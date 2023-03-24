What is Max Kellerman's net worth, and how much does he make at ESPN?

Being a sports analyst is challenging since fans constantly criticise you when their team loses. Such is the life of Max Kellerman, an American boxing commentator and sports television personality. Over the years, the celebrated sports anchor's popularity has sparked interest among fans, with many eager to learn more about him. So, what is Max Kellerman's net worth, and when did he make his career debut?

Max is a renowned sports commentator. He was the studio analyst for ESPN's boxing series Friday Night Fights and offered ringside analysis for Tuesday Night Fights. Kellerman has undoubtedly become a fan favourite due to his astute boxing commentary.

Max Kellerman's profile summary and bio

Full name Max Kellerman Nickname Max Gender Male Date of birth August 6 1973 Age 49 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace The Bronx, New York City Current residence New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Columbia University Parents Henry Kellerman and Linda Kellerman Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Erin Manning Children Esther, Mira and Sam Profession Boxing commentator, Sports television personality Net worth $6 million Instagram @max_kellerman Twitter @maxkellerman Facebook @MaxKellermanOfficial

How old is Max Kellerman?

Kellerman was born on August 6 1973, in The Bronx, New York City, and grew up in New York City's Greenwich Village neighbourhood. As of 2023, he is 49 years old. The boxing commentator holds American nationality and is of White ethnicity. His Zodiac sign is Leo.

Max Kellerman's family

Max's parents are Henry Kellerman and Linda Kellerman. Henry is a psychologist and writer, while Linda is a housewife. Max comes from a family of four children and is the eldest among his siblings. Sadly, Kellerman's second-born brother, Sam, was murdered in his apartment on October 17 2004. Later, a former boxer, James Butler, confessed to the murder and was given a 29-year sentence. At the time of his death, Sam was 29 years old.

Education

The television personality attended PS 41 in Greenwich Village as a preschooler. Later, he joined Hunter College High School. Max then proceeded to Columbia University to pursue a degree in history.

Max Kellerman's height

The American public figure stands 5 feet 9 inches (175cm) tall and weighs 54 kilograms (154 lbs). Kellerman has brown hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Relationship status

The on-screen star is married to Erin Manning. The couple met at a party while still in college and started dating. They tied the knot in 1994 and are still going strong 28 years later. The pair has three daughters together, Esther, Sam and Mira Kellerman.

What does Max Kellerman do for a living?

Kellerman debuted as an analyst on the sports show Max on Boxing in 1999. He was contracted to host ESPN's boxing series Friday Night Fights. In 2002, the reporter became the interim host of ESPN's show, Around the Horn. Despite the show's popularity, Max and ESPN could not agree, and he left the network in early 2004. He went on to host a new show called I, Max on Fox Sports Net.

HBO hired the sports commentator in 2007 to work at the network's Boxing After Dark telecasts alongside Fran Charles and Lennox Lewis. He co-hosts the chat show First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim. In 2006, Kellerman appeared in the film Rocky Balboa alongside Merchant and Lampley. His other acting credits include Creed, Real Husbands of Hollywood and The Wedding Bout.

Max Kellerman's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net worth, the boxing commentator's estimated net worth is $6 million as of 2023. Max Kellerman's salary is estimated at $78,200 annually. Most of his accumulated wealth comes from his successful lifelong career in broadcasting.

Social media presence

The New York City native has 236k followers on Instagram with 243 posts. On the other hand, he has 707.8k Twitter followers and 18.6k followers on Facebook.

Max Kellerman's net worth is currently in millions of dollars thanks to his successful career as a television personality. His meteoric rise has seen him gain a place among the top journalist of this generation. Many sports enthusiasts look up to Max as an aspiration.

