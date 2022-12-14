While most celebrities end up dating and marrying equally famous people, there are others who marry non-famous folks. Such is the story of Peter Scanavino. Despite being a renowned A-list actor, little is known about his spouse, the artist Lisha Bai. It explains the many searchers of “Who is Peter Scanavino’s wife?”

Lisha Bai is a celebrity wife who is best recognized as Peter Scanavino’s wife. But what most people do not know is that she is also an exceptional post-war artist and painter. She has showcased her exhibitions around the world, such as in Carroll/Fletcher in London.

Lisha Bai’s profile and bio summary

Full name Lisha Bai Date of birth 11 June 1979 Place of birth The United States Age 43 years (as of December 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Profession Artist Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark-brown Instagram lisha_bai

Lisha Bai rose to fame following her marriage to renowned actor Peter Scanavino, best known for his role as ADA Dominick “Sonny” Carisi Jr. in the crime/legal drama series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Here are her lesser-known facts.

Lisha Bai’s age

The wife of Peter Scanavino was born on 11 June 1979 in the United States and is 43 years of age as of December 2022. She is a year older than her spouse, who was born on 29 February 1980 in Denver, Colorado, and is 42 years of age as of 2022.

Peter Scanavino’s wife Lisha Bai was born in the United States and is of American nationality. Photo: @carisicrush and @klausgallery on Instagram (Modified by author)

Education profile

Bai attended the Washington University in St. Louis in 2001 and later graduated with her BFA in Painting. She then joined Yale University and graduated with an MFA in painting and printmaking.

Lisha Bai’s career

Lisha is an accomplished artist and the founder of the artist-run site named Studio Archive Project. She was previously a visiting art instructor at Prat Institute, in Brooklyn, New York, where she worked since 2005.

Over the years, the artist has held many exhibitions of her paintings, her first one being in 2002. It was held at Yale University while she was still studying MFA at the institution. She then showcased her work in the Brooklyn People’s Garden, which she called her painting of trees.

Her latest solo exhibition called Year Without a Summer was showcased at Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery in New York. This comes years after exhibiting her 2018 solo exhibition called Here Today at Fortnight Institute. Other of her painting credits include 183 Annual: An Invitational Exhibition of Contemporary American Art at the National Academy, The Finishers, and Rich-oo-Uhl.

Lisha Bai has exhibited her paintings across the world, such as in London and Massachusetts. Photo: @lisha_bai on Instagram (Modified by author)

Other places where Lisha Bai’s paintings have been exhibited include North Adams, Minneapolis, Massachusetts, and Philadelphia. Bai has also presented her exceptional art at MoMAPSI.

Lisha Bai’s net worth

Lisha Bai’s profiles online reports she has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Her Law and Order actor husband, Peter Scanavino has an estimated net worth from $1 million as of 2022.

Lisha Bai’s husband

Lisha Bai and Peter Scanavino are believed to have met though the actor’s brother, who is also an accomplished artist. The two exchanged vows on 2 July 2011 and have been together for over a decade.

Lisha Bai and Peter Scanavino's children

The artist shares three children with her husband. Although there are no reports about when they welcomed their first child, Sid, it is known that he loves ice hockey and is a big fan of New York Islanders’ center Matthew Barzal. Their second son, Leo was born in January 2016. Details of when they welcomed their third son remain unknown.

Lisha Bai’s Instagram

Lisha's Instagram page has accumulated 2200 followers as of 21 December 2022. She shares her artwork and link to her website. According to the bio she is the owner of Studio Archive Project and the IG page has garnered 4204 followers at the time of writing.

Lisha Bai, is best recognized as Peter Scanavino’s wife and they have been married for more than 10 years. She is an accomplished artist who has exhibited her exceptional paintings around the world. The famous couple resides in the USA and are raising their three children.

