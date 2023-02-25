5 richest Indians in South Africa and their net worths (2023)
Indians in Africa contribute much to the growth and development of the continent's economy, irrespective of the country they are in. In South Africa, for instance, many Indians have distinguished themselves as great entrepreneurs and industrialists and are now enviable employers of labour. Surprisingly, the richest Indian in South Africa is among the wealthiest and is ranked 7th on the list of richest men in South Africa.
Many of the rich Indians in the country belong to a famous Indian family or another. So, who is the richest family in South Africa? It is the Gupta family, comprising the richest Indian in the country and his brothers, who operate within and outside the country.
Richest Indians in South Africa and their net worth
Africa is a land of opportunities blessed with abundant raw materials, and Indians are utilising these opportunities to the fullest. So, who are the five richest Indians in South Africa?
1. Atul Gupta - $773 million
- Full name: Atul Gupta
- Date of birth: 14 June 1968
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh
- Profession: Entrepreneur
- Net worth: $773 million
Atul Gupta is a member of the infamous South African Gupta family. Who is the richest Indian in Africa? Atul is the wealthiest among the three famous Gupta brothers. In 2016, he was listed as the 7th richest man in South Africa, placing him as the richest Indian in the nation. The Gupta family migrated from Uttar Pradesh in India to South Africa in the early 1990s. The Guptas' net worth combined is at $900 million.
In 2022, Atul was arrested in Dubai alongside his brother Rajesh and slammed with charges based on money laundering and fraud. After their extradition to South Africa, they have been in detention. But despite his travails, Atul has maintained his position as the richest Indian in South Africa.
2. Priven Reddy - $250 million
- Full name: Priven Reddy
- Date of birth: 8 June 1982
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Durban, South Africa
- Profession: Entrepreneur
- Net worth: $250 million
Priven Reddy was born and bred in Durban, South Africa. He came from a poor background, lost a parent in his tender years, and worked as a cardboard collector, waiter, and car guard.
What does Priven Reddy do? Priven co-founded Kagiso Interactive Media, serving as the CEO in 2016. In 2017, he launched Kryteum, an AI-enabled cryptocurrency investment coin.
So, what is Prev Reddy's net worth? He founded other companies, leaving his net worth at $250 million.
3. David Shapiro - $14.5 million
- Full name: David Shapiro
- Date of birth: 1948
- Age: 75 years old (as of 2023)
- Profession: Entrepreneur, financial advisor
- Net worth: $14 million
Who is David Shapiro? Shapiro is the deputy chairman at Sasfin Securities Pty Ltd and the CEO of Sasfin Frankel Pollak Securities in South Africa.
His company offer financial services in portfolio management, online investment, and other financial advisories. David Shapiro's net worth is estimated to be $14.5 million.
4. Ragavan Moonsamy - 1.6 million
- Full name: Ragavan Moonsamy
- Nationality: South Africa
- Profession: Entrepreneur, realtor
- Net worth: $14 million
Ragavan Moonsamy is the founder of Unipalm Investments Holdings Limited. His interest is in financial services, properties, and real estate. He is a director of Kascara Financial Services and Konica Minolta and a non-executive director at GrowthPoint Properties Limited. Ragavan Moonsamy's net worth is estimated to be $1.6 million.
5. Ajay Gupta - $1.5 million
- Full name: Ajay Gupta
- Date of birth: 5 February 1966
- Age: 57 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh
- Profession: Entrepreneur
- Net worth: $1.5 million
Ajay Gupta is the eldest of the Gupta family. He is a principal Rockwell Medical Inc Stock owner and owns about 5,000 units of their stock. Also, Ajay is the Chief Scientific Officer at the company.
During the arrest of his brothers, he cooperated with the officers, evading indictment, and as a result, he remains a free man. Ajay Gupta's net worth is an estimated $1.5 million, with his earning as the CSO at Rockwell at $736 thousand.
Who are the top 10 richest men in South Africa?
Below is a list of some of the wealthiest people leading South Africa's economic sector and their net worth:
- Lauritz (Laurie) Dippenaar - $610 million
- Raymond Ackerman - $500 million
- Adrian Gore - $480 million
- Cyril Ramaphosa - $450 million
- Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira - $420 million
- Mosima Gabriel "Tokyo" Sexwale - $200 million
- Sipho Abednego Nkosi - $163 million
- Phuthuma Nhleko - $142 million
- Zwelibanzi Vincent Mntambo - $95 million
- Mike Teke - $64 million
Needful to note is that though Rajen Reddy's net worth is unknown, he was described as one of the most obsessive entrepreneurs in South Africa. He became one of the country's leading oil barons until his death in 2021 at 58.
Which city in South Africa has the most Indians?
The majority of them reportedly live in and around the city of Durban, making it one of the largest ethnically Indian-populated cities outside of India. They descended from labourers and migrants who arrived from British India during the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Many Indians in South Africa are holding up well and are listed among the wealthiest men in the country. The richest Indian in South Africa is worth $773 million. Nevertheless, this class of people have studied and understood the dynamics of the country's economy and tapped into it to accumulate wealth.
