Meet Carolyn Bryant's children, Roy Bryant Jr. and Lamar Bryant

Carolyn Bryant was an American former businesswoman who gained notoriety in August 1955 after accusing the late 14-year-old Emmett Till of sexual harassment. Due to this popularity, details about her personal life, including her family, became subject to public scrutiny. So, who are Carolyn Bryant's children, and where are they today?

Roy Bryant with his wife and kids at the court. Photo: Bettmann

Source: UGC

In September 1955, Roy Bryant, Carolyn’s ex-husband and his stepbrother, J.W. Milam, were acquainted with the brutal murder of Till. This resulted in the upsurge of activism and resistance, later called the Civil Rights movement. How did this case affect the lives of Carolyn Bryant’s sons?

Carolyn Bryant's profile summary and bio

Full name Carolyn Bryant Donham Nickname Carolyn Gender Female Date of birth 23 July 1934 Date of death 25 April 2023 Cause of death Cancer Age at death 89 years old Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Cruger, Mississippi, USA Place of death Westlake, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Body measurements in inches 34-27-36 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Roy Bryant Children 2 Profession Former businesswoman Famous for Her involvement in the murder of Emmett Till

How old was Carolyn Bryant?

Carolyn Bryant and Juanita Milam (R), the wives of Roy Bryant and John William Milam, at the Sumner courthouse in Mississippi. Photo: Bettmann

Source: UGC

Carolyn Bryant (aged 89 at the time of death) was born on 23 July 1934 in Cruger, Mississippi, USA. Her father was a plantation manager, while her mother was a nurse.

Who are Carolyn Bryant's children?

Roy Bryant Jr. and Lamar, Carolyn Bryant's kids, prefer a private lifestyle, distancing themselves from their parents’ dark past. Therefore, information about the two brothers is scanty.

Roy Bryant Jr.

Carolyn Bryant's first son, Roy, was born on 12 June 1952 in Mississippi, USA. Sadly, he died on 29 September 1995 at the age of 44 due to cystic fibroids. Nonetheless, his entire life was shrouded in mystery.

Lamar Bryant

Lamar was allegedly born two years after his older brother and is believed to be Carolyn’s last-born child. Much like his late brother, he maintains a low-key profile.

Carolyn Bryant’s height

Carolyn stood 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighed 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements were 34-27-36 inches. Carolyn featured brown hair and eyes.

Who was Roy Bryant?

Half-brothers J.W. Milam (C) and Roy Bryant (R) with their attorney, Sidney Carlton. Photo: Bettmann

Source: UGC

Roy (aged 63 at the time of death) was born on 24 January 1931. After the trial, he migrated to Indianola, Mississippi, where he worked as a mechanic. Roy died of cancer in September 1994.

Interview with Look Magazine

A few months after the trial, Look Magazine published The Shocking Story of Approved Killing in Mississippi by William Huie. The story revealed how Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam killed Emmett Till following Carolyn's false accusations.

Although Carolyn Bryant’s children, Roy Bryant Jr. and Lamar Bryant, are a footnote of their parents’ gruesome acts, their stories remain largely unknown. It is only reasonable for them to distance themselves from their past to get a shot at living a normal life.

READ ALSO: Who is Pee Wee Gaskins' daughter? All about Shirley Gaskins

Briefly recently published an article about Shirley Gaskins, daughter to infamous killer Pee Wee Gaskin. In some interviews, Shirley talked about her father not being around when she grew up because he was in and out of prison. Shirley found out during her 20s about the crimes her father committed and later testified against him.

Source: Briefly News