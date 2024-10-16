Who is Miranda Pearman-Maday? Meet Raven-Symoné's wife

Miranda Pearman-Maday is a famous American actress and media personality who gained fame as the social media manager for The Off-Menu, a food and comedy podcast. Following her success, netizens became curious about her personal life. Discover more about Miranda's age, career, and personal life.

Besides her career, Miranda Pearman-Maday is also a celebrity spouse. She is married to Raven-Symoné, an American actress and singer. Her relationship with the celebrity skyrocketed her to more fame. But who is Raven-Symoné's wife in real life?

Full name Miranda Pearman-Maday Gender Female Date of birth August 6, 1987 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Weight 58 kgs (approx) Height 5 feet 7 inches Sexual orientation Lesbian Relationship status Married Spouse Raven-Symoné Profession Media personality, actress Social media Instagram TikTok

How old is Miranda Pearman-Maday?

Miranda Pearman-Maday (age 37 years old as of 2024) was born on August 6, 1987, in Los Angeles, United States.

One of the pinnacles of her fame emerged to be her sexual taste and marriage. She came out as a lesbian, tying the knot with her wife, Raven-Symoné, in 2020. In an interview with People, she explained how her family reacted, saying,

My mom outed me to myself. She was like, 'I know what's going on. I'm not living under a rock, Miranda.' And I was like, 'Okay, cool.' There was no big conversation.

What does Miranda Pearman-Maday do?

Miranda is a top actress whose credits include Gangster Squad (2013) and Celebrity Game Face (2020). She has also ventured into podcasting, appearing on several podcasts, including Baby This Is Keke Palmer and The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda.

Miranda has also worked as a personal assistant to entertainment executives and celebrities like Sean Penn and Ryan Gosling on films and TV sets. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pearman revealed that she has also worked as a birth doula.

What is Miranda Maday's net worth?

According to Ecelebs Bio and Sports Preciate, Raven-Symoné's wife has an estimated net worth of between $500,000 and $800,000. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her media personality and actress career. Her spouse, Raven has a net worth of $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

About Miranda Pearman-Maday's partner

Raven-Symoné is an American actress, producer, director, singer, and songwriter. She began acting in 1989 as Olivia Kendall in the A Different World TV series. She was born on December 10, 1985 (age 38 years), in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Raven-Symoné's relationship history

Raven-Symoné had a notable romantic history before marrying Miranda. She first dated That's So Raven co-star Orlando Brown from 2003 to 2006.

From 2003 to 2004, she was linked to a famous rapper, Lil J. Raven. Raven-Symoné was also linked to Jussie Smollett (2007-2012) and model AzMarie Livingston, with whom she had a significant relationship until 2015.

Raven-Symoné's and her wife's wedding

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday married on June 16, 2020, in a private ceremony in the front garden of Debbie Allen's house in LA.

The celebrity couple opened up to People about their feelings after getting married. Raven-Symoné said;

Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way.

Miranda said that;

I know my future with Raven will be good. I am so grateful to be doing life with my love!

How did Miranda and Raven-Symoné meet?

Although the pair were secretive about their relationship until they wed, they shared how they met in a Q&A session on their YouTube channel. They revealed they met in a gay bar in West Hollywood, where Raven-Symoné hosted a karaoke night.

Are Raven and Miranda still together?

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday are still together. They have been in a committed relationship since 2015 and married in June 2020. They frequently share their experiences and insights about their relationship through their podcast, The Best Podcast Ever.

Despite public scrutiny and online harassment, Raven-Symoné has publicly defended Miranda in a TikTok video clip. In the post, she calls out the online trolls, saying,

Stop it in the comments, and stop with the death threats in her DMs. It is disrespectful to her and, in turn, disrespectful to me. Stop it.

How long has Raven been with Miranda?

Raven has been dating Miranda for nine years. The duo first met at a gay bar in West Hollywood in 2015, where Raven hosted a karaoke night.

They developed an instant connection and started dating. Maday moved to New York with Raven, where she was about to begin hosting The View. Although they started dating in 2015, news about their relationship became public in early 2020 when they got engaged.

FAQs

Miranda Pearman-Maday is a well-known American media personality and Raven Symoné's wife. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the LA native;

Where was Raven-Symoné's first marriage held?

Raven-Symoné's first marriage was with Miranda and was held in the front garden of Debbie Allen Allen's house in Los Angeles. Erica Summer officiated the private wedding.

Did Miranda Maday sign an NDA?

Raven asked Miranda to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement two months into their relationship. The That's So Raven star required all her dating partners to sign an NDA.

Above is everything you need to know about Miranda Pearman-Maday. She has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, a testament to her talent and determination. Her relationship with Raven-Symoné enhances her public persona and empowers her career.

