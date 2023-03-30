Who is Tony Shalhoub's daughter, celebrity writer Josie Lynn Shalhoub?

Emmy Award-winning American actor Tony Shalhoub has had a decades-long career in Hollywood, thanks to his distinctive look and undeniable acting skills. He is also not the only successful member in his family, with his daughter Josie Lynn Shalhoub earning the title of celebrity writer. What do we know about his daughter?

Tony has two daughters. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Josie has taken a more creative career path compared to her father, being a short story and food writer. She is also a long-form storyteller, appearing in McSweeney's, Audible, and Bon Appétit. Here is her summarised biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Josie Lynn Adams/Shalhoub Date of birth 1989 (month and date undisclosed) Age 34 years of age (2023) Birthplace Omaha, Nebraska, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence New Jersey, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Traver (full name not known) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Tony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams Siblings One sister (Sophie Shalhoub) Profession Writer Native language English Net worth $500,000 (most commonly reported) Social media profiles Twitter Instagram

She professionally goes by her mother's maiden name, Adams. Therefore, her husband's full name has yet to be discovered. We only know him by his first name, Traver. There is also no information surrounding her children, but she does state on her Twitter bio that she is a mother.

How old is Shalhoub?

First, let us discuss what we know about her famous father. Tony is 69 years old at the time of publishing.

Does Tony Shalhoub have children?

Tony has two daughters. They are Josie Lynn and Sophie.

Does Tony Shalhoub have biological children?

Both of Tony Shalhoub’s daughters are adopted. The actor and his wife adopted the children and saw them as their own.

Josie is a successful writer. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Source: Getty Images

Who is Shalhoub married to?

Tony Shalhoub’s spouse is Brooke Adams. The couple met in 1989 while performing on Broadway and married a few years later in 1992. The couple has been going strong ever since.

Josie Lynn Shalhoub’s age

The somewhat reclusive writer will be 34 years of age in 2023. However, he looks to be younger.

Josie Lynn Shalhoub’s siblings

Sophie Shalhoub, Josie's sister, is her only sibling. Sophie was born in 1993 and will be 30 years old in 2023. She is credited as being an actress, with a role as a character named Lola in All Downhill from Here between 2015 and 2017.

Both of his children are adopted. Photo: Brian Ach

Source: Getty Images

Josie Lynn Shalhoub’s movies

Despite her immediate family members being a part of the entertainment industry, she has not taken up acting herself and chose the path of writing instead.

Josie Lynn Shalhoub’s net worth

Her net worth is most widely reported to be $500,000. Thus, she has a comfortable life style.

Josie Lynn Shalhoub’s profiles

Her Twitter page is @josielynneadams, with 424 followers. Her Instagram page is private but can be found under @josielynneadams, with 1 609 followers.

Tony Shalhoub and his family, including Josie Lynn Shalhoub, are a close family unit, despite not all being blood-related. The family shares a close bond and remains a source of support for one another, regardless of their chosen life paths.

READ ALSO: Who is Scott Caan's daughter, Josie James Caan? All about the American model

Scott Caan's daughter, Josie James Caan, may have a famous family, but considerably less is known about the young girl.

Briefly.co.za detailed whatever information is available on the eight-year-old, including any educational background and where she is today.

Source: Briefly News