Springboks captain Siya Kolisi posted a throwback video and a photo on Instagram showing him and Jesse Kriel sharing a traditional Xhosa meal

The post generated massive traction and drew a reaction from UFC champion Dricus du Plessis, while also eliciting warm comments from netizens

Kriel’s fluency in isiXhosa has endeared him to Springboks fans, who also praised Siya’s kindness and the genuine team spirit shared between the two

A throwback video featuring Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and interim captain Jesse Kriel has broken the internet, even catching the attention of UFC champion Dricus du Plessis.

"Bromance": Siya Kolisi and Jesse Kriel’s Throwback Clip Melts Hearts Online

The video, posted by Kolisi on Instagram, received tens of thousands of reactions. The first clip shows the two Boks embracing in celebration, with Kolisi captioning it:

"Well done, bro."

Boks stars having a taste of Xhosa culture and brotherhood

In the second slide of the post, the two rugby stars are seen enjoying what appears to be a traditional Xhosa meal, further showcasing their bond beyond the pitch.

Jesse Kriel, who is known for his fluency in isiXhosa, has previously gone viral for his rendition of the team song "igwijo", impressing fans with his multilingual abilities and deep cultural integration within the Springbok squad.

Dricus du Plessis and fans celebrate brotherhood and team Spirit

The post sparked a wave of admiration from netizens, who praised the genuine friendship and mutual respect between the two players. Many highlighted how their bromance reflects the strong camaraderie and healthy competition that exists within the national team setup.

Source: Getty Images

'Kriel's career has been on the rise since 2014

Springboks assistant coach, Mzwandile Stick said that Kriel had the leadership qualities to spearhead the team in the match on Saturday.

He rose through the ranks from the 2014 Junior World Championship straight into the Bull's 2014 Super Rugby squad but, for probably the first time in his career, faced something of a roadblock as he did not play a single game in the entire campaign.

He received his first call-up for the Springboks in 2019 and has gone on to wear 67 test caps and participated in three Rugby World Cups.

Jesse Kriel was named captain for Barbarians clash

Briefly News previously reported that, in the absence of Kolisi, Jesse Kriel was elevated to lead the Boks as they demolished the Barbarians 54-7 at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town to lift the Qatar Airways Cup. Kriel was excited to take up the role and shared what leading the Boks meant to him.

Source: Briefly News