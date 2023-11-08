A clip of a rugby fan attempting to grope during the team's Trophy Tour in South Africa has gone viral on social media

This was captured in a video shared on Twitter, and it is said that this is the same lady who tried to kiss Siya Kolisi

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some annoyed and others said she must be called to order

An unknown lady groped rugby player Manie Libbok. Image: @manielibbok

Source: Instagram

An unknown woman is trending online after attempting to kiss Manie Libbok in a video.

Rugby fan tries to get too close to Manie Libbok

Bathong, a lot happened during the Springboks' Trophy Tour around South Africa. From Rachel Kolisi getting hit with a rugby ball to Eben Etzebeth meeting the young fan who named him Elizabedi.

Recently, the same lady who tried kissing Siya Kolisi yet again repeated the same thing, but this time, Manie Libbok was her next victim. Lucky for him, the law enforcement were quick to stop her from doing so.

A video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the popular gossip page MDN News shows how the police quickly stopped the lady from repeating the stunt she pulled before.

Fans respond to the clip of the lady attempting to smooch Libbok

Social media users dished mixed reactions to the post. Many netizens were annoyed with her behaviour, and some said she would get hurt if she continued to pull the stunt again. See some of the comments below:

@phuti_ntsoane said:

"She’s too old for this."

@Ihhashi_Turkei mentioned:

"This girl needs to be dealt with, and her behaviour is not right."

@Deartroublegal shared:

"She thinks it's funny. Till she gets seriously hurt."

@Aria4991 wrote:

"This girl was not sober on that day struu."

@londaWorldwide replied:

"This is a serious issue."

@busiwe_bubu joked:

"Whose girlfriend is this mara."

@XmanMnisi said:

"She was on a mission that day."

@sifisozwane responded:

"She needs help."

Siya Kolisi with team in East London to close tour

In more news about the Springboks, Briefly News reported that South Africans were in awe of videos of locals in the Eastern Cape welcoming Siya Kolisi back home. The Springboks graced East London with their presence during the RWC trophy tour.

The Springboks took the Rugby World Cup trophy to Durban. After that, the Boks made their final stop in the Eastern Cape.

Source: Briefly News