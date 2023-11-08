Amapiano DJ Busta 929 trends on social media after his new love interest circulated

A picture of the Uyavala hitmaker looking all cosy with a TikTok teen was shared by Chris Excel on X

Netizens flooded the comment section and shared their views about the amapiano star, Busta 929, mingling with young girls again

Mara, Busta 929 doesn't learn. The amapiano star trended on social media after his new love interest was revealed.

Busta 929 trends on X

Not so long ago, the Gomora-born amapiano superstar Busta 929 celebrated his 32nd birthday in style, and now he finds himself trending once again.

This is not the first time Busta 929 has found himself making headlines for being accused of dating young teenage girls.

Catfish account @ChrisExcel102 reposted a picture of Busta and a young teenager, Buhle, on X, formerly known as Twitter. The amapiano artist is seen in the image looking all cosy with the girl.

Chris captioned the post:

"He’s back..."

View the post below:

Mzansi drags Busta 929 on social media

Shortly after the picture was shared on social media, netizens called out the Uyavala hitmaker, naming him a perpetrator, saying that he hadn't changed one bit. See some of the comments below:

@SciTheComedist joked:

"This guy must've had it really hard in high school."

@I_Am_Bucie shared:

"It’s all fun and games until these young girls are queuing for ARVs at the clinic."

@RSAnewz wrote:

"Just when you thought he was done."

@iamRTI commented:

"This is not funny anymore. He must be arrested."

@RealSihleIV said:

"He's doing what he's known for, and he won't get into any trouble coz it's SA. Most people don't think what he's doing is wrong."

@SimthoBiyela responded:

"R Kelly wase Mzansi."

@TeflonDonRozsay replied:

"It shows he never dated in high school. He started dating now since he has money."

@AkanimiltonM mentioned:

"She’s probably 15 years."

Busta 929 blasted on social media

In a previous report, Briefly News covered reactions to Busta 929 posting pictures of his stunning mansion, all while being blasted for his supposed scandalous ways.

The DJ has been tied to speculations of dating underage girls several times, and the claims have undoubtedly stuck to his name. He was called out on social media after a clip of him partying with young girls surfaced online and shocked internet users.

