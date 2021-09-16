Billy Beane net worth, age, family, stats, salary, where is he nowadays?

Billy Beane is a renowned public figure who has gained everlasting fame in the sports and business arenas. He has shared conventional wisdom on how baseball should be played and inspired many with his investments. In addition, he personifies entrepreneurship, an aspect that has made fans curious to know his net worth. So, what is Billy Beane's net worth in 2021? Let us find out!

Billy Beane is a renowned public figure in baseball. He is a former professional baseball player who is now a General Manager of the A's. Photo: Junko Kimura/Getty Images

Billy Beane's net worth has always been a topic of interest among his fans due to his excellent mastery of sabermetrics. So, what is the net worth of Billy Beane in 2021? Continue reading to determine this and other interesting details about his life.

Billy Beane's profile summary

Full name: William Lamar Beane III

William Lamar Beane III Date of birth: 29th March in 1962

29th March in 1962 Place of birth: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Billy Beane's age: 59 years

59 years Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Nationality: American

American Education: Mt. Carmel High School and the University of California

Mt. Carmel High School and the University of California Occupation: Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations for Oakland Athletics (A's)

Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations for Oakland Athletics (A's) Famous as: Former baseball player

Former baseball player Teams: New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, and Detroit Tigers

New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, and Detroit Tigers Billy Beane's home runs: 3

3 Billy Beane's height: 1.93 m

1.93 m Ex-wife: Cathy Sturdivant

Cathy Sturdivant Billy Beane's spouse: Tara Beane

Tara Beane Billy Beane's children: Casey, Brayden, and Tinsley

Casey, Brayden, and Tinsley Billy Beane's salary: $3 million

$3 million Net worth: $20 million

Billy Beane's biography

Billy Beane was born in Orlando, Florida and is currently 59 years old. Photo: Brad Mangin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Billy was born on the 29th of March in 1962 in Orlando, Florida, as William Lamar Beane III. How old is Billy Beane? He is currently 59 years old. He was brought up in a military family in Mayport, Florida and San Diego, California.

His father, a naval officer, taught him how to pitch as they played baseball. He became so good at it that by the time he attended Mt. Carmel High School in Rancho Peñasquitos, San Diego, William was already a baseball star.

He later attended the University of California, San Diego. His high school coach chose him as a member of the university baseball team for the final game of his freshman season.

Billy Beane's batting average

During his sophomore and high school years, William garnered a battling average of .501. Unfortunately, it fell to .300 by his senior season, and he gave up football to concentrate on baseball.

Billy Beane's stats

Some of Billy's statistics are as shown below:

Position: Outfielder

Bats: Right

Throws: Right

Height: 1.93 m

Weight 195lb

Career

Billy Beane kicked off his baseball career with the New York Mets. Photo: Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

Following his impressive skills, Stanford University approached William with a quarterback position offer. It was a joint baseball-football scholarship for the Stanford Cardinal football team.

The American professional baseball team, New York Mets, was also eyeing him and considered selecting him in the 1980 MLB Draft. However, teams feared William would choose the Stanford University offer.

However, he did not. Instead, he signed with New York Mets and acquired a $125,000 signing bonus. He has played for Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, and Detroit Tigers.

He retired from playing baseball in 1990 and was inducted as a scout in the A's. Three years later, he was promoted to assistant general manager, and in 1997, he was promoted to general manager.

As a general manager, William applied the empirical analysis of baseball known as sabermetrics to lead his team to victory. The move caught the world's attention, and it inspired the release of the book and film Moneyball.

Billy Beane and Peter Brand are two different people as Peter Brand was the person to star in Moneyball as William. However, he was replaced with Brad Pitt.

Did Billy Beane ever win a world series?

Billy Beane has led the A's to several victories, including in the playoff series, thanks to his mastery of sabermetrics. Photo: Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

He never did, but he led the A's to their first playoff series in 2006 against the Minnesota Twins in the American League Division Series.

Where is Billy Beane now?

Is Billy Beane still in baseball? Yes, he is but as a general manager.

Does Billy Beane have a wife?

Yes, he does. His current wife is Tara. They have been blessed with twins, Brayden and Tinsley. However, Billy was married before. So, who was Billy Beane's first wife? It was Cathy Sturdivant. Billy Beane's daughter with Cathy is Casey. Billy Beane and Casey Beane appear to have a solid father-daughter relationship.

Billy Beane's net worth

William has managed to make a fortune over the years from various ventures. Some of these include:

His baseball career

Billy Beane earned well from his baseball career. He made $75,500 with the Oakland Athletics and $65,000 with Minnesota Twins. Photo: Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

William has accumulated a lot of wealth over the years from his baseball career. He earned $70,500 with Oakland Athletics between 1989 and 1990 and $65,000 with Minnesota Twins between 1986 and 1987.

William also earns very well from his baseball managing career. He shocked the baseball world when he rejected a $12.5 million five-year contract with Red Sox. That amount would have made him the highest-paid General Manager of the time. Instead, he settled for a $1 million salary with the A's.

Role at NetSuite

William was a member of the Board of Directors of NetSuite from 2007 to 2016. Between 2007 and 2014, he earned $4 million for his work.

Other ventures

William's net worth also stems from his roles like:

Being the adviser for general director Robert Eenhoorn of AZ Alkmaar

Being a member of the consortium that bought Barnsley

Having worked as a consultant in the development of the MLB Front Office Manager video game

Real Estate

One asset that tells of William's decent fortune is his home in Danville, California. He purchased it in 2002 for $1.735 million but reportedly enlisted it in 2013 for $1.895 million. His net worth in 2021 is $20 million.

Billy Beane's net worth is $20 million. Most of it stems from his successful baseball career, both as a player and general manager. Fans expect it to shoot due to his incredible managerial skills.

