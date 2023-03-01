Denise Zimba wrote a heartbreaking Twitter post about South Africa's current leadership driving the country to its downfall

The TV star said Mzansi people are suffering, and nothing is being done to improve their lives

Peeps responded to Denise's tweet by saying all the issues faced by the country should be blamed on the African National Congress (ANC)

Denise Zimba has joined Cassper Nyovest in highlighting the problems South Africa has been going through. Zimba can't believe how the country that used to pride itself on being unique has fallen to the pits.

Denise Zimba and Cassper Nyovest have highlighted South Africa's problems. Image: @missdenisezimba and @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The former Vuzu TV presenter penned a tweet saying local people are going through a lot, and there seems to be nothing being done to improve their quality of life.

"South Africa weighs heavy on my heart. One of the most beautiful countries in the world - the food, weather, people, diverse cultures, parties, experience. I don’t understand how we have fallen so bad. The quality of life is horrendous! People are suffering, hustling day2day. "

Not long ago, Investec, an Anglo-South African international banking and wealth management group, announced that South Africa was greylisted.

"South Africa has been greylisted by global financial crime watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for not fully complying with international standards around the prevention of money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing."

South Africans blame the ANC and President Ramaphosa for Mzansi's unending social and economic problems

@EvansMash10 said:

"You must understand that there’s time for everything under the sun. Even Babylon, one of the wealthiest cities ever, fell and never rose again “as it was said”. SA collapsed way back, it’s only now that the cracks are starting to emerge."

@shenayobrien shared:

"The writing is on the wall, Babe. @MYANC has led SA to a dark and struggling path!"

@GantshoLarry posted:

"Most people have been suffering forever. It's just that now suffering is being felt even by people who've been treating it as someone else's burden and not theirs."

@MrsBashaT replied:

"While other people are looking into issues of loadshedding, crime, GBV etc the state of health care is collapsing. State hospitals are in a bad shape. Only a few are still standing."

@Samiezmich2 commented:

"Ramaphosa and his crooks are thieving everything including basic commodities."

@MbulwaRamabala also said:

"We are really suffering. A degree can't get you a job in this country."

