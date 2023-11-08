Cassper Nyovest shared advice on social media urging men not to engage in casual s*xual encounters with every attractive woman they meet

He highlighted how s*xualising such interactions can hinder the development of meaningful connections and friendships

The post received positive responses from fans and celebrities, with Connie Ferguson and others appreciating his message of personal growth and maturity

Cassper Nyovest recently shared a thought-provoking message with his fans about hooking up with every attractive person they meet.

Cassper Nyovest spoke about the importance of genuine friendships. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest drops pearls of wisdom

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest took to his social media pages to share advice with his "brothers" about not always sleeping with every woman they meet. The rapper stressed that it's important for men to cultivate genuine, no-strings-attached relationships with ladies.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Mama I Made It rapper said people should understand that they ruin relationships and friendships by always wanting to s*xualise them. He said:

"We lose out on a lot of beautiful experiences, and friendships because we want to have s*x with every attractive woman that we meet."

Cassper also gave an example of a personal experience. He revealed that he met a beautiful woman and wanted to sleep with her. Things happened and they ended up not sleeping together. He noted that that relationship has blossomed and the lady has helped him navigate a rough patch.

"I thought she was ghosting me for no reason and I recently faced a challenge and she reached out to me... she’s been so helpful.

“And I just thought about when I met her how I thought she was so hot and I wanted to just get in her pants, but little did I know that God was sending me a vessel, angel, someone to help me navigate through this thing."

Connie Ferguson, Lady Du and more stars react

Cassper Nyovest's post resonated with many followers. Celebrities also hailed the rapper for speaking up.

@connie_ferguson said:

"@casspernyovest - Honest, clean friendships/relationships! Love this post!♥️ #growth #maturity #awakening "

@greybtc added:

"I think it’s inconvenient for a man to think that there’s a woman out there who can “help you” in some way. The streets are the streets. The battles you shall fight alone."

@gogo_skotheni wrote:

"Can I give you a spot ko men’s conference nna self."

@ladydu_sa commented:

"Brooooooooooooooooooooo I love this God is upon you"

@djswitchsa noted:

"Yo man you be you preaching facts"

