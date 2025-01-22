Kirk Herbstreit's salary: What are the sports commentator's real earnings?

Kirk Herbstreit is a sports broadcaster and former college football player from the United States. He serves as an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay. He has won five Sports Emmy Awards for his work in television. Besides his successful career, many have been curious about his career earnings. Discover Kirk Herbstreit's salary in this post.

Kirk Herbstreit is among the most reputable and well-known names in the American college football analysis and sports broadcasting industry. He formerly played quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 1989 to 1993. Kirk has also amassed significant wealth since joining the media. His earnings today have surpassed the million-dollar mark.

Kirk Herbstreit's profile summary

Full name Kirk Edward Herbstreit Gender Male Date of birth 19 August 1969 Age 55 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Leo Place of birth Centerville, Ohio, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 6'3'' (190 cm) Weight 209 Ibs (90 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Alison Butler Herbstreit Father Jim Herbstreit Siblings John, Teri Marital status Married Wife Alison Butler Children 4 School Centerville High School University The Ohio State University Profession Sports analyst, former football player, writer, and producer Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

How old is Kirk Herbstreit?

The American sports analyst is 55 years old as of January 2025. He was born on 19 August 1969 in Centerville, Ohio, United States. Kirk's parents are Jim Herbstreit, a sportscaster and former college football player, and Judy Herbstreit. His parents divorced when he was about 8 years old.

In an interview with Dayton Daily News, Kirk Herbstreit spoke about how his parents' divorce affected his childhood. He said:

Sports became my way of coping with my parents’ divorce. I was either playing sports, watching sports or listening to sports. It was my escape from the pain of our family’s disintegration. It temporarily blocked out the sadness, the sight of my mom freaking out as she tried to navigate the next chapter of her life and our lives.

What is Kirk Herbstreit's salary?

The sports broadcaster earns a substantial salary from his roles at ESPN and Amazon. According to Sporting News, he reportedly makes around $4 million annually from ESPN and over $10 million annually from Amazon. As of 2024, Kirk Herbstreit's annual salary is approximately $18 million.

What is Kirk Herbstreit's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and ClutchPoint, the American former football player has an alleged net worth of $12 million. He has amassed this wealth through his career as a sports analyst. Here is a glimpse of some of his revenue-generating channels.

Kirk began his football career at Centerville High School in Centerville, Ohio, where he was quarterback of the football team. He was named the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year during his senior year.

The ESPN analyst later played for four seasons at Ohio State from 1989 to 1992 and was a letter-winner yearly. While on the team, Kirk set a school record for 28 pass completions, which Troy Smith later broke in 2006. The Kirk Herbstreit National Kickoff Classic is named in his honour.

Broadcasting career

After retiring from playing football, Kirk transitioned his journey to broadcasting. He joined ESPN in September 1995 as a college football sideline analyst and later began working as a lead analyst for an ESPN program, College GameDay.

Kirk also serves as the lead game analyst for ESPN and ABC and has frequently contributed to ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine. He worked as a colour commentator for ESPN's Thursday Night Football games and appeared as a panellist on the 2007 series Who's Now.

The sports broadcaster also contributes to 97.1 The Fan, an ESPN Radio station in Columbus, Ohio. On 23 March 2022, Herbstreit was named the new colour commentator for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

Kirk Herbstreit's house

The retired football player lives in a spacious 11,130-square-foot home in Franklin, Tennessee, about 40 minutes from Nashville. According to Crazy Luxury Homes, the house is worth $6.1 million.

Philanthropic activities

Herbstreit is also known for participating in various charitable activities, including the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer and the Make-A-Wish Foundation Ultimate Sports Auction.

Frequently asked questions

Kirk Herbstreit's popularity in the media industry has sparked curiosity about his personal life, especially his wealth. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about him.

How much does Kirk Herbstreit make a year? The broadcaster's yearly salary is estimated to be around $18 million, which he earns from ESPN and Amazon.

The broadcaster's yearly salary is estimated to be around $18 million, which he earns from ESPN and Amazon. What is Kirk Herbstreit's salary at Amazon? The sports analyst earns over $10 million annually from Amazon's Thursday Night Football.

The sports analyst earns over $10 million annually from Amazon's What is Kirk Herbstreit's salary at ESPN? His salary at ESPN is estimated to be around $4 million annually.

His salary at ESPN is estimated to be around $4 million annually. Did Kirk Herbstreit play in the NFL? The media personality did not have an NFL career, but he was a college football player in the position of a quarterback at Ohio State.

Kirk Herbstreit's salary has increased by millions over the years. He earns his share of fortune from different ventures like ESPN and Amazon Prime contracts.

