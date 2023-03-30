Global site navigation

Who is Tony Shalhoub's daughter, celebrity writer Josie Lynn Shalhoub?
Who is Tony Shalhoub's daughter, celebrity writer Josie Lynn Shalhoub?

by  Justine De Lange

Emmy Award-winning American actor Tony Shalhoub has had a decades-long career in Hollywood, thanks to his distinctive look and undeniable acting skills. He is also not the only successful member in his family, with his daughter Josie Lynn Shalhoub earning the title of celebrity writer. What do we know about his daughter?

Josie has taken a more creative career path compared to her father, being a short story and food writer. She is also a long-form storyteller, appearing in McSweeney's, Audible, and Bon Appétit. Here is her summarised biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full nameJosie Lynn Adams/Shalhoub
Date of birth1989 (month and date undisclosed)
Age34 years of age (2023)
BirthplaceOmaha, Nebraska, USA
Romantic orientationHeterosexual
Religious beliefsChristianity
Current residenceNew Jersey, USA
Current nationalityAmerican
Marital statusMarried to Traver (full name not known)
EthnicityCaucasian
GenderFemale
Hair colourStrawberry blonde
Eye colourBlue
ParentsTony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams
SiblingsOne sister (Sophie Shalhoub)
ProfessionWriter
Native languageEnglish
Net worth$500,000 (most commonly reported)
Social media profilesTwitterInstagram

She professionally goes by her mother's maiden name, Adams. Therefore, her husband's full name has yet to be discovered. We only know him by his first name, Traver. There is also no information surrounding her children, but she does state on her Twitter bio that she is a mother.

How old is Shalhoub?

First, let us discuss what we know about her famous father. Tony is 69 years old at the time of publishing.

Does Tony Shalhoub have children?

Tony has two daughters. They are Josie Lynn and Sophie.

Does Tony Shalhoub have biological children?

Both of Tony Shalhoub’s daughters are adopted. The actor and his wife adopted the children and saw them as their own.

Who is Shalhoub married to?

Tony Shalhoub’s spouse is Brooke Adams. The couple met in 1989 while performing on Broadway and married a few years later in 1992. The couple has been going strong ever since.

Josie Lynn Shalhoub’s age

The somewhat reclusive writer will be 34 years of age in 2023. However, he looks to be younger.

Josie Lynn Shalhoub’s siblings

Sophie Shalhoub, Josie's sister, is her only sibling. Sophie was born in 1993 and will be 30 years old in 2023. She is credited as being an actress, with a role as a character named Lola in All Downhill from Here between 2015 and 2017.

Josie Lynn Shalhoub’s movies

Despite her immediate family members being a part of the entertainment industry, she has not taken up acting herself and chose the path of writing instead.

Josie Lynn Shalhoub’s net worth

Her net worth is most widely reported to be $500,000. Thus, she has a comfortable life style.

Josie Lynn Shalhoub’s profiles

Her Twitter page is @josielynneadams, with 424 followers. Her Instagram page is private but can be found under @josielynneadams, with 1 609 followers.

Tony Shalhoub and his family, including Josie Lynn Shalhoub, are a close family unit, despite not all being blood-related. The family shares a close bond and remains a source of support for one another, regardless of their chosen life paths.

