5 richest Indians in South Africa and their net worths (2023)

Indians in Africa contribute much to the growth and development of the continent's economy, irrespective of the country they are in. In South Africa, for instance, many Indians have distinguished themselves as great entrepreneurs and industrialists and are now enviable employers of labour. Surprisingly, the richest Indian in South Africa is among the wealthiest and is ranked 7th on the list of richest men in South Africa.

Ajay (R) and brother Atul Gupta at a one-on-one interview with Business Day in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Many of the rich Indians in the country belong to a famous Indian family or another. So, who is the richest family in South Africa? It is the Gupta family, comprising the richest Indian in the country and his brothers, who operate within and outside the country.

Richest Indians in South Africa and their net worth

Africa is a land of opportunities blessed with abundant raw materials, and Indians are utilising these opportunities to the fullest. So, who are the five richest Indians in South Africa?

1. Atul Gupta - $773 million

Indian businessman Ajay Gupta at a one-on-one interview with Business Day in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Atul Gupta

Atul Gupta Date of birth : 14 June 1968

: 14 June 1968 Age : 54 years old (as of 2023)

: 54 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh

: Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh Profession : Entrepreneur

: Entrepreneur Net worth: $773 million

Atul Gupta is a member of the infamous South African Gupta family. Who is the richest Indian in Africa? Atul is the wealthiest among the three famous Gupta brothers. In 2016, he was listed as the 7th richest man in South Africa, placing him as the richest Indian in the nation. The Gupta family migrated from Uttar Pradesh in India to South Africa in the early 1990s. The Guptas' net worth combined is at $900 million.

In 2022, Atul was arrested in Dubai alongside his brother Rajesh and slammed with charges based on money laundering and fraud. After their extradition to South Africa, they have been in detention. But despite his travails, Atul has maintained his position as the richest Indian in South Africa.

2. Priven Reddy - $250 million

Despite his humble background, Priven has risen to become one of the wealthiest Indians in South Africa. Photo: @PrivenReddy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Priven Reddy

Priven Reddy Date of birth : 8 June 1982

: 8 June 1982 Age : 54 years old (as of 2023)

: 54 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa Profession : Entrepreneur

: Entrepreneur Net worth: $250 million

Priven Reddy was born and bred in Durban, South Africa. He came from a poor background, lost a parent in his tender years, and worked as a cardboard collector, waiter, and car guard.

What does Priven Reddy do? Priven co-founded Kagiso Interactive Media, serving as the CEO in 2016. In 2017, he launched Kryteum, an AI-enabled cryptocurrency investment coin.

So, what is Prev Reddy's net worth? He founded other companies, leaving his net worth at $250 million.

3. David Shapiro - $14.5 million

David Shapiro testifies during music producer Phil Spector's murder trial in Superior Court in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gabriel Bouys-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Shapiro

David Shapiro Date of birth: 1948

1948 Age : 75 years old (as of 2023)

: 75 years old (as of 2023) Profession : Entrepreneur, financial advisor

: Entrepreneur, financial advisor Net worth: $14 million

Who is David Shapiro? Shapiro is the deputy chairman at Sasfin Securities Pty Ltd and the CEO of Sasfin Frankel Pollak Securities in South Africa.

His company offer financial services in portfolio management, online investment, and other financial advisories. David Shapiro's net worth is estimated to be $14.5 million.

4. Ragavan Moonsamy - 1.6 million

Ragavan Moonsamy, a self-made millionaire, poses with his yellow Lamborghini. Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ragavan Moonsamy

Ragavan Moonsamy Nationality : South Africa

: South Africa Profession : Entrepreneur, realtor

: Entrepreneur, realtor Net worth: $14 million

Ragavan Moonsamy is the founder of Unipalm Investments Holdings Limited. His interest is in financial services, properties, and real estate. He is a director of Kascara Financial Services and Konica Minolta and a non-executive director at GrowthPoint Properties Limited. Ragavan Moonsamy's net worth is estimated to be $1.6 million.

5. Ajay Gupta - $1.5 million

Indian businessman Ajay Gupta at a one-on-one interview with Business Day in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ajay Gupta

Ajay Gupta Date of birth: 5 February 1966

5 February 1966 Age : 57 years old (as of 2023)

: 57 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh Profession : Entrepreneur

: Entrepreneur Net worth: $1.5 million

Ajay Gupta is the eldest of the Gupta family. He is a principal Rockwell Medical Inc Stock owner and owns about 5,000 units of their stock. Also, Ajay is the Chief Scientific Officer at the company.

During the arrest of his brothers, he cooperated with the officers, evading indictment, and as a result, he remains a free man. Ajay Gupta's net worth is an estimated $1.5 million, with his earning as the CSO at Rockwell at $736 thousand.

Who are the top 10 richest men in South Africa?

Below is a list of some of the wealthiest people leading South Africa's economic sector and their net worth:

Needful to note is that though Rajen Reddy's net worth is unknown, he was described as one of the most obsessive entrepreneurs in South Africa. He became one of the country's leading oil barons until his death in 2021 at 58.

Which city in South Africa has the most Indians?

The majority of them reportedly live in and around the city of Durban, making it one of the largest ethnically Indian-populated cities outside of India. They descended from labourers and migrants who arrived from British India during the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Many Indians in South Africa are holding up well and are listed among the wealthiest men in the country. The richest Indian in South Africa is worth $773 million. Nevertheless, this class of people have studied and understood the dynamics of the country's economy and tapped into it to accumulate wealth.

READ ALSO: The richest church in the world ranked: Top 10 list (2023)

Briefly.co.za shared important facts on the wealthiest churches in the world. Christian organisations are among the oldest institutions in the world. But then, though different denominations exist, most of them have found the business side of their ministry to accumulate more wealth.

So, what is the wealthiest church in the world? The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, informally known as the LDS Church or Mormon Church, takes the first spot and is worth $100 billion. Check the post to find out the others and their worth.

Source: Briefly News