Umhlobo Wenene's presenters in South Africa: A-Z exhaustive list with images

Stereo in South Africa plays a big part in the country's entertainment scene. As a result, radio presenters in South Africa have grown even more famous than celebrated artists. While there are countless presenters from different stations, this piece focuses on Umhlobo Wenene's presenters.

Umhlobo Wenene FM (UWFM) is one of the most popular radio stations in South Africa. It has amassed millions of listeners across Mzansi, particularly from the Xhosa language-speaking community. All this is thanks to its talented presenters. Here is a list of the Umhlobo Wenene presenters in 2022.

Umhlobo Wenene presenters in 2022

Before we look at the team of on-air and live presenters in Umhlobo Wenene FM, let us quickly answer frequently asked questions about the station. They include:

Who is the manager of Umhlobo Wenene FM?

There are different managers for different sectors. The Programmes Manager is Masixole Mdingane, while the station's Business Manager is Loyiso Bala.

Who owns Umhlobo Wenene FM?

According to Umhlobo Wenene FM's compliance report, the license states the station forms part of the commercial service of the SABC and is 100% owned by the State.

List of Umhlobo Wenene's presenters

Below are the talented radio personalities at this station and an overview of their work profile:

1. Amaza Ntshanga

Amaza is the host of Masigoduke, the UWfm afternoon drive. The informative afternoon show airs every weekday from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Fans ask much about the presenter, such as "who is Amaza Ntshanga's wife?" or "Is Amaza Ntshanga married?" He is married to Sibulele Ntshanga. Amaza Ntshanga's Instagram has 41,600 followers as of 25 November 2022.

2. Asakhe Ngxonono

Asakhe is a bubbly personality who hosts the informative show Ezemfundo. This is an educative programme that deals with multiple issues.

3. Babalwa Louw

Babalwa hosts the current affairs show Laphum' khwezi, which airs every weekday from 5:30 AM to 6:30 AM. She also hosts Saturday morning current affairs segment Ziyawoyika Umbethe, which airs from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM.

4. Coach

Coach is the host of the morning sports show Ezemidalo Nolonwabo. The sports lover also co-hosts Brakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni.

5. Dr Nokuzola Mndende

Dr Mndende is the host of the Saturday show Ibuzwa Kwabaphambili. The show caters for traditional African matters.

6. Dumza Maswana

Dumza is the host of Umculo we Jazz. His love for radio dates back to his school days. He reveals he was an avid listener to Umhlobo Wenene FM because it has always been relatable and relevant.

7. Elvis Mali

Elvis hosts the local show Siyabakhumbula, which features past famous music. He is also the host of Umculo We Jazz/Jaiva Mzantsi.

8. Gudla Bangi

The late Saba Mbixane influenced Gudla's radio career. He has a show every Saturday from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM that features traditional music, including maskandi and mbhaqanga music.

9. Lali Tokwe

Lali hosts the gospel music show Seza Umphefumlo every Sunday from 9:00 AM to 11: 00 AM. She is also a co-host of the show Ukholo neNgqiqo which addresses various religious matters. It airs every Sunday from 5:30 AM to 7:00 AM.

10. Linda Nzuzo

Linda is the host of the Afro music show Afro Café. You can catch up with these tunes by tuning in to her show every Tuesday from 9:00 PM to 12: 00 AM.

11. Luckeez Matyholweni

DJ Thembinkosi Matyolweni, better known as Luckeez, is the host of Iingcebiso Ngezomthetho. The radio personality is driven by creativity and hard work.

12. Mafa Bavuma

Bavuma hosts the weekly morning drivetime show Brakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni (BEE). The show keeps listeners rooted in their culture but with a modern element. He is also the host of Zibuzwa Kuthi.

13. Nokubonga Blaq Maci

Nokubonga has been a radio presenter for Umhlobo Wenene FM since September 2007. She hosts an informative show that tackles health issues, fashion, women's issues, relationship matters, and NGO profiling. It airs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

14. Nomonde Vakalisa

Nomonde is the co-host of Imvuselelo/Iqonga Lomculo weVangeli. She also hosts the religious show Ngenani Emasangweni Endumiso which airs every Thursday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

15. Ongeziwe Mjana

Ongeziwe is one of South Africa's talented female sports presenters. She is the host of the sports show Ezemidlalo.

16. PastorTheDJ

PastorTheDJ hosts the weekly morning drive show Brakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni with other personalities like Coach and Mafa Bavuma. Interestingly, the radio personality reveals he is not as funny as he is on the radio but instead quite shy.

17. Siphosethu Nonganga

Siphosethu is a co-shot of the midday current affairs show Zibuzwa Kuthi. It airs every weekday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM and covers any topical issues of the day, including traffic, weather, politics, and economic issues.

18. Siphiwo "Spitch" Magoda

Spitch, as he is better known, hosts the early morning talk show Umxholo Kumhlobo. The talk show covers many issues, including politics, sports, labour, health, and human rights. It airs every weekday from 12:00 AM to 3:00 AM.

19. Thembela Booi

Thembela, better known as King Booi, is one of the new presenters of Umhlobo Wenene FM. He hosts Iikwayara Eziphambili.

20. Tshidi Monteiro

Tshidi hosts two shows: the R&B music show Emfuleni Wothando which airs on Wednesdays, and Sisemathandweni, which airs on Sundays. Besides radio, Tshidi does motivational talks and programme directing.

21. Yanga" Yarees" Mabokela

Yarees is the host of the show Jaiva Mzantsi. The show, which airs every Friday and Saturday from 10:00 PM to 1:00 AM, is a party affair with dancing and upbeat music.

22. Zintle "Baby Zee" Mbusi

Radio personality Zintle Mbusi, popularly known as Baby Zee, is the co-host of the famous SJL Show. She was inspired to pursue a radio career by the late Zola ka Somajiza.

Who left Umhlobo Wenene FM?

Mama ka Ma Asi is one of the personalities who left Umhlobo Wenene after 33 years. Lulu Haarmans was also officially fired after allegedly missing an event.

Pastor Nozewu best known for hosting Breakfast Eyondlayo Ekuseni (BEE), was suspended after joking about an incident where EFF members were assaulted outside Brackenfell High School.

Is ZIZO still on Umhlobo Wenene?

Radio broadcaster Zizo Tshwete, unfortunately, did not make the cut for the 2022/2023 lineup of Umhlobo Wenene FM.

The list of the Umhlobo Wenene presenters in 2022 includes the names of beloved personalities such as Amaza Ntshanga, Lali Tokwe, and Zintle Mbusi. Catch up with any of these personalities during their shows.

