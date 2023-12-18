Cassper Nyovest recently turned 33, and his best friend, Carpo, posted a sweet birthday message to him

The actor shared throwback videos with his bestie, saying he's proud of the man Mufasa has become

Mzansi couldn't help but fawn over Carpo and Cassper's friendship

Carpo More took the time to show love to his best friend, Cassper Nyovest, on his birthday. The Six In The Deep star penned a sweet message to Mufasa accompanied by a montage of several throwback videos of their time together over the years.

Carpo More pens heartfelt birthday post to Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest and Carpo More have been friends since their days hustling in Mafikeng, finally making it big and finding their feet in the city of gold.

The two men have grown inseparable, and their close friendship is a testament to what they mean to each other. Mufasa recently named his latest album, Solomon, after his best friend, and Carpo has been an enormous support structure and cheerleader for his bestie.

So it was only fitting that the Ke Maratong actor expressed how much his best friend means to him on his 33rd birthday with a sweet post:

"My bro @casspernyovest wishing you a happy birthday blessed with love and laughter. May the year ahead bring everything you’ve been working toward!

God bless you, my brother. Keo rata blind, my g, and I’m so so so proud of the man you have become king."

Mzansi shows love to Carpo and Cassper

Netizens love Cassper Nyovest and Carpo's friendship and how they always show up for each other:

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest thanked Carpo:

"Ahhhh man. My guardian angel!!! Thank you so much for being a part of my life. Brother, I love you. Thank you."

royal_dineo praised:

"You two come a long way."

theeetraveller wrote:

"Happy birthday to your bestie, Carpo!"

temmy_trenah fawned over the friends:

"The bond is real, they came a long before Nyovy became Don Billy."

sincerelygemini_kim said:

"Happy birthday, Cass."

rabime gushed:

"Ahhhhh, man!"

