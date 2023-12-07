What happened to Catherine Hawn, Dean Martin's third wife?

Catherine Hawn was everything but an American celebrity until her romance and eventual marriage to a famous comedian, singer, and television personality, Dean Martin. Their marriage, although the talk of the town at the time it happened, did not last long, as they separated three years later.

Often called Cathy Hawn, Catherine was a receptionist at a beauty store who lived an average American life in her twenties until it ended with a fateful meeting and introduction to her future husband. She has returned to her private lifestyle away from paparazzi since their divorce in 1976.

Catherine Hawn's profile summary

Full name Catherine Mae Hawn Nickname Cathy Gender Female Date of birth 30 November 1947 Age 76 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Steubenville, Ohio, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 36-28-47 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-119 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dim brown Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Dean Paul Martin Children 1 Profession Public and television personality

Catherine Hawn's biography

Dean Martin's ex-wife, Catherine Hawn (age 76 years as of 2023) was born on 30 November 1947 in Steubenville, Ohio, United States of America.

Before entering Hollywood, Catherine led an everyday life, working as a receptionist in Beverly Hills, California. Her life took a transformative turn when she caught the eye of Dean Martin, one of the 20th century's greatest entertainers.

Career

Catherine allegedly worked as a front desk receptionist at Gene Shacove hair salon in Beverly Hills in the early 1970s before her marriage to Dean Martin. During the relationship, she featured on television shows, including The Merv Griffin Show in 1973.

Who was Catherine Hawn married to?

Catherine Hawn's spouse was famous American musician, comedian, and actor Dean Martin for about three years, between 1973 and 1976. Dean's eldest son, Ricci Martin, revealed the details of Dean Martin and Catherine Hawn's romance in his memoir, That's Amore: A Son Remembers Dean Martin.

In the book, a family friend, Frank Calcagnini, was instrumental in Cupid's loving quivers as he set Catherine and Dean on a date. The duo connected instantly, and their romance blossomed.

The marriage between the lovebirds took place on 25 April 1973 in an opulent ceremony. Dean, known for his affluence, reportedly spent between $50,000 and $100,000, equivalent to $350,000 and $600,000 today when adjusted for inflation.

The ceremony featured imported materials from Europe, including lilacs from France and 22 cages of white doves. The guest list was star-studded, with legendary figures like Frank Sinatra.

But the marriage ended in 1976, three years later. The reasons behind their divorce remain undisclosed, but speculation suggests Dean's lingering affection for his second wife, Jean Biegger, played a role.

Catherine Hawn's children

Cathy and Dean never shared any child during their relationship. However, before marrying Dean, Catherine had a daughter named Sasha from a previous relationship. Her husband decided to adopt Sasha, adding a familial dimension to their relationship.

What happened to Dean Martin's children?

Sasha, alongside some of Dean's children from his first and second marriages, took after different aspects of their father's career. Craig was a television show producer, while Sasha and Claudia have been featured in various movies.

What happened to Cathy?

Following her separation from Dean, Catherine chose a life of privacy. Her last known public appearance was during Dean Martin's funeral in 1995, alongside Jeanne, his second wife. Since then, she has remained outside the media spotlight, allowing her to lead a peaceful and private life.

Catherine Hawn's net worth

The exact details of Catherine Hawn's net worth remain unknown, but she rumouredly received substantial alimony and support from her millionaire husband. What was Dean Martin's net worth when he died? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he was valued at an estimated $30 million

Is Catherine Hawn related to Goldie Hawn?

They are not related by blood. The typical last name that they share is not peculiar to them only. While Cathy only became famous through her marriage to the legendary Dean Martin, Goldie Hawn is a celebrated actress who created her legacy in Hollywood. She has an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Cactus Flower.

Catherine Hawn may not be as popular as she was in the period of her marriage to Dean Martin, but she is proof of how romance with a celebrity can take anyone through the highs and lows. Her journey from a receptionist to a celebrity spouse and subsequent retreat from the public eye leaves an indelible mark on the history of Hollywood marriages.

