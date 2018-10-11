Cassper Nyovest's house: inside pictures, location and price

Refiloe Maele Phoolo is popularly known as Cassper Nyovest. The South African rapper has earned fame and respect in the international music industry. He released top-ranking hits and was nominated for and won awards in Africa and worldwide at a young age. Check out Cassper Nyovest's house in this article.

Cassper Nyovest's story is that of rags to riches. The artist's grand mansion is a small portion of his multi-million US dollar net worth. The property made headlines for years in South Africa.

Cassper Nyovest's house on Top Billing magazine

The 2015 video of Top Billing's Cassper Nyovest house feature revealed its cozy interior. The rapper dropped pics of his luxurious home on Twitter in June 2016. The mansion sits on several acres of land and has a large garden with tall trees and manicured hedges.

Cassper Nyovest's house's front view

The incredible features in Cassper Nyovest’s house imply the rapper might have had an idea of his dream house. Before posting the house online, Cassper said in an interview with TshisaLIVE:

We got a new spot. It has so many rooms. I have a place for everyone. I still haven’t digested it [having a new home]. We also have a new studio at the new place and an entertainment area. I have been wanting to build it for some time and I finally have it now. A lot of good music is going to be coming from it.

Nyovest shared images of himself and his mother in front of the new house on Twitter. He added a caption:

TBT to when I bought my dream house and made my mama proud.

Inside Cassper Nyovest's house

The textures and patterns are beautifully combined to create a serene and inviting dining space. The patterns on the seats and the statue in the room give it a lovely ambience and vibe that makes everything look expensive, which they probably are.

Cassper had a Chris Martin in his dining room. The two were seen laughing and chatting in the home's crib. Cassper Tweeted:

By the way, Chris Martin from ColdPlay came to see me at my house the other day. He told me he loved the song “Malome” and would like to perform it with me 1 day. He’s so passionate about helping & changing the world. Amazing human being. Hopefully we’ll get to make some music.

The living room has black L-shaped leather seats and a large HD TV set. There is a large dark grey furry carpet on the floor with light grey throw pillows on the couch. To complete the lovely colour mixing, there are various art pieces placed all over the living room.

Cassper invited Nigerian artist Davido to his posh home. They took pictures in his living room and shared them with fans online. The duo collaborated on the March 2018 hit song Check on you.

Cassper Nyovest's pool, garden, and crib of parties

Cassper has a large garden and a pool in his backyard. The garden's luscious green grass and trees give it a modern outlook with a touch of nature. The blue sitting area and throw pillows also give the garden a fancy appearance.

Cassper Nyovest's crib of parties holds many guests. He hosted a Ciroc-themed party at the crib on the 25th of September 2018. The crib is easy to decorate to suit any event.

Cassper's home's imperial staircase, garage, and the back side

The house's imperial staircase further amplifies its graceful look. The metallic bannister blends well with the white walls and black tiled floors, thus completing the house's spectacular look. A grand white chandelier hangs at the top of the staircase.

Cassper's house has a four-car garage ideal for his car collection, which includes two Bentleys worth R-3.7 million each. He usually uses the Mercedes Benz for outings. The cigar lounge and backyard look simple yet grand, and the architecture is to die for!

How much is Cassper Nyovest's house?

Cassper Nyovest's new house cost R-10 million. He revealed this in a 2017 interview with Real Talk.

Where is Cassper's house located?

One of the top questions people ask Google is, "where is Cassper Nyovest's house?" The rapper's house is located in Kyalami, Johannesburg.

Nyovest's vast wealth is attributed to his awards and nominations from MTV, BET, and other prominent music companies. He also established an independent record label called Family Tree in 2014.

Cassper's sold gold on his Thuto album and platinum for two previous albums. It took him dropping out of school at the age of 16 to pursue a music career because he believed in himself. Cassper Nyovest also said that he told his parents that he would not pursue a conventional career when his passion for music could make him successful. In his words;

I told my parents that I'd rather chase my dream, which I believe is going to work out, rather than keeping it safe and regret it my whole life.

Where is Boity and Cassper Nyovest's house?

People assumed Boitumelo Thulo and Cassper would co-own the mansion in Kyalami. The two publicly announced their relationship in 2015 and broke after a year of dating. They never co-owned the Kyalami estate, and the public speculated the relationship was a publicity stunt. Boity's house is in Midstream Ridge Estate in Centurion.

Cassper Nyovest's contact details

Cassper Nyovest's house inspires many to believe in their dreams and work hard. It is possible to achieve anything people consider mere dreams.

