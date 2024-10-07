Laura Ferrari: who was she and why is she so famous?

Enzo Ferrari's wife, Laura Ferrari, rose to fame following her relationship with the legendary motor racing driver and entrepreneur. Although not much has been documented about her, she was instrumental in the success of the Ferrari car company.

Enzo Ferrari and his wife Laura (R) after winning the 1961 British Grand Prix. On the left is Laura at the Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans. Photo: Terry Fincher, Bernard Cahier (modified by author)

Laura was a talented artist and skilled businesswoman. Her husband Enzo is known for founding one of the most successful Formula 1 teams and most famous car companies. We dive into the untold story of the wife of one of the world's most influential figures in motorsport.

Laura Ferrari's profile

Full name Laura Dominica Garello Ferrari Date of birth 10 September 1900 Birthplace Racconigi, Provincia di Cuneo, Piemonte, Italy Date of death 27 February 1978 Age 77 Place of death Modena, Emilia-Romagna, Italy Profession Artist, businesswoman Parents Andrea Garello and Delfina Porchietti Husband Enzo Ferrari Child Alfredo "Dino" Ferrari

Who was Laura Ferrari?

Laura Dominica Garello was an Italian artist, dancer, and businesswoman married to motorsport legend Enzo Ferrari. She was born on 10 September 1900 in Racconigi, Provincia di Cuneo, Piemonte, Italy, where she grew up.

Oscar winner Penélope Cruz starred as Laura in the American biographical sports drama film Ferrari in 2023, while Adam Driver stars as Enzo. Cruz told Entertainment Weekly about the difficulties in understanding the personality of Enzo's wife. She said,

Nobody knew about Laura. So we started to do research together. We ended up looking for people who knew her, and even talking to strangers in the street, because there was very little written about her. There was no video or audio of her, nothing.

Laura Ferrari was one of the driving forces behind Ferrari's success. Photo: @motorsportmagazine

In the film, Cruz portrays Laura's fiery temper and her grief as a mother for losing her son. The actress also brings out the lady's pain after discovering her husband's affair with another woman called Lina Lardi.

If she had such a difficult personality, it was because of her loss and her deep pain, her struggle to make it through the end of the day each day. It represents so many women around the world still living in very similar situations today.

You could really feel the deep depression that she was having for so many years of her life.

Enzo and Laura Ferrari's relationship

Was Laura Dominica Garello Ferrari young when she was married? She reportedly first met Enzo in Turin, Italy. The two lived together for two years before tying the knot on 28 April 1923. She was around 23 when she married the motorsport icon.

Laura Ferrari, (R) handing a prize to Tony Brooks next to her at the 1960 Grand Prix of Great Britain. Photo: Bernard Cahier

The two had a son, Alfredo "Dino" Ferrari, born in 1932. According to Time Magazine, Enzo Ferrari's son suffered from ill health and died from muscular dystrophy in 1956. Alfredo's death affected his parent's relationship, as depicted in the film.

Enzo started dating Lina Lardi while still married to Laura. Enzo Ferrari's affair with Lina reportedly began in the late 1920s.

Lina was reportedly working in a Ferrari factory when they met. On 22 May 1945, she gave birth to the legendary motorsport driver's second son, Piero Lardi, out of wedlock. Enzo had tense exchanges with his wife, in which she accuses him of replacing Dino with Piero.

Piero never met his half-brother because of the family wrangles. He legally inherited his father's surname in 1990.

Enzo Ferrari (L) posing for a photo in 1956. His son Piero Lardi Ferrari (R) during the 2022 Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza. Photo: Mark Sutton, Bernard Cahier (modified by author)

Did Ferrari leave his wife?

The late F1 athlete remained married to his wife until she died in 1978. The Biography revealed that divorce was illegal in Italy until the 1970s, which meant the couple could not part ways.

Despite their struggles and challenges, Laura remained committed to supporting Enzo in establishing and running their company. The biopic film depicts her impact on the company's legacy, which produces one of the most luxurious car brands.

Did Enzo Ferrari marry Lina Lardi?

There is no evidence that the late F1 driver married Lina. Most sources refer to Lina as Enzo's mistress. British Sports Car Hall of Fame founder John Nikas once mentioned what Laura's husband loved the most. He said,

His real loves in life were racing and Dino.

Penelope Cruz (L) on the set of "Ferrari" on 4 August 2022 in Modena, Italy, starring Laura Ferrari. On the right is Laura attending an F1 event. Photo: MEGA/GC Images (modified by author)

Laura Ferrari's death

How old was Laura Ferrari when she died? Enzo Ferrari's wife was 77 when she died on 27 February 1978. Several sources reveal that Laura Dominica Garello Ferrari's cause of death was a long illness.

Laura Ferrari's net worth

Details of her wealth remain undisclosed, but her husband, Enzo, had an estimated net worth of $50 million at his death in 1969, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The legendary racing-car driver sold 50% of Ferrari to Fiat, controlled by the Agnelli family, for $11 million. After Enzo's death, the Agnelli family bought another 40% of the company for $13.6 million. His son, Piero Lardi, inherited the remaining 10%, now worth around $9 billion.

The Ferrari team applaud as Sebastian Vettel of Germany leaves the garage driving the Scuderia Ferrari SF1000 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Mark Thompson

The car brand has become one of the most successful F1 teams, attracting top drivers such as Michael Schumacher, Alberto Ascari, Sebastian Vettel, and Fernando Alonso.

Frequently asked questions

Laura's husband Enzo passed away on 14 August 1988, 10 years after her death. The legendary car racer was 90 years old at his death. His wife Laura was supportive in making their company gain ground. Here are some frequently asked questions about the famed lady.

What happened to Laura Ferrari? She died of a long unknown illness in Italy after 55 years of marriage to Enzo. She remained married to the Formula One icon despite his affair with Lina Lardi.

She died of a long unknown illness in Italy after 55 years of marriage to Enzo. She remained married to the Formula One icon despite his affair with Lina Lardi. Did Ferrari take the money from Laura? Screen Rant explains the ending of the biopic film, which shows how Laura reinvested her share in the company to help her husband solve its financial struggles. Her condition was that Enzo refrained from acknowledging Piero as his son so long as she was alive.

Screen Rant explains the ending of the biopic film, which shows how Laura reinvested her share in the company to help her husband solve its financial struggles. Her condition was that Enzo refrained from acknowledging Piero as his son so long as she was alive. Are any of the Ferrari family still alive? Piero is the only surviving member as of October 2024. He owns around 10% of his father's company as the vice chairman. Piero married Romina Gingașu, and they have a daughter named Antonella.

Actress Penélope Cruz brought Laura Ferrari to life in the Ferrari biopic, which depicts her as a fierce and hardworking person. She endured her husband's affair with another woman and the painful death of her son, Dino, in 1956.

