astronomer, scientist, TV personality, astrophysicist, author University Harvard University, Harvard College, University of Texas, Columbia University, Native language English

The scientist's impressive educational history and ever-growing career are only partly what makes him such a global sensation. Besides his qualifications, Tyson's charisma and welcoming nature entice viewers on the various TV shows he has appeared on throughout the years. Here is some more detailed information on him.

Neil deGrasse’s age

As of May 2022, the star is 63 years old.

Neil deGrasse’s wife

Alice Young is his longtime partner, with them both meeting in college 'back in the day'. The duo met in a physics class in 1985 while Young obtained her doctorate at the University of Texas. The power couple married only a few years later in 1988 and have been going strong ever since.

The Tyson family poses for a family photo at the premiere of Fox's 'Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey' in March 2014.

Source: Getty Images

Neil deGrasse’s children

The astrophysicist has two children with his wife, Travis and Miranda Tyson.

Neil deGrasse’s religion

The scientist has openly stated that he does not like to be labelled as an atheist, but the public statements throughout the years show that he leans more toward an agnostic view on religion and God.

Neil deGrasse’s education

While most people would be proud of attending an Ivy League school, deGrasse Tyson can boast of attending two; Columbia and Harvard University, while attending the University of Texas. After attending Harvard to obtain his BA degree in physics, he then attended the University of Texas to achieve an MA degree in astronomy.

Afterwards, he joined the astronomy graduate program at Columbia University, qualifying with an MPhil degree in astrophysics in 1989, followed by a PhD degree in astrophysics in 1991. While on the topic, Neil deGrasse Tyson’s IQ is also hotly debated. However, we do not have confirmation on what his IQ score is.

Neil deGrasse’s books

Throughout his career, he has written the following books:

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry

Death by Black Hole: And Other Cosmic Quandaries

Origins: Fourteen Billion Years of Cosmic Evolution

Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry

Accessory to War

Letters from an Astrophysicist

Space Chronicles: Facing the Ultimate Frontier

Startalk: Everything You Ever Need to Know About Space Travel, Sci-Fi, the Human Race, the Universe, and Beyond

The Pluto Files: The Rise and Fall of America's Favorite Planet

Welcome to the Universe in 3D: A Visual Tour

Cosmic Queries

Welcome to the Universe: An Astrophysical Tour

The Sky Is Not the Limit: Adventures of an Urban Astrophysicist

Startalk Young Readers Edition

Merlin's Tour of the Universe

The New York Times Book of Physics and Astronomy

Cosmic Horizons: Astronomy at the Cutting Edge (American Museum of Natural History Books)

Universe Down to Earth

One Universe: At Home in the Cosmos

Just Visiting This Planet

My Favorite Universe

A Brief Welcome to the Universe: A Pocket-Sized Tour

Fly Me to the Moon: An Insider's Guide to the New Science of Space Travel

Where Did Pluto Go?: A Beginner's Guide to Understanding the "New" Solar System

Lecture Transcript and Course Guidebook for My Favorite Universe Part 1 of 1

Capturing the Stars: Astrophotography by the Master

The Inexplicable Universe: Unsolved Mysteries

Welcome to the Universe: The Problem Book

Exploring the Invisible: Art, Science, and the Spiritual - Revised and Expanded Edition

Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization (released on 9/20/2022).

Neil deGrasse Tyson during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on the April 19, 2022 show.

Source: Getty Images

Neil deGrasse’s TV shows

Neil deGrasse’s quotes that became popular include: 'For me, I am driven by two main philosophies: know more today about the world than I knew yesterday and lessen the suffering of others. You'd be surprised how far that gets you.' and 'The Universe is under no obligation to make sense to you.' make people want to sit up and listen to what the profound professor has to say. But, on the other hand, it makes you wonder: 'Why was StarTalk cancelled?' The show was momentarily cancelled after sexual misconduct claims arose and were investigated. However, the show has since returned.

The shows that he has hosted, starred in, and voiced over include the following:

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

StarTalk

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey

The Inexplicable Universe with Neil deGrasse Tyson

Nova scienceNow

Origins: Where Are the Aliens

Origins: Back to the Beginning

Origins: Where are the Aliens?

Saving My Tomorrow

Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History

Salvation

The Universe

Stargate Atlantis

Fight for Space

Hubble's Cosmic Journey

Ice Age: Continental Drift

The Mars Generation

The Last Sharknado: It's About Time

Lazer Team

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Europa Report

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

Saving My Tomorrow

The Simpsons

BoJack Horseman

Family Guy

Gravity Falls

Martha Speaks

Ice Age: Collision Course

On top of this, he was the executive producer for StarTalk and Nova scienceNow.

Neil deGrasse’s profiles

You can find him on Instagram under @neildegrassetyson, where he has 1.6 million followers. His Twitter handle is @neiltyson, with 14.6 million followers on the platform.

Neil deGrasse Tyson and science communicator Bill Nye had fun posing together at National Geographic's 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' Los Angeles Premiere in February 2020.

Source: Getty Images

What is Dr Neil deGrasse Tyson famous for?

He is a significant figure because he popularised science through his books and shows while taking the stigma away of the topic being seen as complicated and challenging to digest for those without extensive knowledge on the matter. Others have also asked: 'What did Neil Tyson discover?' One of his most impactful and simultaneously controversial attributes is that since Pluto is what he considered a dwarf planet, it should not be seen as the ninth planet in the solar system. The author reiterated this thought when he removed Pluto from the display of planets at the Hayden Planetarium, despite controversy following his opinion.

What is Neil deGrasse Tyson's salary?

While answering the question of 'where does Neil deGrasse Tyson work?', we get a better understanding of why his net worth is so substantial. The various National Geographic and other TV shows he stars in partly assist in him obtaining his net worth and his book sales. His salary is $500,000 with a total net worth of $5 million.

Are Mike Tyson and deGrasse related?

Even though they share the same name, there is no relation between the boxer and astrophysicist.

Neil deGrasse Tyson's net worth is a talking point when the star is brought up, but he is so much more than his money in the bank. His charisma, passion for his profession, and enthusiasm to teach all about the Universe's wonders make him the well-loved figure he is today.

