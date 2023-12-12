Keanu Reeves' wife and kids: Facts about his personal life

American actor Keanu Reeves has captured the hearts of many through his talented acting skills on-screen and humble persona off-screen. Many wonder if Keanu Reeves has children as the actor has yet to step out with kids by his side. Keep reading for everything we know about Keanu Reeves' wife and kids.

Keanu Reeves is legally single as of 2023 but is in a relationship with Alexandra Grant. Photo: John Sciulli

Source: Getty Images

Although the actor has a decades-long successful career in Hollywood, Keanu's personal life has been tragic. What happened to Keanu's former partner, and did he go on to have any children? Here is the actor's profile summary before we go into more details.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Keanu Charles Reeves Date of birth September 2, 1964 Age 59 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Beirut, Lebanon Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Spiritual (religion not confirmed) Current residence Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA Current nationality Canadian Marital status Single Ethnicity Multiracial Gender Male Weight Between 77 and 82 kg (most commonly reported, unconfirmed) Height 186 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr. and Patricia Taylor Siblings Karina Miller, Kim Reeves, and Emma Reeves Profession Actor, writer, director, producer, singer, and entrepreneur Education American Community School Beirut Avondale Secondary Alternative School Etobicoke School of the Arts De La Salle College North Toronto Collegiate Institute Native language English Net worth $380 million

Keanu has had high-profile relationships over the years but tends to shy away from discussing his relationships publicly. He has been linked to Jill Schoelen, Sofia Coppola, Winona Ryder, Amanda de Cadenet, Jennifer Syme, Claire Forlani, and Alexandra Grant.

Keanu Reeves’ wife and kids

The actor's love life sees much fan curiosity, with a string of high-profile unconfirmed relationships and his fair share of grief and loss. First, what happened to Keanu Reeves' wife and daughter?

Jennifer Syme, Keanu Reeves' former partner, who is mistakenly referred to as Keanu Reeves’ first wife, was in a relationship with Keanu for around three years. The former couple had been together since 1998 and had broken up by early 2000, shortly after a sudden, tragic loss of a child.

Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Syme saw more tragedy following their child's loss and break-up. The couple were allegedly reunited sometime before April 2, 2001, when Jennifer died following a fatal car accident.

How many times has Keanu been married?

The actor reportedly has had various short and long-term, high-profile relationships. None of these have led to marriage, and Keanu is legally single as of 2023.

Does Keanu Reeves have a child?

The curiosity surrounding Keanu Reeves’ child has constantly circulated the actor. Keanu only had one child, who has since passed away.

Dustin Tyler Hardie claimed to be Keanu Reeves' son, but it has not been confirmed and is presumed untrue. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Does Keanu Reeves have a daughter?

Keanu Reeves’ daughter, Ava Archer Syme-Reeves, was stillborn on December 24, 1999, in Los Angeles County, California, USA, eight months into Jennifer's pregnancy. She was laid to rest at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles, California.

Does Keanu Reeves have a son?

Yen has discussed the constant online speculation regarding whether the actor has a son, focusing on a man named Dustin Tyler Hardie. Dustin claimed to be Keanu Reeves' son, which has never been confirmed, and it was never clarified whether he was being genuine in his claims or satirical.

Is Keanu Reeves still with Alexandra Grant?

According to Glamour, Keanu and 50-year-old visual artist Alexandra Grant have been in a relationship since 2019. However, they were friends and colleagues for several years before taking a romantic interest in one another and are still believed to be together today.

How long have Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant been together?

Since the couple have been dating in 2019, their relationship has lasted for around four years. Although the duo keep their relationship lowkey, Alexandra has been spotted alongside Keanu on the red carpet, showing her support for the actor.

Keanu Reeves had a daughter named Ava Archer Syme-Reeves with the late Jennifer Syme, but she was stillborn. Photo: Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Keanu Reeves' biography

Keanu is a name that needs no introduction in the world of entertainment. He has had many leading roles in cult classics, such as The Matrix franchise, Sweet November (2001), and the John Wick franchise.

Keanu Reeves’ age

The successful actor was born on September 2, 1964, and is 59 years old in 2023. Keanu's zodiac sign is Virgo.

What happened to Kim Reeves?

There is specific attention paid to Keanu's sister, Kim Reeves, as she has faced a life-threatening illness in the past. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 1991. It is reported that Kim's battle with the disease encouraged Keanu to open a cancer foundation that funds research and assists children's hospitals. Kim is in remission as of 2023.

Keanu Reeves’ net worth

The actor's decades-long career in Hollywood has earned him an impressive net worth. Based on most online sources, Keanu Reeves’ value is estimated at $380 million.

Keanu Reeves has had much speculation regarding his personal life, giving limited information. The real story behind the buzzwords' Keanu Reeves' wife and kids' shows a tale of grief and loss, which he seemingly did not let deter him from finding happiness again.

READ ALSO: Meet Carolyn Bryant's children, Roy Bryant Jr. and Lamar Bryant

Briefly.co.za wrote an article detailing American former businesswoman and controversial figure Carolyn Bryant's personal life, focusing on her children. What happened to Carolyn's children following the controversial allegations towards the late 14-year-old Emmett Till?

Read everything we know about what happened to Carolyn Bryant's kids following the ordeal.

Source: Briefly News