Cassper Nyovest hosted a star-studded Billiato all-white party, which was a celebration of his 33rd birthday

The rapper was born on 16 December 1990, but he hosted the party on 17 December at his lavish home

Some of his attendees include the Billiato brand ambassador Toss, his friends Kefilwe Mabote and Boity Thulo

Cassper Nyovest's Billiato all-white party was a success. Image: @casspernyovest

All the stars came out to mingle at Cassper Nyovest's all-white party, with Billiato being the focal point of the celebrations.

A look into Cassper's party

The Billiato all-white affair took place on 17 December at Cassper's Johannesburg mansion, strategically coinciding with his 33rd birthday celebration.

Some of the party goers who attended include the Billiato brand ambassador Toss, and his celebrity friends Kefilwe Mabote and Boity Thulo and many more.

Take a look at some of the pictures posted on his Billiato Instagram page @billiato1 below:

Billiato became best-selling beverage after release

The double celebration is also to acknowledge Billiato's recurring success. The drink was released on his 31st birthday in 2021.

Cassper Nyovest took to social media to celebrate the success of his alcoholic beverage, Billiato.

After it was released, Billiato became the eighth best-selling liqueur in South Africa. The intention of the drink according to Cassper, was to give people a taste of wealth. In his tweet, he thanked people for supporting his brand and said:

"Billiato is currently the 8th best selling liqueur in the country. In our first year we have broken into the top 10. We are also the fastest growing liquor brand. The support you guys have given us is overwhelming. Thank you. #BilliatoATasteOfWealth."

Cassper Nyovest's cryptic message worries fans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest has seen a lot of success in his life and always credits Jesus Christ for seeing him through.

A video of the Tito Mboweni rapper surfaced where he expressed his gratitude to God for saving him.

Mzansi huddled and praised Mufasa for preaching the word, while others were worried about the rapper's well-being.

