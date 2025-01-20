The South African award-winning rapper cassper Nyovest has vowed to release more music regularly

Cassper also revealed that the reason behind his hiatus is that he has had low confidence in himself to produce more music

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker shared a post on his social media page announcing that he will be dropping a song in February 2025

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cassper Nyovest is set to drop more music this year. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

It's about to be a great year as the South African award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest is back in the music scene with a bang after his long hiatus.

Recently, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker vowed to his fans and followers that he would be dropping music more regularly starting in February.

Cassper Nyovest is set to drop new music. Image @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He also mentioned that the reason behind his hiatus and not releasing music was his low confidence. Now that he is better and ready, he will pick up where he left off. Mufasa also announced on social media that he will be dropping a new song in February 2025.

He said:

"I promise to drop music regularly again. My confidence was low, but now it’s at an all-time high! Starting with Kusho Bani on Feb 7th. Get your memes and your threads ready, and try to stop this train!! I’m back!!! Go tlo gong nkga go sa Bola!"

Who is Cassper Nyovest

Refiloe Maele Phoolo, commonly known as Cassper Nyovest, is a hugely popular South African rapper.

Cassper has been part of the South African music scene for several years and has released numerous chart-topping songs. The rapper's father and mother are not as famous and have lived much of their lives out of the public eye.

Carpo More pens birthday message to Cassper Nyovest

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Carpo More's touching birthday post to his best friend, Cassper Nyovest.

Having been friends for over 20 years, Carpo shared several throwback videos with his bestie, which had netizens in tears over their tight bond. The Six In The Deep star also penned a sweet message to Mufasa that accompanied the video of them years ago.

Source: Briefly News