Redd Foxx was an American stand-up comedian and actor who has since passed. Redd Foxx's wife, Ka Ho Cho, had just married the star in the same year he met his demise, and many wonder what has happened to her since his tragic passing. Here is what we know about her and what she has been up to.

Redd Foxx’s spouse has largely stayed out of the public eye recently, and very little information is available online about her. But some sources have reported on facts that seem to be public knowledge. Here is a summary of what we know about her life as of 2022.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Ka Ho Cho Nickname Ka Ho Date of birth 1959 (date and month unknown) Age 63 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace Seoul, South Korea Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Unknown Current nationality South Korean/American (rumoured dual citizenship) Marital status Widowed (John Elroy Sanford) Ethnicity Asian Gender Female Weight Unknown Height Unknown Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Children Debraca Denise Foxx (stepdaughter) Profession Unknown Education Unknown Native language Korean, English Net worth Unknown Social media profiles Unknown

Many facts about the late star's wife are unknown, especially regarding her personal life, including her family background, physical features and professional moves. Most of what we know about her is directly related to her late husband. Here is little information, along with some facts about John Elroy Sanford.

Is Ka Ho Cho still alive?

According to reports, she is believed to be still alive as of 2022.

Ka Ho Cho’s age

She was born in 1959, making her 63 years of age in 2022. Her birthdate and birth month remain unknown.

Ka Ho Cho’s nationality

Born and bred in Seoul, South Korea, she spent most of her childhood there before eventually going to America, but it is unknown if she went for a prolonged visit or moved there permanently.

Who is Redd Foxx's wife?

Ka Ho Cho’s spouse, John, met her at the Bally's Hotel in Las Vegas. It is not confirmed how long they knew each other before getting married, but they wed in July 1991. They were only married for a few months before he died on 11 October 1991.

Ka Ho Cho’s children

Debraca Denise is her stepdaughter and the adopted daughter of Red Foxx. Debraca is the only child she has, even though she is not biologically related to her.

What was Redd Foxx's cause of death?

John Elroy Sanford died after suffering a heart attack while on set for a new show. He was 68 years of age at the time of his passing.

Is Jamie Foxx related to Redd Foxx?

Although they share the same moniker through their surname, the two celebrities are unrelated.

How much was Redd Foxx worth when he died?

Redd Foxx’s net worth was unconfirmed at his death, as he was $3.5 million in debt due to his lavish lifestyle. Ka Ho Cho’s net worth remains unknown.

Based on the limited information publicly available regarding Ka Ho Cho, she seems to prefer being out of the limelight.

