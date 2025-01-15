Who is Yvonne Raiola? Meet NFL star Dominic Raiola’s wife

Dominic Raiola is a former professional football player selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Widely recognised for his strength and agility, he played his entire 14-year career for the team. But beyond Dominic's prowess on the gridiron, how much do you know about his wife, Yvonne Raiola?

Public scrutiny is the ultimate price for being associated with a celebrity. No one understands this better than Yvonne, the wife of a two-time consensus All-American and mother to quarterback Dylan Raiola. Although the celebrity spouse prefers a private lifestyle, we have defied the odds to unravel lesser-known facts about her.

Yvonne Raiola's profile summary

Full name Yvonne Garrigan Raiola Gender Female Date of birth 16 November 1979 Age 45 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii, USA Current residence West Bloomfield, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Hawaiian Religion Christianity Alma mater Kamehameha Schools, University of Hawaii Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Dominic Raiola Children 3 (Taylor, Dylan and Dayton) Parents Paul and Helen Garrigan Famous for Being Dominic Raiola's spouse

Yvonne Raiola's age and birthplace

Yvonne Raiola (45 as of 2025) was born on 16 November 1979 in Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii, USA. She is the eldest of Helen and Paul Garrigan's four children. On 12 May 2024, Yvonne's only daughter, Taylor, took to Instagram to celebrate her mother on her special day via a post that read:

Happy Mother's Day to my best friend. I love you, mum.

On 11 May 2020, Taylor posted her photo as a child alongside her younger mother. She captioned the Instagram post:

It has always been me and you since day one, Mom!

A look at Yvonne Raiola's education and sports background

The celebrity wife reportedly graduated from Kamehameha Schools in 1997. She was a member of the All-State Track Relay Team and played polo. Yvonne Raiola proceeded to the University of Hawaii, where she excelled in water polo.

She reportedly scored eight goals in just seven matches as a freshman. However, Raiola decided not to pursue a sporting career. There are no reports regarding her current profession.

Marriage to a former NFL star

Yvonne Raiola's husband, Dominic, played college football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. In 2000, he earned All-American honours and won the inaugural Rimington Trophy. According to Spotrac, the sportsman inked a 4-year, $2.7 million contract with the Detroit Lions in 2001.

The deal included a $675,000 annual salary. In 2014, he became the first Lions player to start 200 games. From 2016 to 2017, Dominic served as the NFL team's strength and conditioning assistant coach.

A mother to sports lovers

Dominic and Yvonne have reportedly been together for over two decades. Despite alleged turbulence in their marriage due to infidelity, the couple has remained strong. They share three kids.

The duo's eldest child, Taylor, was born on 1 October 2001. She plays college volleyball for the Texas Christian University. On 26 July 2021, Taylor penned a heartfelt message to her parents on Instagram, saying:

Happy Parent's Day, Mom and Dad! You both mean the world to me. Thank you for teaching me how to persevere through the most challenging situations. I love you beyond what words can say.

Dylan (born on 9 May 2005) is the family's second child. A college football player, he was among the top-ranked prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Yvonne and Dominic Raiola's son, Dayton, plays quarterback for the Pinnacle High School football team.

Yvonne Raiola has a step-son

In 2007, Dominic welcomed a son with Andrea Yee. Five years later, in December 2012, Yee sued him after he stopped paying her $195,000 annual child support. Despite the scandal and legal tussle, Yvonne stood by her husband's side and put the issue aside to focus on her family.

FAQs

Internet sleuths and media alike are constantly curious about the spouses and children of famous athletes. Below are some frequently asked questions about Dominic Raiola's family:

Who is Dominic Raiola married to?

Dylan Raiola's mom, Yvonne, exchanged nuptials with Dominic, in February 2004, according to her Facebook profile. They had welcomed their firstborn child three years prior.

What nationality is Dominic Raiola?

The former NFL player (46 as of 2025) was born on 30 December 1978 in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA. Therefore, he holds American citizenship and is of Hawaiian ancestry.

How tall is Dominic Raiola?

Dominic's height is listed as 6 feet 1 inch (186 cm), and his weight as 134 kilograms (295 lbs).

Is Dylan Raiola related to Dominic?

Dylan, Dominic's oldest son, followed in his athletic footsteps. At 19, he is making waves in college football.

Are Donovan and Dominic Raiola related?

Former American football stars Dominic and Donovan are biological brothers. Their father, Tony Raiola, played defensive lineman for the University of Miami until an injury ended his career.

Yvonne Raiola maintains a low-key profile despite her husband and sons' popularity in American football. She resides with her family in West Bloomfield, Michigan, USA.

