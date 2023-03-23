What is Colin Cowherd's net worth and how much does he make on The Herd?

Colin Cowherd is no stranger to the world of sports. He is a decorated media personality affiliated with Fox radio and The Herd with Colin Cowherd. He was initially affiliated with ESPN, although he had a dramatic departure. What is Colin Cowherd's net worth in 2023?

In 2015, Murray made a controversial remark about the Dominican Republic's baseball players. The statement was detrimental to his career path and nearly tainted his brand. These details let you in on his rebirth and rebranding.

Colin Cowherd's profile summary and bio

Full name Colin Murray Cowherd Gender Male Date of birth 6th January 1964 Age 59 years (as of March 2023) Birthday 6th January Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Aberdeen, Washington, USA Nationality American Ethnicity British American Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Height 6'1" or 187 cm Weight 70 kg or 154 lbs Occupation Media personality, podcaster Show(s) The Herd with Colin Cowherd Stations(s) Fox Sports Radio, Network Fox Marital status Married Spouses Kimberly Vadala ​(m. 1996; div. 2007)​, Ann Hamilton-Cowherd ​(m. 2010) Children 2 Parents Charles and Patricia Sister Marlene McCleery Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

Colin Cowherd's age

Colin Murray Cowherd was born on 6th January 1964 to Charles, an optometrist, and Patricia, a British-born American immigrant. As of March 2023, he is 59 years old. Colin Cowherd's height is 6 foot 1 inch tall.

Early life and education

Murray grew up in Grayland near Seattle. His parents divorced due to his father's alcoholism; hence, he grew up under his mother's care alongside his elder sister. Colin describes himself as a loner during childhood.

Murray went to Ocosta high school in Westport and graduated in 1982. He was active in sports and was in the school's football team as a quarterback. Murray was also in the basketball team. He proceeded to Eastern Washington University.

Career

Murray started his career as the play-by-play voice for the Las Vegas Stars, the San Diego Padres Triple-A affiliate. He later became a sports director at KVBC and was named Nevada's Sportscaster of the Year five times. Between 1993 and 1995, he worked as a weekend sports anchor at WTVT. In 1996, he moved to Portland, Oregon as a sports anchorman for KGW-TV.

ESPN Radio

In 2003, Murray replaced Tony Kornheiser for the late-morning radio show on ESPN Radio. Between 2004 and 2015, he started The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and his talk radio show aired on Fox Sports Radio. Between 2004 and 2015, the radio show aired on ESPN Radio affiliates throughout the USA and ESPNRadio.com.

In 2013, Murray started hosting Colin's New Football Show, the ESPN Sunday college football talk show. Between 2009 and 2012, he co-hosted SportsNation on ESPN2 alongside Michelle Beadle and Charissa Thompson. He left the show in December 2012, and Marcellus Wiley replaced him.

Dominican Republic baseball controversy

On 23rd July 2015, Murray made controversial remarks regarding the number of Dominican Republic baseball players to the game's apparent simplicity. He was quoted saying,

The Dominican Republic has not been known in my lifetime as having world-class academic abilities.

He alleged that most kids came from rough backgrounds and had no academic opportunities like kids from other countries. The comments stirred an uproar, and Major League Baseball condemned him for his insensitivity. Following the drama, ESPN responded by cutting ties with Colin, who apologised even though his apology was not well-received.

Colin Cowherd's show today

On 12th August 2015, news about Murray joining Fox was made public. He moved to Fox Sports Radio and Premier Networks on 8th September 2015 and later to Fox Sports 1. He also serves as the Fox NFL Kickoff contributor. Cowherd co-hosts Speak for Yourself with Cowherd & Whitlock on Fox Sports 1 with Jason Whitlock.

What company does Colin Cowherd own?

In 2018, Murray launched The Herd Podcast Network in partnership with Red Seat Ventures and iHeartRadio. The media personality is known for running Colin Cowherd's sponsors' list on his podcast platform.

So, how many listeners does Colin Cowherd have? According to a 2020 report, The Herd with Colin Cowherd podcast had over 70 million listeners.

Authorship

Murray published his first book, You Herd Me! I'll Say It If Nobody Else Will, in 2013. He released his second book, Raw: My 100%, Grade-A, Unfiltered, Inside Look at Sports, in 2015.

Colin Cowherd's tattoo

Murray has a tattoo of a spade on his calf.

Colin Cowherd's wife

Murray married Ann Cowherd on 20th June 2010 and lived together in Brentwood, Los Angeles. He was initially married to Kimberly Ann Vadala, although they divorced in 2007, citing their busy schedules eating into their marriage.

Does Colin Cowherd have kids?

The media personality has two children, a son and a daughter, born during his first marriage. Colin Cowherd's daughter, Olivia, is an alumnus of Arizona State University.

Colin Cowherd's net worth

He is worth $25 million accumulated from his career in media. He has invested in real estate, and one of his most recent purchases is a $6.9 million mansion in Los Angeles. He listed the home for sale in February 2023 for $11.5 million.

Colin Cowherd's salary

At the peak of his career at ESPN, Colin Cowherd's annual salary was $2 million. After joining Fox, he signed a four-year contract that would fetch him $6 million annually. He renewed his contract for the same pay rate and ownership of a stake in his show, where he earns a percentage of the show's revenue.

In the same breath, fans often ask, how much does Joy Taylor make? As per the details on her contract, Joy makes $300,000 annually.

Apart from unpacking details about Colin Cowherd's net worth, this article highlights his journey to stardom. He is basking in the glory of a brand he has created over the past four decades.

