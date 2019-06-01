Considering the way that world is set up today, there is a need for people who inspire, mentor, influence, motivate, challenge, and help us achieve our dreams and move on in life. As it is said, no one has all the answers in one place. Instead, we depend on the collective wisdom and knowledge of others to help us navigate life. Motivational speakers in South Africa specialize in different fields that include but not limited to life skills, hope, and personal branding.

Every motivational speaker has a unique aspect about them, whether its vast knowledge on a specific field or a creative way of delivering their message. Being a motivational speaker does not mean you have to be precisely like Nelson Mandela or Martin Luther King; simply be you! South Africa has some of the best speakers that the continent has to offer.

Best motivational speakers in South Africa 2022

South Africa has been known to produce some great motivational speakers over time with names like Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu coming to mind. Here are 6 best motivational speakers in South Africa.

1. Vusi Thembekwayo

Vusi Thembekwayo is a successful South African entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and motivational speaker. Vusi is also a talented author. He ranks among the most accomplished authors in Africa and the world as a whole, having sold over 50,000 of his books. Perhaps you have even read his new book, Business & Life Lessons from a Black Dragon, which details his rise from a poor township to being a renowned entrepreneur, author and investor.

Website: vusithembekwayo.com

YouTube: Vusi Thembekwayo

Instagram: @vusithembekwayo

2. Neal Petersen

Neal Petersen is an award-winning author, global investor, and a world-class professional solo racing yachtsman. He has published two books so far, No Barriers (1994) and Journey of a Hope Merchant: From Apartheid to the Elite World of Solo Yacht Racing (2004). He is also the first coloured sailor from South Africa to race solo around the globe. Neal has graced the TEDx Talk stage before telling his inspiring story.

YouTube: TEDx Talks

Website: nealpetersen.com

Twitter: @NealPetersenNB

3. Femi Adebanji

Mr. Adebanji is one of the most sort after black motivational speakers South Africa. He is the director of Mind-Advance Institute, a holder of a Masters degree in Financial Economics and an Honors degree in Economics. Femi Adebanji works with individuals and companies as a performance consultant helping them achieve their goals and become more effective.

Facebook:

Twitter: @FemiAdebanji

Instagram: @femiadebanjispeaker

4. Miles Kubheka

Mile Kubheka is an entrepreneur, chef, author, and public speaker. He is the author to ‘From a Big Big Dreamer to Living the Dream.’ He also the founder and owner of the Vuyo’s brand. Miles, an IT graduate, works with entrepreneurs and gives then advice on the requirements needed to start and maintain a successful business.

Website: mileskubheka.com

Instagram: mileskubheka

5. Christopher Bertish

Chris Bertish is a surfer, adventurer, stand-up paddleboarder as well as a famous motivational speaker. Chris was the first person to cross the Atlantic in a stand-up paddle. He was named among the 100 visionary people, and his 250-word essay was incorporated in the premier 3D book to be printed in space. Chris is also the author of the book Stoked! and the winner of the 2010 Mavericks Big Wave Invitational. He has several keynote events where he talks on topics like planning, risk and fear management, and innovation among others.

Website: chrisbertish.com

YouTube: Chris Bertish

Twitter: @chris_bertish

Facebook: @OfficialChrisBertish

Instagram: @chrisbertish

6. Zipho Sikhakhane

This list of Mzansi motivational speakers is not made up of men only. Zipho is currently the Chief Executive Officer as well as the founder of EMZ Advisory Group. Zipho, a global business strategist and public speaker, was the first black South African at Stanford University to complete an MBA. She was also a recipient of the UNESCO Outstanding Young Achiever Award in 2016. Zipho gives uplifting talks on leadership, change management, and the potential of Africa. She has delivered talks on the TEDx Talk stage.

Website: ZIPHO SIKHAKHANE

Twitter: @ziphosikhakhane

Instagram: @ziphosikhakhane

Facebook: @zipho

Other top motivational speakers South Africa include:

Gayton McKenzie- Is a renowned businessman who was once a convicted criminal. He gives motivational talks and is also an author. Allan Heyl who was once a gang robber. Pie-Pacifique who is originally from Rwanda but is based in South Africa and is a renowned international motivation speaker.

Motivational speakers in South Africa are essential, especially in today’s world. They are depended on to nurture aspiring young people into great entrepreneurs, thinkers, and leaders, as well as encourage them to overcome various challenges of life. It is easier for people to relate to other people’s struggles and experiences when trying to be successful. Everyone needs inspiration when striving for greatness, therefore, feel free to view South African motivational speakers videos to be encouraged.

