Meet Annaliese Witschak, George Soros' first wife: All about her

The public's fascination with billionaire financier George Soros extends beyond his business empire and political activism. There has been a growing interest in his personal life, particularly his romantic relationships. One woman who has captured the attention of many is Soros's first wife, Annaliese Witschak.

Annaliese Witschak is the first wife of a billionaire philanthropist. She may have been unknown to most, but she was the rock behind George Soros' rise to success. Here is everything to know about her.

Annaliese Witschak's profile and bio summary

Full name Annaliese Witschak Gender Female Date of birth 3 January 1934 Age 89 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality German-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Relationship status Divorced Partner George Soros Children 3

Annaliese Witschak is a German immigrant who migrated to the United States at a young age and became an American citizen. Her parents' identities are unknown, but they reportedly passed during World War II, leaving her orphaned. Annaliese spent the rest of her years in the US and has lived there her entire life.

Annaliese Witschak's age

Witschak is 89 years old, having been born on 3 January 1934. Also, Annaliese Witschak's ethnicity is mixed. She holds American nationality and is under the astrological sign Capricorn.

Who is George Soros?

George is a Hungarian-American businessman and philanthropist born on 12 August 1930. According to Forbes magazine, he is the most generous giver because of the percentage of what he gives from his net worth. His family is Jewish, and he studied at the London School of Economics, where he bagged a bachelor's degree in Philosophy in 1951.

His business career started when he started taking jobs at merchant banks in the UK and the US later. He began Double Eagle, his first hedge fund, in 1969, which later remained Quantum Fund, and used the profit to start Soros Fund Management.

Is George Soros married?

George Soros has been married three times and divorced twice. These are the details of his marriages:

Who was George Soros' first wife?

Annaliese Witschak was George Soros' first wife. George met Annaliese at an outdoor concert in the Berkshires. They started dating, spent weekends at the beach house, and eventually engaged. Despite not being Jewish, Annaliese was well-loved by George's parents, who also survived World War II.

They tied the knot in 1960 and had three children: Robert Daniel, Andrea Colombel, and Jonathan Tivadar. But after 23 years of marriage, they separated in 1978.

Annaliese Witschak's divorce

Annaliese and George's separation happened due to friction in their relationship, with Soros' infidelity as a contributing factor. Soros' midlife crisis and desire for a more public life caused a strain in their marriage, while Witschak valued privacy. The couple eventually divorced in June 1983, but their divorce proceedings and settlement were not publicised.

Who is George Soros' wife now?

George Soros is married to Tamiko Bolton, a Japanese-American businesswoman, yoga enthusiast, accredited pharmacologist, and humanitarian. They started their relationship in the spring of 2008 and announced their engagement in August 2012. The couple married on 21 September 2013.

Soros attends the 2016 Concordia Summit - Day 2 at Grand Hyatt, New York. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

Before Tamiko, Soros was married to Susan Weber, his second wife. They married in 1983 and had two children, Alexander and Gregory James, before they parted ways in 2005.

Annaliese Witschak's net worth

Witschak's net worth is private knowledge, but her ex-spouse George Soros has an estimated net worth of $6.7 billion, according to Forbes. The Hungarian-born American tycoon has made it known that he has given more than $32 billion to the Open Society Foundations, with $15 billion of that dispersed.

From darkness to the spotlight, Annaliese Witschak's story is one of resilience and strength. Her early struggles did not stop her from becoming George Soros's first love. Though their romance ended, she continues to shine as a mother while living a serene life.

