Who is Pee Wee Gaskins' daughter? All about Shirley Gaskins

Being closely related to a world-renowned killer is no easy fit. You must live with the stigma and try to disassociate yourself from the killer's name throughout your life. However, sometimes this is not possible, and the mistakes of others keep following you. This has been the case for Shirley Gaskins, known as Pee Wee Gaskins' daughter.

Shirley and Pew Wee Gaskins. Photo: @Michael11477553, @ReverieCrimePod on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shirley Gaskins is the daughter of infamous serial killer Donald "Pee Wee" Gaskins, who was executed in South Carolina in 1991 for the deaths of 9 people. Where is she right now?

Shirley Gaskins' profiles and bio

Full name Shirley Gaskins Gender Female Known as Pee Wee Gaskins' daughter Year of birth 1952 Place of birth Prospect, South Carolina, United States Age 71 years (As of 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Dorothy Father Donald Henry Gaskins Jr. Paternal grandmother Eulea Parrott

How old is Shirley?

She was born in the year 1952 in Prospect, South Carolina, United States. As of 2023, Shirley Gaskins' age is 71 years. She is of American nationality, and her ethnicity is Caucasian.

Who are Shirley Gaskins' parents?

She was born to Donald Henry Gaskins Jr. and Dorothy. Growing up, Shirley faced immense difficulty due to her father's notoriety. Her peers often bullied and ostracised her, and her family struggled financially.

What happened to Shirley Gaskins' mother?

While Donald was arrested, Dorothy had to take care of her children alone. She also had to raise the children enduring the stigma of being a serial killer's wife.

Who is Pee Wee Gaskins?

Donald Henry Parrott Jr., also known as Pee Wee Gaskins, was an American serial killer and sexual assaulter from South Carolina. He was born on the 13th of March 1933 to Eulea Parrott. He was the last child of several illegitimate children born by Eulea.

Before his convictions, Shirley Gaskins' father had a lengthy criminal record and had been incarcerated for crimes such as assault, burglary, and statutory assault.

Serial killer Pee Wee heading to court. Photo: @ReverieCrimePod on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gaskins pleaded guilty to the killings of Bellamy and eight other individuals who were his friends and associates. As a result, he was given ten concurrent life sentences and was incarcerated at the Central Correctional Institution (CCI) in Columbia, South Carolina.

Shirley Gaskins' testimony

At 25 years, Shirley was called upon by the court to testify against her father. Having lived with the stigma of being the daughter of a serial killer, this action ensured that she was disassociated from her father's actions.

Who is Shirley Gaskins' husband?

Shirley was married, but her husband's identity remains unknown. Unfortunately, he husband passed away in 2012.

Is Shirley Gaskins still alive?

Reports state she is still living at the age of 71 years as of 2023. She still resides in her hometown in Prospect.

Shirley, Donald’s daughter, was born in 1952 in Prospect. In interviews, she talked about her father not being around when she grew up because he was in and out of prison. Shirley found out during her 20s about the crimes her father committed and later testified against him.

READ ALSO: Russell Wilson's wife family, career, measurements, contract, position, net worth

Briefly recently published an article about Russell Wilson. He is a quarterback in the National Football League who currently plays for the Denver Broncos, but spent his first 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He is widely recognized as one of the top quarterbacks in history who excels at both throwing and running the ball.

Source: Briefly News