What is Nick Wright's net worth and how did he get rich? Everything to know

Nick Wright, who co-hosts the popular sports talk show First Things First on FS1, has gained attention from football enthusiasts and the sports industry due to his successful career path. He is recognised as a prominent sports and television hosting figure, renowned for his vast sports knowledge, quick wit, and likeable demeanour. Despite his widespread recognition, there is curiosity surrounding Nick Wright's net worth and how he acquired his riches.

Wright's sports career began while schooling at Syracuse, where he served as the Sports Director at WAER-FM.

Nick Wright's net worth is born from his sports host, commentator, and analyst career across various media channels, including radio, television, and online platforms. As a sports commentator, he has received positive and negative feedback from media outlets. People like Aaron Mansfield have also complimented his persuasive nature and sports talk. This impressive career trajectory has earned him not only fame but wealth in the field of sports.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Nick Wright Gender Male Date of birth 3 October 1984 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Kansas City, Missouri, USA Current residence New York City Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimeters 180 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Body measurement in inches 38-28-35 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Shoe size 10 (US) Mother Charlene Wright Father Louie Wright Marital status Married Wife Danielle Children 3 University Syracuse University Profession Sports radio host and television sportscaster Social media presence Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Background information

The Fox Sports commentator was born into a Jewish Roman Catholic family in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. His father is Louie Wright, the former president of the Kansas City firefighters, and his mother is Charlene, an ex-attorney for the Shook Hardy and Bacon who retired in 2015.

What ethnicity is Nick Wright?

The American citizen has a mixed ethnicity of Polish-Jewish ancestry. Nick Wright's is of Irish and Italian descent.

How old is Nick Wright?

The sports analyst is 38 years old. He was born on 3 October 1984.

He attended Syracuse University's S. I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism in 2007 through night classes.

Wright has hosted several shows, including What's Wright With Nick Wright on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports.

Career

Wright's sports career began while schooling at Syracuse, where he served as the Sports Director at WAER-FM. After completing his studies, he participated in Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and secured a prize of $50,000. He also worked as a production assistant and weekend host for the KCSP 610 AM radio station.

In 2010, he started hosting What's Wright with Nick Wright on the station. While employed at Kansas City Radio, he hosted Double Overtime on WAER 88.3 FM and later started co-hosting In the Loop with Nick and Lopez on KILT 610 AM, a radio station based in Houston.

After four years of working there, Fox Sports hired him in 2016 as a news sportscaster and co-host of The Herd with Colin Cowherd. In addition to his sportscasting and radio host career, he developed the ability to write sports columns.

The TV personality also has a thing for games, and in March 2021, he appeared for the first time on the video podcast No Gamble, No Future by PokerGO. On 28 July 2021, he played against Hellmuth.

How did Nick Wright get famous?

Nick became more popular in 2017, when he started co-hosting the Fox Sports 1 sports show First Things First.

From 2018 to 2020, Nick hosted What's Wright With Nick Wright on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports. Starting in March 2022, he commenced co-hosting a sports podcast called What's Wright? alongside his son Damonza Byrd.

Nick Wright's ESPN sports contribution to NBA has earned him many critics and commendations. He frequently shares his opinions on sports-related topics on his social media handles. He has verified social media handles with over 200,000 followers on his Facebook page, over 118,000 followers on Instagram, and more than 500,000 on Twitter.

Who is Nick Wright married to?

Nick Wright's wife is Danielle. They started dating in 2007 before they married on 14 April 2013. Danielle is a fashion and Fox Sports stylist who styled her husband and celebrities like Bomani Jones and MJ Acosta.

Before they married, Nick Wright's spouse had two children, Dason Damonza and Diorra Byrd, from a previous relationship. Nick adopted them before their daughter, Deanna, was born in October 2013.

Nick Wright's height

The sports commentator is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, equivalent to 180 centimetres. He weighs 75 kilograms and has dazzling dark brown hair with brown eyes.

Nick Wright's salary and net worth

The sports celebrity received an annual salary of $75,000 from his sportscasting on Fox Sports. Also, according to Married Biography's website, he has an alleged net worth of $1 million earned from his sports media career.

Nick Wright's net worth positions him as one of the wealthiest and most renowned sports commentators in the United States. His remarkable television sports broadcasting and radio hosting career has endeared him to millions of fans, who consistently find his content exciting and engaging.

