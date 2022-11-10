Richard Taubman is a renowned American vocalist, photographer, and real estate developer in the United States. He is better known as one of the ex-husbands of Christie Brinkley. Before the two went their separate ways, he was married to former model Christie as her third husband. So, who exactly is Richard Taubman?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Taubman is a renowned American vocalist, photographer, and real estate developer in the United States. Photo: @naijawapaz on Twitter, @Christie Brinkley - Fan Page on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Christie's third ex-husband was born into a rich family. His father was real estate billionaire S. Morris Taubman. Richard Taubman's net worth is not in the public domain. However, his ex-wife Christie's net worth is estimated to be about $80 million,

Richard Taubman's profiles and bio

Full name Richard Taubman Nickname Ricky Taubman Year of birth 1948 Birthplace United States of America Age 74 years as of 2022 Nationality American Gender Male Famous as An American vocalist, photographer, and real estate developer Ex-wives Elizabeth Freeman and Christie Brinkley Height 5 feet 8 inches Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown

Richard Taubman's biography

His father was a real estate guru, and clearly, Richard followed in his footsteps. Richard Taubman's ethnicity is White Caucasian.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Richard Taubman is better known as one of the ex-husbands of Christie Brinkley. Photo: @Christie Brinkley - Fan Page on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Richard Taubman?

The real estate developer was born in 1948 to his parents. Richard Taubman's age is 74 years as of 2022.

Is Richard Taubman married?

Richard Taubman's first wife was known as Elizabeth Freeman. The couple were married for three years before getting a divorce. The professional vocalist then wed his now ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

According to their divorce filings, the real estate developer's ex-wife Elizabeth stated that he was spending more than they had previously agreed.

Richard Taubman's family

Richard married Christie on December 22, 1994. This was nine months after their first meet-up. During this time, Christie was still married to Billy Joel, though she later stated that she had been having problems for the last two years of their ten-year marriage.

Richard Taubman and Christie Brinkley share a son named Jack Paris Brinkley Cook. Photo: @Madhotcollectibles.com on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Richard and Christie first met while vacationing at the Exclusive Ski Resort Telluride. They started spending time together, even with Christie's daughter Alexa Ray Joel. Christie returned to Ski Telluride after a few days, and the couple touched hands.

Unfortunately, the two were involved in a helicopter crash the following day. Richard suffered several injuries, including twelve broken ribs, a broken collar bone, and a collapsed lung. Christie suffered minor injuries. Two weeks after the accident, Christie and Billy announced their divorce.

Nine months after being together, the duo tied the knot. Unfortunately, Christie and Richard divorced less than a year after their wedding. Christie filed for divorce from her husband.

Richard Taubman's divorce

The real estate developer's first divorce was from his first wife, Elizabeth. He re-married Christie, and the couple divorced in less than one year.

Who is the father of Jack Brinkley Cook?

After Christie Brinkley and Richard got married, they had a son. Richard Taubman's son is called Jack Paris Brinkley Cook. The couple separated when he was just seven weeks old.

Who did Christie Brinkley marry?

The renowned former model and actress first married Jean-Francois before getting hitched to Billy Joel. After ten years of married to Billy, they divorced, and she married Richard Taubman. She was then introduced to Peter Cook by her friends.

According to the former model, she had finally found her prince charming. She is quoted saying;

I finally have what I always wanted - a husband who is so involved in the family, who cares about it with every ounce of his being, who is there for us.

Peter Cook was five years younger than her. The two tied the knot with her daughter Alexa in attendance. Peter adopted Jack, Christie and Richard's son, after convincing Taubman to sign away his visitation rights. One year later, they welcomed their daughter Sailor into the world.

In June 2006, her world came crashing down. She had just discovered that her charming prince husband was having an affair with policeman Brian Platt's daughter. The couple divorced in 2008. She is quoted saying;

That husband of yours won't knock it off,' he told her bluntly. 'He's having an affair with my teenage daughter.

How old is Christie Brinkley today?

The former actress was born on February 2, 1954. She is 68 years as of 2022. She has had a successful career in the entertainment and modelling industries.

Richard Taubman's failed marriages are not a depiction of his life. After his divorce from Christie Brinkley, he has managed to maintain his life away from the public.

READ ALSO: What happened to Chichi Letswalo? Here is everything you ought to know

Briefly.co.za highlighted the life of Chichi Letswalo, a renowned South African TV presenter and actress. She is better known for her role as the co-host in the SABC3 reality programme The Wedding Show in 2003.

Her debut came after The Wedding Show producers had one-on-one sessions with shoppers in the Rosebank mall in Johannesburg. Where is the media personality now?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News