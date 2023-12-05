Cassper Nyovest has seen a lot of success in his life and always credits Jesus Christ for seeing him through

A video of the Tito Mboweni rapper surfaced where he expressed his gratitude to God for saving him

Mzansi huddled and praised Mufasa for preaching the word, while others were worried about the rapper's well-being

Tsibipians are worried about Cassper Nyovest after the rapper posted several motivational social media posts. Images: casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest is a proud child of God. The rapper often posts on social media about his devotion to Jesus Christ and was recently captured speaking about how Christ saved him. Mufasa frequently encourages his fans and followers to put God first before anything and trust in His will.

Cassper Nyovest preaches the word of God

Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Maele Phoolo, is not afraid to preach the word of God, whether at an event or even on social media. In his quest to be a better version of himself, Mufasa hopes to put God first before anything else.

In an Instagram story video posted by Fakaza News, Cassper Nyovest is seen on stage speaking to a crowd about how Jesus Christ saved him:

Previously, the 018 rapper advised his male fans and followers about the dangers of ill sexual discipline and his message was received well by his supporters.

Mzansi moved by Cassper Nyovest's message

Netizens were moved by Cassper's message and flooded his comments praising his wisdom:

Kearabile_ said:

"Jesus is the Lord!"

MekgoeP wrote:

"Amen! Putting God first, you're life will never be the same again."

Ed63Emman was relieved:

"Just what I needed.

Though it's not his first time preaching the word of God, some netizens expressed worry for Nyovest, wondering what could be bothering him:

FusionistRSA was convinced:

"He’s probably going thru something."

R_BrokenMan advised:

"Bro find someone and talk to them i think a lot is going on in your life."

leroy_pako was concerned:

"Nyovi, are you okay?"

