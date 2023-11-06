A Rugby fan attempting to kiss Siya Kolisi during the team's Trophy Tour in South Africa has gone viral on social media

The incident was captured in a video shared on Twitter, where the lady's over-excited gesture was stopped by the police

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some criticizing the lack of respect while others saw it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity seized by the fan

A Rugby fan is trending on social media after attempting to kiss the Springboks captain Siya Kolisi on the lips in a video.

A fan tried to kiss Springboks captain Siya Kolisi in a viral video. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images, Hannah Peters/Getty Images and Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Woman tries to get too close to Siya Kolisi

A lot happened during the Springboks' Trophy Tour around South Africa. From Rachel Kolisi getting hit with a rugby ball on the head to Eben Etzebeth meeting the young fan who called him Elizabedi.

To top all this off, a lady got over-excited when she met her favourite Springboks star Siya Kolisi during the tour. In a video shared on X (Twitter) by the popular gossip page MDN News, a lady tried to kiss Siya Koslisi before being stopped by the police.

Siya Kolisi trends after fan tried to kiss him

Social media users dished mixed reactions to the post. Many blasted the lady for lack of respect, noting that she should have realised that Siya's wife Rachel and their kids would see the video.

@PGalatians67 said:

"Some people get over-excited, imagine Rachel seeing this "

@SollyKamogelo commented:

"I see her failed attempt, but did you see how that cop pounced on her?‍♂️"

@ZakesDlamin1 added:

"At least he didn't act horrible like some musicians."

@Thebeloved25212 commented:

"That was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and she seized it..."

@vanDerSpike said:

"She knows he is a married man but here she is. Some people really choose to be evil."

Siya Kolisi with team in East London to close tour

In more news about the Springboks, Briefly News reported that South Africans were in awe of videos of locals in the Eastern Cape welcoming Siya Kolisi back home. The Springboks graced East London with their presence during the RWC trophy tour.

The Springboks took the Rugby World Cup trophy to Durban. After that, the Boks made their final stop in the Eastern Cape.

